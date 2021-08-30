Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is an innovative and up-and-coming company that develops national security and communications systems and platforms. In addition to cybersecurity solutions, satellite communications, and combat systems, Kratos (named after the Greek "God of Strength") also specializes in unmanned autonomous drone technology. President Biden's announcement that the US Department of Defense (DoD) is pivoting from national-building (as in Afghanistan) to an "Over-the-Horizon" strategy is a bullish catalyst for Kratos' drone business. KTOS stock dropped after the Q2 EPS report because Q3 and full-year guidance came in a bit light:

However, patient investors are likely to be well rewarded in my opinion. A recent $338.1 million Air Force contract being a prime example (after the close of Q2).

So let's take a closer look at Kratos and see why I think it is a BUY.

US Defense Depart. Pivots To "Over-the-Horizon"

Most investors are well-aware that the US is pulling ground troops out of Afghanistan after an arguably 20-year failed experiment in nation-building. However, that doesn't mean the US's primary goal in Afghanistan has been abandoned - just the opposite. In a press briefing at the U.S. Defense Department last week, spokesman John Kirby said:

Our commitment to the future of a stable and secure Afghanistan has not changed. It's just going to look different. We're just not going to be on the ground the way we are now ... We are actively working [on ways] in which that (contractor) support ... can be done remotely or virtually or even physically outside the country.

A key tactical advantage in this new "Over-the-Horizon" strategy is having robust unmanned autonomous drone capability. Indeed, we saw the power of this technology recently when the US hit ISIS-K with two successful drone attacks after the massacre at the Kabul Airport last week.

Drone technology is a primary focus at Kratos.

Plus, global military drones are already a sizeable market and it is expected to exhibit significant growth moving forward:

The global military drone market is projected to grow from $11.25 billion in 2021 to $26.12 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.78% in forecast period 2021-2028.

Source: Fortune Business Insights

In my opinion, Kratos has a good shot to capture a nice slice of that market. Here's why:

Kratos' Drone Business

Kratos has a full line-up of Tactical UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles). These include:

Source: Kratos - The XQ-58A Valkyrie

The Valkyrie:

The Valkyrie (shown above) is a "clean-sheet, low-cost" tactical UAV developed in partnership with the U.S. Air Force. Attributes include long-range, high-speed, excellent maneuverability, and the ability to deliver a mix of lethal weaponry from its bomb-bay and wings.

The UTAP-22 Mako:

UTAP stands for "Unmanned Tactical Aerial Platform". The UTAP-22 is a small (see photo below left) high-performance UAV (operational ceiling = 50,000 ft; top-speed exceeds 0.9 Mach) designed to provide an unmanned partner/wingman to manned assets in a contested setting (i.e. a "firefight").

Source: Kratos

The X-61A Gremlin

The goal of the Gremlin (shown above right), which was developed for DARPA - the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency - is for the airborne delivery and recovery of groups of UAVs. Once the Gremlins have completed their mission, a C-130 transport plane will recover them in the air. The Gremlins will then be transported by the C-130 back to facilities for preparation for reuse (i.e. the next mission).

As can be seen by the products above, Kratos has a variety of high-performance drones to meet the robust and varied requirements of the DoD's new "Over-the-Horizon" strategy. Actually, it's not that new of a strategy... it has just become much more highly visible with the US's withdrawal of its ground-troops from Afghanistan and the transparent acknowledgement by Biden and the DoD that this is the future of warfare.

Earnings

The Q2 EPS report delivered on August 3rd was a disappointment. Actually, the Q2 results were a beat as revenue of $205.1 million (+20.4% yoy) was $5.81 million above consensus, while GAAP earnings of $0.01 was a two-cent beat. However, after two consecutive quarters of FCF generation, on the Q2 conference call KTOS EVP & CFO Deanna Lund reported the company actually dropped back into cash-burn during the quarter:

Cash flow use from operations for the quarter was 700,000 less CapEx of $10.9 million or a use of free cash flow from operations of $11.6 million.

But it was likely the weak guidance going forward that put pressure on the stock-price (see the first graphic in this article):

Source: Kratos Q2 EPS report

As can be seen in the graphic above, if achieved the midpoint of revenue guidance for Q3 ($200 million) would actually be down $5 million on a sequential basis and would be relatively flat yoy as compared with Q3 of 2020. The book-to-bill came in at a very disappointing 0.9x - that is, a sales contraction. Those items, in part, led to a cash-burn estimate of $30-$40 million for FY21. The cash burn estimated was very disappointing - especially after Q1 and Q2 were FCF positive. Many investors were likely hoping KTOS would at least achieve cash-flow break-even this year. That is not going to happen.

Going Forward

However, going forward the future is quite bright. KTOS has a number of innovative products and services besides drones. In fact, the Unmanned Systems Segment isn't even the company's largest business: the Government Solutions Segment is more than twice as large in terms of revenue:

Source: Kratos Q2 EPS report

The Government Solutions Segment includes Microwave Communications, Rocket Support Services, Technical & Training Solutions, as well as Surveillance & Reconnaissance Solutions. While KTOS has a well diversified portfolio, my feeling is that the Unmanned Systems Segment is going to be turbo-charged by DoD's new "Over-the-Horizon" strategy and will become KTOS's largest business.

Indeed, the big news recently was a DoD announcement on August 6 that Kratos had won a $338.1 million "firm fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee and time-and-material contract for Lots 17-21 production, out-of-warranty-repairs, and contractor logistics support." Work is expected to be completed by the end of 2027. A total of $30,499,362 "were obligated at the time of award", which was "the result of a sole-source acquisition." I assume that means the $30.5 million will show-up as Q3 revenue.

This contract was great news for Kratos. Although I don't know exactly what the purchase order was for, that fact that it came from the Air Force - and the Air Force had been flight testing the Mako - my guess is that this order was for Kratos UAVs - probably Makos.

Note also what CEO Eric DeMarco said on the Q2 conference call:

Additionally, and we believe related to the significant funding increases for drones, Skyborg and drone technology, it was recently reported that the Air Force Chief of Staff said that the Air Force is considering building a fighter fleet with more drones than piloted aircraft. And that the Air Force is currently performing the analysis and wargames needed to assess the appropriate mixture of the unmanned platforms and the manned platforms.

My bet is that KTOS is in the cat-bird seat when it comes to supplying the Air Force with UAVs and that the recent DoD award is likely just the start of many more to come in the future. In fact, such a large contract by the Air Force is - in my opinion - a validation and stamp of approval on KTOS's drone strategy.

Risks

As mentioned earlier, KTOS is a rather high-risk high-reward proposition because it has yet to be consistently and significantly profitable. As a result, KTOS is highly-valued (a forward P/E=76.9x) and with the market at all-time highs, the stock is vulnerable to a large market correction.

On the other hand, KTOS looks to be a prime takeover candidate. In a defense market that is left with a handful of very large companies after decades of consolidation, and with a market-cap of only $3.1 billion, KTOS is easy pickings for the likes of a Lockheed Martin (LMT), Raytheon (RTX), General Dynamics (GD), or Boeing (BA). These are massive companies with market-caps of $100.2 billion, $128.0 billion, $55.7 billion, and $130.0 billion, respectively. Not only would any of these companies likely love to acquire KTOS's best high-tech military drone technology, but if the earlier quote by Kratos' CEO is correct, it is clear drones will be taking market share away from the traditional fighter-plane contractors. So this is an upside risk.

Meantime, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest is a strong sponsor of KTOS and has continued to buy shares on a regular basis. It is the #3 holding in two ARK funds: the ARK Autonomous & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) fund currently holds 7,451,553 KTOS shares while the ARKX Space & Exploration ETF (ARKX) owns 1,493,721 shares. In aggregate, and based on the 127.7 fully-diluted shares outstanding at the end of Q2, that means those two ARK funds alone hold an estimated 7% of KTOS's total outstanding shares.

The balance sheet is solid: the cash balance was $369.3 million at end of Q2 with zero drawn on the bank credit-line. Total debt was $300.3 million at the end of the quarter for a net cash position of $69 million.

Summary & Conclusion

The recent pivot from on-the-ground forces in long drawn out affairs in foreign countries (i.e. nation building) to an "Over-the-Horizon" strategy based on unmanned aerial drones is extremely bullish for Kratos. Combined with the recent $338.1 million Air Force contract - maybe not that big from a DoD perspective, but large for a company of Kratos' size - and the recent correction in the stock price, KTOS is very attractive here. While I never suggest investors should buy a company based on takeover potential (I know of no concrete reports in this regards), KTOS is a very small and attractive candidate in my opinion.

I certainly do expect KTOS to be cash-flow positive next year and earn perhaps only $0.50/share. That could test investors' patience. However, note that the consensus earnings estimates going forward indicates we are sitting on the cusp of a very attractive growth profile:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As a result, KTOS is a BUY for patient investors that are willing to step-out on the risk/reward curve.