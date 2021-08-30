hocus-focus/iStock via Getty Images

I have been adding to my gold/silver assets the last week, with the realization Federal Reserve Chairman Powell is intent on continuing emergency money printing, using as his excuse summer spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. His Jackson Hole speech on Friday was a clear signal to the markets that he is OK with much higher rates of inflation, and may even goose the economy more in coming months. Contemplating the possibility Democrats may effectively push another "stimulus" plan through Congress as part of the 2022 $3.5 trillion federal budget, while the House passes the Senate’s infrastructure compromise, CPI inflation may prove a bigger headache than a transitory 6% gain during 2021. My thinking is the Fed is now preparing markets for excessive deficit spending for a third straight year, largely financed by U.S. central bank QE.

If this is in fact our new reality, tapering worries and tightening odds in monetary policy, the focus of Wall Street analyst chatter for months, has been a premature exercise. So, how should investors prepare for even greater levels of liquidity, money creation, and inflation in 2022? My quick answer: buy precious metal assets as a hedge/speculation on the nuttiness sure to hurt the value of each dollar. Free cash flow in the gold mining sector is already at record highs during 2021. If gold spikes to $2500-3000 next year, miners may be trading at almost giveaway valuations now.

My top blue-chip gold mining pick for some time has been and remains Newmont (NYSE:NEM). Trading precious metals for 35 years, I believe it is the strongest risk-adjusted choice in the sector. Here’s why.

Valuable Reserves

Newmont owns the best combination of producing gold mines and exploration potential in the world, with some of the lowest all-in operating costs to pull gold out of the ground. A summary of its diverse reserve base is taken from Newmont's 2020 asset report below.

My personal ranking of the best reserve/resource gold companies, looking at low costs, long life, safe jurisdiction location of assets, diversity of mining operations, and balance sheet safety places Newmont in the #1 position for quality and quantity. Below is a graph highlighting the best peer reserve plays with a minimum of 15-20 years of economic, real-world ore in the ground at 2020’s production rate.

I have ranked them in order of my preference for ownership, comparing/contrasting reserves alone including Newmont, Barrick Gold (GOLD), Kirkland Lake (KL), AngloGold Ashanti (AU), and Agnico Eagle (AEM) as my favorites. I am reviewing gold reserves/resources only, stripping out byproducts like silver, copper, and zinc. Total resources include economically feasible proven reserves, measure & indicated ore, plus inferred numbers.

Free Cash Flow

Crescat Capital has been putting together some terrific macro research on the gold sector for years. During the summer, they have reported on the super-strong free cash flow position of the precious metals mining industry, perhaps in its healthiest operating setup in at least 25 years.

Free cash flow from the major miners is at an all-time record in 2021, pictured below. Not only on equity pricing, but enterprise value (including company debt), the sector is generating 5%+ cash returns this year.

Plus, this free cash flow is happening when the U.S. equity market is generating extremely LOW free cash flow returns during the pandemic (1.6% for the S&P 500). Believe it or not, gold/silver miners are the TOP free cash flow sector measured against the price you are paying for investment, during 2021. After adjusting for 3-4% YoY CPI existing before June, Crescat posted the chart below.

Below is a graph of free cash flow yields (using stock quotes) for the strongest majors mentioned in this article. Newmont and Barrick are the leaders in this regard.

Other Valuation Ideas

Price to cash flow measurements for the sector are quite average today vs. the past decade, with Newmont holding the richest valuation (although around its 10-year normal multiple). Against a price to cash flow reading of 16x trailing results for the S&P 500 index, Newmont’s 9x multiple is something of a relative bargain to the general equity market.

On enterprise value calculations, the best-positioned majors are about as cheap as they have been in several years vs. EBITDA. Against Newmont’s below normal valuation, an overpriced Wall Street condition generally is something of a backwards situation, if you ask me. Weighing the uncertainty of experimental money printing worldwide, a coronavirus that is slow to disappear, and record amounts of debt everywhere you look, shouldn’t gold miners be trading at steep premiums to past valuations?

Out of the producers defined in this article, Newmont’s net after-tax profit margin of 23% is nearly the top return on sales for the gold/silver mining sector.

Projected EPS growth past 2020 is close to the leading position from the blue-chip gold mining industry. Below are the latest Wall Street analyst estimates for income growth into 2024.

The dividend story from Newmont is also worth reviewing. Newmont and Barrick have both committed themselves to paying a substantial portion of profits as cash distributions to shareholders. The trailing 3% dividend yields from the two are more than DOUBLE the equivalent rate of the S&P 500 index.

And, this rapidly improving dividend picture is well supported by rising cash flows. The closest correlation for Newmont comes from an earlier effort to pay extensive dividends between 2013-14. However, the high yield push seven years ago represented almost all of cash flow generation. A $4.60 surplus per share (nearly $4 billion) in cash flow has been produced the past 12-months by operations beyond dividend payouts.

Technical Chart

Despite a rough 20% rise in gold prices from US$1500 to $1800 the last two years, and a 50% Newmont advance, the stock quote has actually underperformed the S&P 500 by -5% since August 2019. A testament to how high Wall Street pricing has become generally over 24 months, the steady and consistent climb in gold has only been able to support a market-normal price gain for Newmont.

On the 2-year chart of daily price and volume changes, I particularly like the Negative Volume Index uptrend. Basically, the NVI is telegraphing a tremendous amount of buying on weaker volume days. To me, this accumulation has been one of the reasons the quote has outperformed the major peers in the gold mining industry. Lastly, the 14-day Money Flow Index has been in an oversold position for a number of months. June’s sub-20 reading was the lowest in years. A rebound back above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages around $61 would be a welcome development for bulls.

Total returns including dividends for Newmont have smartly outpaced competitors by a wide margin. Contemplating the strong Wall Street backdrop and 20% rise in gold, it’s not difficult to understand the whole group may be priced in bargain territory right now. If gold trades back above US$2000 an ounce later this year (a 10% increase), the upside in related producers could be 25% to 50% into January 2022.

Final Thoughts

Gold assets are still a great idea for ownership, especially to hedge exaggerated uncertainties in our world from COVID-19 to a number of geopolitical issues flaring. Plus, experimental money printing risks spiraling out of control if another black swan appears in 2021-22. Stagflation to hyperinflation outcomes cannot be ruled out in the intermediate term. The question I am starting to ask is what will the Federal Reserve do to offset the expanding odds of a stock market crash, with equities today trading at perhaps the most overvalued position in history (on price to sales and GDP output for starters). We may have reached an unmatched pinnacle this year for price vs. future operating results, outside even the overvaluation parameters of 1929 or the Dotcom technology bubble peak of 1999-2000.

The first gold asset to buy is definitely bullion, either through physical delivery like coins/bars, or an ETF in your portfolio focused on gold bullion like SPDR Gold ETF (GLD) and the lower management cost iShares Gold Trust (IAU). After you acquire bullion, the next best gold asset to own may be Newmont, holding significant leverage to higher hard money values vs. a debased U.S. dollar currency.

What could go wrong? The main risk for Newmont shareholders is the gold price will continue in a downtrend, similar to 2021’s lackluster performance. While bearish sentiment has permeated mainstream reporting on the gold market during late summer, the actual gold price has remained resilient, rising above $1800 again on Friday.

Last week's COT report lists producers as the most bullish on gold since early 2019 when quotes were $1200 an ounce, measured by limited net short positioning in the NY futures market. On the other hand, hot-money speculators have held the smallest net long positions since 2019 during much of 2021. Both of these stats argue a monster gold downdraft is extremely unlikely the rest of the year, if COT history is any guide.

I whittled down my Newmont position several months ago, a function of tapering/tightening concerns, but have reversed course over the last week. I am now adding to my stake. If the Fed is changing course on its tapering and tightening preparations, I feel I need to adjust my gold outlook accordingly. Sliding from a slightly bullish gold bias priced in U.S. dollars to a clearly bullish expectation is the movement I feel appropriate in late August.

If the Fed refuses to taper in 2021, $1700 gold and $50 Newmont are my estimated downside, in a worst-case scenario where investors ignore gold for a while longer. On the upside, $2100 gold should support an $80 Newmont share price using static multiples on price to sales, cash flow, and earnings. At $2500 gold, I would expect Newmont to trade above $110, roughly double the present quote.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.