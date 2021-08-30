marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

A few months ago, I decided to adjust my investment approach. Of course, I didn't want to throw my previous strategy out the window, as I was quite satisfied with the results.

Previously, due to my professional exposure, I was mainly interested in digital business models. Scaling, growth, monetization. I call those "core investments".

In parallel, I built up a side portfolio of mainly American blue chips over the years. Stability, saturated markets, dividends.

Dividends, which initially received little attention from my side, have steadily molted. At some point, the dopamine-waves provocated by these payouts were so substantial that one, two or three percent yields were simply no longer enough for me. An addictive feeling set in. More. Higher. The direction was set.

I remained true to my original strategy in that I like to approach new sectors or asset classes with the help of (exchange traded) funds as a first step. This also applies to the realm of high-dividend investments. Uncharted territory. In the course of this, the Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) and Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG), among others, were recommended to me. In this article, I would like to share my comparing analysis on both funds.

Comparison: Step-by-Step Approach Looking Into Multiple Aspects

To start, a few basic facts:

JDD ETG Fund type Closed-end fund with 19.7 million shares outstanding Closed-end fund with 76.3 million shares outstanding Objective High current income and total return High level of after-tax total return Universe Global equity (dividend-paying)

Dividend-paying common REITs

Emerging markets sovereign debt

Senior loans Global equity

Fixed income Inception 2003 2003 Holdings (across all asset classes) 544 183 Benchmark Russell 3000 Value Total Return MSCI World Index Total expense ratio (TER) 1.33% 1.71% …whereof management fee 0.85% (75% of TER) 1.11% (65% of TER) Domicile USA USA Distribution yield (Aug 27, 2021) 7.30% 5.68% Dividend yield (Aug 27, 2021) 3.03% 3.58% Payout frequency Quarterly Monthly Seeking Alpha followers 1.19k 3.9k

Source: author, data from issuers' websites and Seeking Alpha.

So we can see that there are definitely differences. The most important point of differentiation is without a doubt the investment universe. While ETG focuses on equities and fixed income, JDD's approach is much broader.

Source: author, data from the issuer's website.

A look at the number of holdings also reveals differences. While JDD has 500+ positions, ETG has around 180 (as of June 30, 2021). Consequently, the top 10 holdings account for a significantly lower share of the overall portfolio at JDD (13.4% at JDD vs. 25.4% at ETG).

Top 10 positions (equity only):

JDD – Σ 13.4% ETG – Σ 25.4% Equinix Alphabet Prologis Microsoft Public Storage Amazon Alexandria Real Estate Equities Apple AvalonBay Communities Adidas HCP Nestle Equity Residential Facebook Invitation Homes Walt Disney Menora Mivtachim Holdings Coca-Cola Simon Property Group Mondelez

Source: author, data from issuers' website.

What about the allocation by sector? Here we see that JDD is much more diversified across the board. The top 5 sectors make up around 55% of the portfolio at JDD, with the focus primarily on REITs and government bonds for distribution reasons.

At ETG, on the other hand, the top 5 sectors account for about 71% of the portfolio. At the same time, ETG is somewhat more parity at the top, as the difference between the most important sector and the number 5 is just eight percentage points - at JDD this figure is significantly higher at 24 percentage points.

Source: author, data from issuer's website.

With regard to the geographical distribution of the portfolio, the following picture emerges. At JDD I have explicitly highlighted the China exposure. ETG does not hold any Chinese stocks. Source: author, data from the issuer's website.

The focus of every investor is the performance to date. Special attention should be paid to past drawdowns, such as the global economic crisis 2007-09 (recessions in the U.S. are highlighted in gray in the chart below). In short, JDD is around 80 percentage points behind ETG since inception in 2003.

Correctly, you will now ask why the performance of ETG has been so much better. If we take a closer look at the chart below, we see that the outperformance occurred primarily since the outbreak of the pandemic. That is, exactly when technology stocks in particular were soaring to new heights - driven by monetary as well as fiscal policy measures. We recall that ETG not only has a higher equity exposure, but is also particularly strong in the tech sector. It is therefore hardly surprising that ETG has recently outperformed JDD against this backdrop.

Valuation: Despite NAV Discount Both Funds Appear To Be Overvalued

Always interesting is also the question of valuation. Currently, both JDD and ETG are trading at a discount to NAV. However, it is advisable to make a differentiation here. Using the concept of "reversion to the mean", we should not use the current discount to NAV as the ultimate reference point, but rather a long-term mean. This means: Since historically both products have traded almost exclusively at a discount to their NAV, it is obvious to assume that a flat discount is justified from the perspective of market participants.

The average over the past five years was a discount of -8.04% (JDD) and -6.98% (ETG). As of August 27, 2021, the discount to NAV is -7.73% (JDD) and -2.72% (ETG). Accordingly, what at first glance appears to be a discount would turn into a premium. This would amount to +0.31% (JDD) and +4.26% (ETG).

We want to take a broader view here and use additional valuation methods. In addition to the NAV, we can also look at the average historical distribution yield. While this is currently at 7.30% for JDD, the historical average since 2017 is 9.22%. For ETG, these values are 5.68% and 7.38%, respectively. Accordingly, the inverse relationship between price and yield indicates an overvaluation here as well as the current yield is strongly below the historic mean.

As a further valuation approach, we can use the Dividend Discount Model (DDM). The current expected payout on an annual basis are $0.78 (JDD) and $1.56 (ETG). I assume zero growth in the payouts over the next five years. My discount factor is fixed at a flat 7%. Based on the expected future payouts, a fair intrinsic value can be calculated.

Interested parties can read a more detailed derivation of each method in this SA article.

I summarize my results in the following table. In doing so, I propose two different approaches:

Identical weighting of all four approaches;

Grouping the NAV approach as one approach so that all three (no longer four) approaches are equally weighted.

So we see that both funds are currently overvalued (gray-shaded row in table below). The overvaluation is somewhat more pronounced for ETG.

Summary

Both funds are suitable for distribution hunters. Nevertheless, they have different features in some areas, so a closer look is worthwhile for potential investors. For example, the investment universe in terms of asset classes or the distribution frequency.

Although both JDD and ETG are currently trading below their NAV, a closer look leads us to the conclusion that both funds are currently trading above their fair value.

In this respect, I will not make a (final) investment decision for the time being. However, if I had to decide here and now for one of the two funds, my choice would probably fall on JDD.

In my eyes, this fund is somewhat more broadly positioned (asset classes, individual securities). Therefore, it offers me additional diversification depth relative to my current portfolio, which ETG with its significant exposure to (big) tech does not provide.

Additionally, due to the overall high valuation of tech stocks, I am rather reluctant to invest my hard-earned money right now in this sector. If you then consider that JDD currently allows you to put your money to work with a higher payout yield, the decision seems relatively clear to me. But as I said, that would only apply if I were forced to make a decision here and now.

Which fund is your pick?

Thanks for reading.