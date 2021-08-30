krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A couple of weeks ago, I detailed how we were about to see a potential dividend raise from cigarette giant Altria (NYSE:MO). Between a forecasted rise in adjusted earnings per share this year and a slightly reduced share count, investors were looking for a nice increase in the quarterly payout. Late last week, the company delivered some positive news.

The news came out on Thursday that the board of directors had increased the quarterly payout to $0.90 per share, or $3.60 on an annual basis. This was an increase of 4.65%, with the four cents matching 2019's increase and being double last year's pandemic impacted raise. As the dividend declaration chart below shows, Altria's dividend has steadily grown in recent years, and the press release noted that this was the 56th dividend increase in the last 52 years. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021. The ex-dividend date is September 14, 2021.

(Source: Altria dividend history, seen here)

In my previous article, I predicted a dividend increase of 2 to 4 cents per share, so Altria came in at the high end of that range. This will likely mean total cash payments will come in a little above $6.4 billion this year, and the company has averaged just under $8 billion in free cash flow per year over the past three years. There is a $1.2 billion payment expected to come in when the sale of the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates business is finalized, although most of those proceeds are likely to go to the share repurchase program.

While it seems like Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell basically signaled that bond purchases will be tapered in the coming months, the US Treasury market hasn't made a major move just yet. As a result, Altria shares are currently yielding about six percentage points higher per year than a 10-Year bond, allowing investors to generate a significantly higher amount of income. Even if bond yields start to rise throughout 2022 as we approach Fed rate hikes, I don't see how Altria won't be yielding at least double any of the long-term Treasuries by the end of next year.

I mentioned in my previous article that cash flow was down in the first half of 2021, but that could just be due to the timing of certain items. The good news is that even if that trend continues somewhat for the rest of the year, Altria doesn't have another major debt maturity due for nearly a year. The graphic below shows the company's bonds that mature by the end of 2024. Since most of these are fairly low rates, interest costs could eventually rise if the company needs to refinance these debts at maturity.

(Source: Altria fixed income information page, seen here)

If looking at valuations, it's interesting to note that international peer Philip Morris (PM) trades at a roughly 50% premium on a price to earnings basis when looking at adjusted expected profits for 2022. Altria isn't expected to show as much revenue or earnings growth in the coming years, but that is a sizable difference for these two fairly similar names. Both have tremendous capital return plans, but it seems investors have soured on Altria in recent years given the Juul deal and other issues. Street analysts only see about $4 of upside from current levels, despite that significant valuation difference.

Right now, shares of Altria are in a neutral to slightly bullish position. Shares have rallied in recent weeks as seen in the chart below, but the 50-day moving average (purple line) has only just started to rise again. Generally speaking, buying shares over this key technical trend line as well as the 200-day (orange line) has not been a good idea. Thus, if you can buy at or below these levels, you'd seemingly be in a better spot, plus you'd pick up a little extra yield.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, Altria delivered for investors with another strong dividend raise. The company boosted its payout by 4 cents, sending the annual yield back up to 7.27% as of Friday's close. With the wine business sale allowing for more buybacks and solid yearly cash flow, the quarterly payout will likely continue to rise in future years. The name has always been an investor favorite, and it will continue to be with annual income production that's currently well above that of fixed income.