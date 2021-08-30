spooh/E+ via Getty Images

For any who have traveled as of late, the uncertainties and vicissitudes of our current environment have made for eventful and at times frustrating experiences. When unexpected circumstances appear one is obliged to acknowledge that there are simply things beyond our control. In traveling, we can control the day we wish to leave, where we want to go and what we would like to do when we arrive. However, exogenous events often derail the best-laid plans.

Something very similar happens with trading and investing. We make our plans and have control over two main events - our entry into the trade and our exit. Beyond those brief moments, we do not exercise influence. So, knowing this, we must have a system in place.

There are many feasible systems that a wide variety of people around the world use to guide themselves through the ebbs and flows of market movements. Which is your favorite and most successful method? Ours is Elliott Wave with Fibonacci Pinball. Are there other accomplished systems? Of course. But this is our preferred method.

We have a clear setup in place for the Energy sector. Using the (NYSEARCA:XLE) ETF we can track a specific risk vs. reward and project what's most likely to happen next. Let’s have a look.

Chart by TradingView

In the fall of 2020, we were closely watching the energy sector for the formation of an important low. We have now seen the initial impulse wave up followed by a corrective retrace. Next, the XLE should see a rally up to the $65 to $67 area before another corrective retrace. On what are we basing this expectation?

A brief review of Fibonacci Pinball guidelines tells us that once the first wave of a rally finds a corrective retrace low and then starts up again we can then project a market pivot. This is the .618 to .764 extension of that initial wave 1-2. You can see that market pivot on the chart at $41.82 - $45.32.

What this means is that once price strikes the 1.00 extension, in this case $50.99, then for the rally to continue it should not fall below the .618 extension ($41.82). And, ideally, it holds the .764 extension ($45.32).

What’s more, the following lesser degree wave 1 typically will hit the .618 extension. Note where the wave marked 1 rose to in this chart, $42.07 vs. the $41.82 level of the .618 extension.

In the following rally, upside targets for wave 3 are generally the 1.00 to the 1.236 extension of the prior larger degree wave (1)-(2). Note the level that was struck for wave 3 of (3): $56.65. That's exactly the 1.236 extension, as you can see. The more times that price strikes and thereafter reacts to key levels in a structure, the more it validates said structure. We're seeing this at multiple waypoints along the journey for XLE.

A common occurrence in a structure such as this is for price to come back down and test the market pivot from above. The top of our market pivot in this case is that key level of $45.32. XLE had a recent low of $45.15 and has since bounced back to the $49 region at the time of this writing. What's most likely to happen next?

If XLE has indeed found an important low in wave 4 of (3) as shown then the next key level in this Fibonacci Pinball structure is the 1.618 - 1.764 extensions of waves (1)-(2) at $65.81 to $69.32. With a stop at or just below the recent low of $45.15, that's a healthy risk vs. reward worthy of consideration for a swing trade.

In our chat room analysts have been posting key price levels over the past several sessions for many energy sector stocks along with the XLE ETF. One such stock is Centennial Resource (CDEV). Our analysts identified the $3.90 - $3.92 level as important support. Many members posted that they entered new trades or added to existing positions at that level when it was seen on 20 August. Since then CDEV has seen as much as a +32% rally and looks to have further upside potential.

There are successes and failures in the world of Elliott Wave theory, just as there exists the same in any investing and trading. Our track record is typically 65%-75% winners across the board in the stocks that we follow. A standout benefit of Elliott Wave Fibonacci Pinball is that we will know when our assumptions are incorrect and need revision. Clear delineation of risk vs reward is key to preserving capital and protecting profits.

Detractors of Elliott Wave Theory are quick to throw shade at its practitioners but are unable to shine a light as to why it actually does work. Most will readily admit that they have only given a cursory overview to the theory itself. As well, they may have seen those that are marking up a chart with Elliott Wave nomenclature but the application of the theory and its guidelines is lacking.

Why does Elliott Wave work? Perhaps that's not the correct question. In fact, I would offer to you that we should just accept that it does and then learn to observe how to best use it. Even Ralph Nelson Elliott himself acknowledged that these characteristics were something that he had simply observed.

Avi Gilburt will tell you the same regarding Fibonacci Pinball. “It’s something that I observed” will be his answer as to why it exists. Someone can observe something once or twice. But when it's observed time and again in what becomes predictable fashion, then it gains value as a tool to be used for future benefit.

It's our assessment that the energy sector still has far to run to the upside. The XLE sector ETF provides one way to track and project that anticipated rally. There are also many individual stocks that will outperform that sector ETF.

Should the XLE fall back below its prior swing low of $45.15 and follow through under $41.82, then our projection of a continued rally will be deemed invalidated and we will revise our chart. However, with the setup we are currently tracking, we see upside over the next six months or more as the most likely outcome.