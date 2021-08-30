Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares have stalled out since reporting its latest quarterly results in July. The stock has been trading around the $150 region for some time, and the latest technical and options market analysis suggests the shares may be due to reverse lower.

The company should be very close to announcing its newest line-up of iPhones in the next couple of weeks, as speculation around those phones is already running wild. However, this event also may serve as a transition as investors turn their attention to 2022.

Dramatic Slowdown in Growth

The company is expected to see a dramatic slowdown in growth in both revenue and earnings in fiscal 2022 and 2023. This will question the stock's massive PE multiple, which is well over the historical average, and very high when adjusting for future earnings growth rates.

Earnings growth in fiscal 2022 for Apple is expected to drop to just 5%. Coupled with the stock's 26.3 times one-year forward PE ratio, there seems to be a disconnect between the stock's valuation and growth rate. Historically, the stock has traded with a PE multiple of around 18.8, which may be too high. Before the 2020 pre-COVID peak, the stock typically held a PE ratio of around 17. Now it's easy to argue that 17 for this stock is way too low, given it has become more of a consumer-based business, less dominated by the cyclical nature of iPhone sales cycles, and has become much more diversified.

The last time Apple's earnings growth fell sharply was from late 2017 until early 2019. The growth dropped to roughly 2% from 22% during that time, resulting in the PE contracting to 11 from 17. Should the same type of contraction in the PE occur this time around, it would fall to around 20.3 from 26.3. That would be a considerable haircut for Apple's stock price, with consensus analysts' estimates for earnings in the 2022 forecast at $5.67; it would value the stock at roughly $115.

Put Buying

Perhaps that's why some bearish options bets are being placed on the equity. The October 15 $150 put saw their open interest levels rise on August 30 by around 15,600 contracts. The data suggests the puts were bought for roughly $5.55 per contract. Meanwhile, it appears these puts were bought against calls to create a spread transaction, where the trader also sold the $150 October 15 calls contracts for $3.90 per contract. Therefore, the trader paid around $1.65 per contract, an outlay of $2.5 million in premiums paid. This would suggest that the stock falls below $148.35 to start earning a profit.

Overbought Conditions May Come Back To Haunt

The technical chart shows the stock is stuck and cannot break away from this $150 area. Given the stock's big advance ahead of last quarter's results, it seemed reasonable to expect a pullback. However, that has yet to materialize. But at the time of the big run-up, the RSI climbed above 80, and the stock does see periods of steep declines in the following weeks and months after the RSI has reached levels that high in the past. Therefore, based on those trends, it still seems reasonable for the shares to fall and retest the uptrend around $130, also where the 200-day moving is.

The next iPhone event is likely to come in the next couple of weeks, as typically, the launch of the event to announce these phones happens towards the middle of September. In contrast, the shares could easily push higher as anticipation builds into the new phone's release. However, this event could turn everyone's attention squarely to next year, where Apple is expected to see a very sharp slowdown in earnings, and it could easily act as a wake-up call to what is in store for Apple's next act.