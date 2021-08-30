Kristina Lapinski/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Kernel Holding SA is a deep value play. (Note that Kernel trades on the Warsaw Stock Exchange under KER with much more liquidity than KRNLF.) While it has traded between 0.6x and 2.1x tangible book over the past 5 years, it is currently trading near the bottom of that range at 0.8x. It's at a discount to its historic valuation because Mr. Market is nervous about the amount of leverage on the balance sheet and the high percentage of capex to cash flow. The company's capex investment program has ended in June 2021 and excess cash flow that was directed toward capex investments will now be used to pay down debt, among other things.

Company and Industry Overview

Kernel is the largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil in the Ukraine. They own every piece of the vertical chain, including the farming, the storage, the processing, and infrastructure and trading, and the export terminals. For context, sunflower seeds are processed into sunflower oil which is an alternative to canola oil or frying oils. High quality food processors prefer the neutral taste of sunflower oil and are ready to pay a premium for it. Sunflower oil can also be used in biofuels, a small amount is used in cosmetics, resins, and lubricants.

Source: Kernel Holding SA

Return

In a Columbia University lecture, Professor Bruce Greenwald advises to start with the balance sheet. He argues, it contains the most current information, the most reliable information, and it's least volatile from year to year.

Using only tangible book value, we see that the company trades at a 21% discount to its net tangible assets. Further using a sustainable earnings approach, the company trades at a 40% discount to a conservative sustainable earnings valuation. Value investors would say that we are buying a dollar for 79 cents or 60 cents, considering a tangible asset and sustainable earnings valuation, respectively.

Balance Sheet Value (in million USD)

Tangible book value of assets as of Q3 F2021 totals $3,779.1 million USD, broken down in the following chart:

Source: Created by author using data from CapitalIQ. (Author has privileged access to information from CapIQ's database.)

Liabilities and minority interest for Q3 F2021 are broken down as follows:

Accounts Payable: 391.6

Accrued Liabilities: $83.1

Current portion of debt: $327.8

Income taxes: $37.1

Other: $176

Current Liabilities: $1,015.7

Long term debt: $1,071.1

Other Long Term Liabilities: $20.6

Minority Interest: $103.9

Total Liabilities and Minority Interest: $2,211.3

Note: Financials pulled from CapitalIQ.

Tangible assets minus total liabilities and minority interest net to $1,567.8 in net tangible assets. As mentioned the market cap as of August 18, 2021 traded at a 21% discount to this net tangible asset value.

Looking deeper at what makes up the company's property, plant, and equipment (PPE) we see that assets are spread throughout the country. The map below shows several offices, farming land, crushing plans, silos, and terminals and their geographic location. In addition, PPE book value is made up of 37% property and buildings and 63% equipment. Crimea (which is currently occupied by Russia) is the lower peninsula between the Black and Azov Sea. We see no evidence that Russia will expand their occupation of the Ukraine.

Source: Kernel Holding S.A website

Earnings Power Value (in Million USD)

Bruce Greenwald then likes to compare book value to the stock's earnings power. To do that you must calculate the company's sustainable earnings. I've been purposefully conservative in the example below:

Sustainable revenue: $4,100 (approximately F2020 revenue level)

Sustainable EBIT margin: 8.25% (average over the past 4 years)

Sustainable EBIT x (1-tax rate): $310

Cost of Capital: 10%

Earnings Power: $3,100

Less Net Debt and Minority Interest: 1,045.4

Equity Valuation: $2,054.6

With a market cap of $1,232 million USD as of August 18, 2021, the equity valuation of $2,055 million USD gives investors a 40% margin of safety. This also represents a 6.5x price to earnings ratio, which is higher than the reported price to earnings ratio of 3.2x because we are using a "sustainable earnings" instead of a last twelve month earnings.

Back of the napkin justification (in million USD)

If we take the sustainable EBIT and subtract our estimate for interest and tax we get approximately $190 in sustainable net income. On a back of the napkin basis, if the company generates $190 million USD in net income and retains it on its balance sheet, its tangible book value will increase by $190 million per year, representing a 12% growth. If the stock price follows suit and grows at 12% per year, I would be a happy investor.

To grow more than 12% per year, the price to tangible book value would need to increase. Over the past 10 years it has been as high as 2.14x and as low 0.6x. Because it's currently near historical 10 year lows, I expect that the price to tangible book value will revert back to the mean, offering investors even more return.

Source: Chart pulled from CapitalIQ showing the price to tangible book value over the past 10 years.

Risk

The investment risk profile is high in my opinion for three reasons. My thoughts on risk are derived from The University of Berkshire Hathaway, a book written by Corey Wrenn that summarizes 30 years of lessons from Berkshire shareholder meetings. In it, instead of using beta as a risk measure, they use (1) leverage, the higher the leverage the higher the risk, (2) Capital requirements, the higher the capital expenditure requirements, the higher the risk, and (3) businesses that sell commodity products without pricing power is risky. Munger is also a big fan of inverting - he says the best way to make a good investment is to not make a bad one. How do you not make a bad investment? Look at the risks.

Leverage as a Risk

From a leverage standpoint, the company's EBIT/interest ratio in the LTM to March 2021 period is 4.9x, whereas the average over the past four fiscal years has been 3.35x. This improvement may relate to a higher than normal earnings capacity in the LTM to March 2021 period, so I also look at the total Debt/Capital Ratio. In the March 2021 period this was 43.3%, an improvement from June 2020 of 47.0%, but above the 39.25% average over the past four fiscal years (financial information was pulled from CapitalIQ).

Source: Created by author using data from CapitalIQ

After a period of capital expenditures my expectation is that cash will be utilized to pay down debt, which will reduce this risk metric.

Capital Expenditure as a Risk

Capital requirements in this business are high. There is a lot of property, buildings, and equipment to be maintained. In recent years they've invested a lot more into a capital expenditure program that's expected to end in FY2021. On average over the past four years, 42% of EBITDA was spent on net capital expenditures (as low as 13% and high as 62%).

The capex program is for the expansion and maintenance of the company's assets. Two examples are the expansion of the in-take capacity on their new grain export terminal in the port of Chomomorsk and the pre-commissioning stage of their new oilseed processing plan in Western Ukraine. These projects allow Kernel to increase capacity in key bottlenecked areas of their business, allowing for further growth in revenue and margin.

Companies with high capital expenditure are riskier as they require more "upfront" expenses to operate the business. Companies with high negative cash flows that are ultimately rewarded with future positive cash flows are riskier than a company that doesn't require significant capex investment and earns predictable positive cash flows.

As discussed, the company's capex program ended in FY2021, so we should see this risk level decrease.

Source: Created by author using data from CapitalIQ

Commoditized Products as a Risk

Selling a commoditized product typically leads to a return that does not exceed the cost of capital. More on that in the return and valuation section below.

The higher risk of selling a commoditized product is because it allows for lower barriers to entry, increased competition, and no power to control the price you sell your product for. Let's say the Ukrainian government legislates farmer/production wage rates to be 20% higher. A company that sells a commodity product may have to suffer with lower profit because they can't increase the price of a competitive commodity product.

Sunflower seeds and sunflower oils are commodity products. Luckily for Kernel, they are the largest player in the Ukraine and 80% of their sales are within the Ukraine. If something were to increase their cost, they have more power than most to be able to increase prices.

Management

One item that every smart investor looks for in a business is great management and based on past performance, Kernel has the right people on the bus.

Revenue has grown from $1,989 million USD in 2016 to $4,107 million USD in 2020 (a compound annual growth rate of 19.9%) with Operating Income growth of $0.282 to $0.342 million USD over the same period. This was achieved with capital expenditure and acquisition investment (net of dispositions) totaling $0.671 million USD in the four years prior to 2020. This shows that management has approximately 9% return on invested capital based on operating income. Applying a sustainable EBIT margin on revenue, which minimizes the effects of commodity pricing, we see a $0.174 increase, which is a 26% return on investment.

Further, from 2007 to 2020, management has grown revenue at a compound annual growth rate of 20.8%. Over the same period, management invested $1.9 billion USD into capex and acquisition (net of dispositions). The Operating Income growth in that time was $0.303 billion USD, resulting in a 15.9% return on invested capital.

If I were to commit to more research on Kernel, I would look into when each executive assumes his/her role and the new initiatives that came after that period.

Source: Created by author using data from CapitalIQ

Outlook

This is not a highly covered stock and its likely not on a lot of investors' radar. Investors should look for how the company utilizes its earnings in financial statements produced after F2021. As the capex program ends the company will have capital to allocate. They can use the capital to pay down debt, buy back stock, make acquisitions, or they could bloat their operating expenses/increase management compensation.

If excess capital is used well, then over a two-year period, assuming $190 million USD in net income in each year, the return on tangible equity per year should be 12%. How the stock price reacts to this growing tangible book value is anyone's guess. However, I would bet that it results in an increased stock price nine times out of 10.