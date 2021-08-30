piranka/E+ via Getty Images

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) is a name we have frequently traded. It is almost always a solid buy when it gets to the low 40s, and we're currently seeing the stock be sold off and profits taken, with shares looking to dip below $50. We think if you get a continued pull back, consider buying shares, but let it fall first. There are some new challenges hitting discount retail in terms of freight costs and other supply chain issues that are impacting the entire sector. You have to factor in some discount in shares to account for the EPS hit this can cause. Big Lots has been a COVID-19 winner. We definitely saw a shift in consumer spending habits during COVID which was a big boost for the company. It was a survivor, but with reopening, competition is stepping up, and the data suggests the strength of the company may be slightly waning, and as such, the stock is likely to suffer. The company just reported earnings, which had some plusses and minuses to be aware of. Ultimately pressure is mounting, so let shares come down.

A mixed Q2

While Q1 was decent, Q2 had some strengths and weaknesses. The company missed expectations on the top and bottom line which puts the annual performance back on the initial track after a solid Q1. Big Lots saw net income of $37.7 million, or $1.09 per diluted share. This is way down from the strength we saw during the initial fears of COVID-19, where, in the year-ago quarter, we saw adjusted net income was $110.1 million, or $2.75 per share. While the results were in the middle of management's guidance, they missed consensus by $0.03.

This was driven by sales that were down double digits from a year ago and also missed consensus estimates. Sales in Q2 registered $1.46 billion and missed estimates by $20 million, a slight miss. Net sales fell 11.4% year-over-year. Before COVID, we had been seeing sales fall due to the closing of underperforming stores as well as a decline in same-store sales in many recent quarters over the years. Then COVID hit and discount retailers saw huge business boosts. Now things are normalizing and the stock is too.

So, what about the critical comparable store sales figure? Perhaps unsurprisingly given the trend we saw in sales and earnings, comps fell badly. In fact, after Q2 2020 saw an incredible 31% rise in comps from 2019, here in 2021 we saw comparable sales fell 13.2%. We will say that the e-commerce channel has been positive but dipped as well. We also want to say that the company is still opening locations and relocating ones that are not working. This actually helped boost sales otherwise. Factoring this in longer term it will help sales. Right now sales are normalizing, and we can reset expectations.

Balance sheet

Big Lots definitely still has a really solid balance sheet. Big Lots ended Q2 with $293million in cash. The company has paid off all of its long-term debt, so it has no debt on its balance sheet.

In addition, the company is putting its free cash flow to work. The company has a repurchase program and it bought back $153 million worth of stock in Q2 2021. The stock also pays a $0.30 per share dividend, or $1.20 annualized, which puts the yield at about 2.4%.

Outlook

So the strength in Q1 waned into Q2. We are expecting to see more normalization in Q3 as well. Management guided below consensus as well. In the release they stated:

"For the third quarter of fiscal 2021 the company expects to report a diluted loss per share in the range of $0.10 to $0.20, based on a mid-single digit comparable sales decline, which equates to a low-double digit two-year comparable sales increase. The company expects gross margin to be down approximately 175 basis points to last year, driven by freight headwinds. The company also expects these headwinds to adversely affect the fourth quarter with full year gross margin rate down approximately 100 basis points to last year. For the full year, the company expects a low single digit comp decline, which incorporates an adverse sales impact from supply chain disruption. Taking into account the aforementioned impacts, the company expects full year earnings in the range of $5.90 to $6.05. The foregoing guidance does not incorporate further potential share repurchases in the fiscal year."

This is a pretty sizable turnaround from the huge gains in 2020. Margins down. Comps down. Headwinds up. Not good. But note, the term "supply chain disruption" it's a frequent citation from retail right now especially discount ones. We think that EPS will be about $6.00 for the year, so the valuation is certainly reasonable, but only if earnings will expand. We think that a share price in the $40s absorbs a lot of supply chain risk.

Valuation and final thoughts

From a valuation standpoint, shares are getting attractive. Taking the $6 in fiscal year earnings that outs the stock at about 8.5X earnings. We would like to see shares at 7-7.5X earnings putting the stock at $42-$45 per share. This would also put the stock at yielding 2.7%-2.9%. The dividend is secure and likely to see increases going forward. The share repurchases will help EPS. We think pressure on the stock will continue. Let it fall then do some buying.