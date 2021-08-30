gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

About

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT), incorporated in 2016, is a development stage life sciences company creating a protein analysis technology platform for analyzing and quantifying the proteome. The platform has the potential to identify over 95% of the “untapped” proteome, leveraging a “nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to measure the proteome with extreme sensitivity and scale.” The company commenced public trading of shares of its common stock on Nasdaq on 6/10/2021, subsequent to a business combination with Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp. III (ARYA) or “Arya III”, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), with gross proceeds of $345 million from the transaction.

The technology

The Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform (NPAP) has a large-scale, nanofabricated, single-molecule protein array with billions of landing pads.

(Images source: company website)

Isolated protein from blood, tissue, or cells is bound to a proprietary scaffold for single-molecule, single-protein deposition onto one of the 10 billion landing pads on the array. “The array’s hyper-dense surface is designed with the goal of allowing identification and quantification of millions of individual protein molecules simultaneously.”

Repetitive, non-destructive probing of individual proteins with unique binding reagents is done with multi-cycle imaging. Fluorescent affinity-probes flow over the array to bind short, defined protein motifs and binding events are measured. The samples are not degraded and “can be washed and probed repeatedly with a variety of unique affinity-probes, each designed to target specific motifs on multiple proteins. Every new cycle provides unique information and increases the resolution of individual protein identity. Using this approach, the platform aims to sensitively measure tens of billions of molecules across hundreds of cycles in just one day.”

The binding results from each cycle are digitized using the company’s machine-learning analysis software by converting binding information to protein identities and quantities. This enables quantitative analysis at unprecedented scale over an exceptionally large dynamic range to decode the proteome. The ability to decode the proteome improves continually as the proteomics information database grows.

From the company’s whitepaper: “Proteins are the molecular actors doing the physical “work” within our cells, and it is these proteins that are ultimately responsible for carrying out nearly all molecular functions. The proteome is the complete set of proteins present in our cells, and it can vary widely across the different tissues in our bodies, changing and shifting during both healthy or disease states every second. This makes the human proteome one of the most dynamic and valuable sources of direct biological information available.”

Proteomics uncovers clinically meaningful biomarkers, and new drug targets. Proteomic insight on the innumerable diseases that are not yet treatable or curable offers huge potential for personalized and predictive medicine. The company aims to comprehensively measure the human proteome and commercially launch the NPAP by the end of 2023.

Financials

As of 6/30/2021, the company had an accumulated deficit of $49.4 million, while cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $373.1 million, which included aggregate net proceeds of $108.4 million raised from various private placements. Following consummation of the business combination and PIPE financing, the company received additional gross proceeds of approximately $345.5 million less costs & fees of approximately $18.2 million. Nautilus estimates this to fund their planned operating expenses and capital expenditures through at least 1H-2022.

As of last close on 8/27/2021, the company’s market capitalization was $992.8 million, at the price of $8.00, currently near the low of its range between $7.05 and $25.89 since commencement of public trading. Shares outstanding were 124.09 million of which the public held 19.38%, while insiders and individuals held 32.07%, institutions held 24.03%, PE/VC firms held 20.01%, private corporations held 3.34% and public corporations held 1.17% shares of common stock.

Risks

Nautilus is an “emerging growth company,” and elected to comply with certain reduced public company reporting requirements for future filings. The company is also a non-accelerated filer, and a smaller reporting company.

The company’s business is entirely dependent on the success of its proteomics platform, which is still in the development stage and subject to scientific and technical validation, without which the company may never recognize material revenue.

The company’s future revenue depends significantly on research and development spending by pharmaceutical companies as well as by academic institutions and other research institutions and any reduction in spending could limit demand for its products.

The company anticipates commercializing the NPAP in three phases:

Currently in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies and key opinion leaders to validate the performance and utility of its product. An early access limited release phase expected in 2H-2022, which will bring in limited revenue. A broader commercial launch phase, near the end of 2023, with material revenue expected to initiate in 2H-2023.

The company will need to raise additional funds before 2H-2022 for its cash run through 2H-2023, when it anticipates initiation of material revenue.

The NPAP is complex and involves a large number of unique precision parts and components along with availability of over 300 complex reagents and antibodies. The company needs to set up reliable supply chains, in the absence of which, the operations may not be sustainable.

Demand for NPAP technology could be reduced by legal, social and ethical concerns surrounding the use of genetic information and biological materials.

The company’s “products are currently labeled and promoted, and are, and in the near-future will be, sold primarily to research companies and academic and research institutions as research use only (RUO) products, and are not currently intended to be used, for clinical diagnostic tests or as medical devices.” If this use changes in the U.S., the products might be subjected to FDA regulation as medical devices, which would require the company to obtain premarket 510(K) clearance or approval from the FDA, which could result in delay in commercialization.

Bottomline

As of 6/30/2021, the company’s directors, executive officers, holders of more than 5% of the outstanding shares of common stock and their respective affiliates beneficially owned, collectively, approximately 67.5% of the outstanding shares of common stock, most of which are restricted from sale for 180 days from the close of business combination, which ends on about 12/7/2021, around which time the company may also be initiating efforts for further funds mobilization. That is the near-term catalyst for this company.