With the major indices hovering around all-time highs and the threat of Fed tapering looming, many investors are looking to add some defensive, stable dividend stocks to their portfolio.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) certainly fits that profile (for the most part).

AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in 2013 as Abbott wanted to separate its research and non-research assets.

The company has strong exposure to immunology and oncology and currently has a portfolio of 26 drugs (as well as a robust pipeline), including Humira, Imbruvica, and Lupron.

However, one of the major risks that AbbVie investors face is product concentration (especially as patents expire). The company's most popular drug (Humira), which accounted for ~37% of sales in 2020, began losing patent protection in 2016.

Note that AbbVie acquired Allergan (the maker of Botox) in 2020 to help diversify its drug portfolio, and based on Q2 2021 numbers, the acquisition has reduced Humira's concentration down to 30% of sales.

That said, as long as AbbVie can continue to acquire existing drugs and bring its new drugs to market faster than its patents expire, the company should be in a great position in the long run.

But investors should continue to expect some volatility.

The rest of this article will take a quantitative look at AbbVie to confirm our thesis that the stock would be a good long-term addition to an income-focused portfolio:

Long-Term Thesis (Dividend, Safety, Value)

Short-Term Thesis (Strike Zone, EPS Risk, Technical Support)

Upside Target

Investment Strategy

Downside Considerations

Conclusion

In the video below, we break down the whole trade for you (listen to this first as the commentary is a great introduction for the rest of the article).

Long-Term Thesis (Dividend, Safety, Value)

AbbVie currently ranks well across our key long-term ranking measures: Dividend (9), Safety (8), Value (5)

Note that our rankings are from 1 (lowest) to 10 (highest).

Dividend

AbbVie (combined with its former parent Abbott) is a true dividend aristocrat, having raised its dividend each of the past 49 years (including all eight years as a standalone entity). The stock currently yields 4.4% with a reasonably low payout ratio of 41.1%.

In addition, the company has steadily been growing its annual payout, with one-year and five-year compound annual growth rates of 10.3% and 18.5%, respectively.

Safety

Up until 2020, AbbVie had experienced relatively stable sales and adjusted EPS growth. However, the recent Allergan acquisition is expected to be accretive for both sales and earnings going forward. That said, earnings are expected to peak in 2022 before slowly declining in 2023 as biosimilar competition increases for Humira.

The company's balance sheet remains strong with $8.6 billion of cash/short-term investments.

AbbVie's low historical stock volatility, with a five-year standard deviation of 28% and a beta of 0.82, also is adding to its relatively high Safety Ranking.

Valuation

AbbVie currently carries an average rating of 5 for valuation. As shown in the table below, the company is trading at a premium compared to its historical averages across the four valuation multiples we look at (on a current basis). However, the multiples look much better on a forward basis (post Allergan acquisition).

AbbVie also has a decent shareholder yield of 4.9%. Note that shareholder yield is the combination of buyback yield and dividend yield.

Long-Term View

Based on the data above and our various rankings, we have a bullish long-term perspective on AbbVie. As the company continues to diversify its drug portfolio, the company's valuation and volatility profile are relatively attractive.

Short-Term Thesis (Strike Zone, EPS Risk, Technical Support)

From a short-term perspective (especially as it's related to selling cash-secured puts or adding to your position), estimating a good "strike zone" is key to our analysis. Our strike zone takes into account (1) the stock's volatility, (2) recent performance (i.e., how much has it already pulled back from its recent highs), (3) near-term EPS risk, and (4) the overall volatility of the market (i.e., VIX level).

As shown in the table below, our strike zone for AbbVie currently is $102.00-$112.00, representing a required minimum margin of safety of 6.0%.

As discussed in the safety ranking analysis above, AbbVie ranks positively on a relative basis for stock volatility/risk. However, the stock currently is trading close to a 52-week high (so its Pullback Indicator ranks negatively).

Also, AbbVie's next EPS announcement is 63 days out, so we won't have any EPS risk to worry about in the near term.

As shown in the chart below, although the stock is in a decent uptrend with its 50-day moving average (blue line) trading above its 200-day moving average (red line). AbbVie shares have not been immune to large pullbacks in the past. While a breakout through the $123.00 level is certainly possible, we are watching the following levels for support on the downside:

50-day MA (~$116.50) 200-day MA (~$110.25) Low from early 2021 (~$103.00)

Short-Term View

There appears to be some decent technical support in our strike zone of $102.00-$112.00, which obviously makes us feel relatively good about holding the stock and potentially selling additional cash-secured puts in the strike zone if we can.

Upside Considerations (Target Price)

AbbVie stock is actually trading at a fairly reasonable valuation multiple on a forward basis.

However, the million-dollar question for investors is how much are earnings really going to decline starting in 2023 due to biosimilar competition with its main drug (Humira).

That said, if the company can continue to diversify its revenue stream, we definitely think there could be some room for margin expansion in the future.

If you put just a 13x-15x multiple on forward earnings of $12.00 per share in 2023 (assuming we can trust that level), that would equate to a $155.00 - $180.00 stock price (representing 30%-50% upside from current levels).

Investment Strategy

As we highlighted in the video, if you currently own the stock, we think its a "hold." But we would recommend adding to that position on any meaningful dips (remember that this stock has been volatile at times in the past).

For new investors, we think a good strategy would be to buy up to 25% of your long-term target hold size now (in case the stock continues to run) and then sell cash-secured puts to patiently buy the dips.

Cash-Secured Put Analysis (Premium Yield, Margin-of-Safety, Delta)

We primarily trade an income strategy that we call the Triple Income Wheel, which starts with writing cash-secured puts on high-quality stocks that you would like to own at a lower price.

Ideally, when we sell a cash-secured put and start the Triple Income Wheel process, our put is in our "Strike Zone" for that stock. In our opinion, that puts the odds of long-term success in our favor.

The three main data points we look at when analyzing a cash-secured put trade are:

Premium Yield% (or Average Monthly Yield%): Measure of expected return on capital assuming that the option expires worthless (out-of-the-money). Assumes that the option is fully cash secured.

Margin-of-Safety %: Measure of downside protection or the percentage that the underlying stock could decline and would still allow you to break even on the option trade.

Delta: A good proxy for the probability that the put option will finish in-the-money.

Note that there's always a negative correlation between Premium Yield and Margin of Safety: The higher the Premium Yield for a given strike month, the lower the Margin of Safety.

An investor always should be honest with themselves about their risk tolerance. The Triple Income Wheel can be adapted to suit your needs.

Now let's look at the cash-secured put analysis for AbbVie. We're focused on the September monthly contract that expires on 10/15/21.

We have highlighted several levels of trades based on various risk profiles: Base (-B-) and Conservative (-C-). Please listen to the video above for further details.

Ideally, we like to stick with our target levels for our Base portfolio:

Average Monthly Yield % (AMY%): 1.0%-1.5%

Strike price that is in the strike zone (i.e., margin of safety above the required minimum)

Delta < 30

The ABBV Oct 15th $115.00 put option @ ~$2.10 meets all of our criteria with an AMY% of 1.1%, a Margin-of-Safety of 3.8%, and a Delta of 31.

Again, based on your risk tolerance, you could choose a strike price that is more conservative ($110.00 strike) than the base trade.

Downside Considerations

Assuming we sold the ABBV Oct 15th $115.00 strike put option @ $2.10, we would collect $210.00 of premium for each option contract sold. In return for this premium, we agree (and are obligated) to buy 100 shares of ABBV stock for each contract sold at the strike price of $115.00.

If the stock stays above $115.00 between now and expiration (10/15/21), the option expires worthless and we keep the premium of $2.10.

However, the downside of this trade comes into play if the stock closes below $115.00 on expiration (10/15/21). Since we're obligated to buy the stock at $115.00, we would have a potential unrealized capital loss on our hands (depending on how low the stock closed on expiration). We do get to keep the premium either way though, so our breakeven cost basis would be $112.90 ($115.00 - $2.10).

Conclusion

Based on our long-term and short-term views on AbbVie, we believe that you could start a small position at current levels, but it's even a bigger win if you can add to your ABBV position (through cash-secured puts) with a cost basis of $112.90 (and then sit back and collect the dividend as the stock potentially breaks out in the future).

All graphics and images by Parsimony Research except where noted otherwise.