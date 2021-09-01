HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

In a previous article, published in June, I had a closer look at Schindler Holding (OTCPK:SHLAF), one of the largest elevator manufacturers in the world. I was pleased to see the company got through 2020 without any issues and has started 2021 on a strong note. As Schindler only releases detailed financial results on a half-year basis, I was looking forward to seeing the company’s official H1 2021 report to see if the results were indeed picking up again.

There are two types of shares: Registered shares and participation certificates. This article is focusing on the participation certificates as SHLAF represents those. The economic rights of the participation certificates are similar to the registered shares, but only owners of registered shares can vote at shareholder meetings. The registered shares are trading in Switzerland with SCHP and SCHN as ticker symbols and closed at 259 CHF on Monday. I explained the difference between both share types in the previous article. Smaller investors should just buy the shares that are trading the lowest. The volume in SCHP is approximately 90,000 shares per day, which is superior to the SCHN listing, but the latter is trading at a discount of about 3-4% to the SCHP shares.

Schindler’s cash flows are gaining strength again this year

The title of Schindler’s H1 update zooms in on what the company calls "encouraging growth," and that appears to be a "soft" title for a company which saw its order intake increase by 13% while the revenue increased by more than 10%. Schindler appears to be quite conservative as it does expect to be hit by some headwinds in the second half of the year as Schindler is specifically referring to the strong Swiss Franc, delays on construction sites and a higher raw material cost.

Total revenue increased from 4.96B CHF to 5.48B CHF and we indeed see a higher COGS as the cost of raw materials now represents about 28% of the revenue compared to just over 26% in the first semester of last year. That being said, the relative cost of some of the other expenses actually decreased as for instance the personnel expenses increased by about 3% in absolute numbers, but given the revenue increase of in excess of 10%, the personnel expenses represented less than 38% of the revenue, compared to 41% in H1 2020.

This means that while the total operating expenses increased, the operating margin increased from 8.5% to 11.1% as the revenue increase outpaced the increase of the input costs. With a net income of 455M CHF, Schindler’s net income increased by almost 50% compared to the first half of last year. As you can see on the image above, the reported net profit was approximately 455M CHF of which 430M CHF was attributable to the shareholders of Schindler. This represents approximately 4.00 CHF/share.

As explained in the previous article, I’m mainly interested in Schindler because of its cash flow profile. It’s a mature company with a leading position in its business so we should have a closer look at how much cash the elevator company is throwing off. Rather than focusing on how Schindler is currently trading at about 35 times its annualized earnings, we also should take the free cash flow profile into consideration.

In the first semester, Schindler reported a total operating cash flow of 721M CHF, but this includes a 94M CHF contribution from changes in the working capital, and on top of that, it also includes a 153M CHF tax payment although only 128M CHF is due over the first half of the year. We also should deduct the 66M CHF in lease payments and the 21M CHF in dividends paid to non-controlling interests.

After completing all those adjustments, the adjusted operating cash flow in the first semester was approximately 565M CHF (compared to 514M CHF in the first semester of last year). The total capex in H1 2021 was just about 61M CHF, resulting in an adjusted and attributable free cash flow of 504M CHF.

That represents a free cash flow per share of just under 4.70 CHF, so at an annualized free cash flow yield of less than 10 CHF/share, Schindler is currently trading at a free cash flow yield of approximately 3.2%.

Investment thesis

Schindler is not cheap, but that’s hardly a new fact as the company has historically been expensive thanks to its strong market share in elevator business, its very strong balance sheet with a net cash position, and its proven resilience during periods of economic shocks. The management seems to be very cautious about the second half of the year, and I’m looking forward to seeing how the cost inflation of the raw materials will have an impact, and how fast Schindler will be able to pass on the additional costs to its own customers.

I think we should remain realistic and expect H2 2021 to be weaker than the first half of the year, not just because of the expected margin pressure, but also because Schindler is ramping up its investments in digital transformation (called the Top Speed 23 program) and this program will result in an additional cost of 40-60M CHF this year. Despite this, Schindler is expecting a net income of 840-900M CHF, and the midpoint of this equation points at an EPS of 8-8.10 CHF. That makes the current share price of close to 300 CHF too high for my liking. I love the business, but I missed my buying opportunity last year during the COVID crisis.