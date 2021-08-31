peepo/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) have been on fire since I re-introduced the Seeking Alpha community to the company in my February 2021 article. Shares reached a 52-week high of $4.25/share (nearly 125% higher than when I first published on the company) in June 2021. But since those June highs, the stock has cooled off, settling in now in the $3.00/share range (still up over 55% since that introductory article). The primary reason for this drop from all-time highs is the company's recent capital raise, pursuant to which it issued new shares at a $3.00/share offering price, while concurrently uplisting to the Nasdaq exchange (readers of my previous articles will perhaps remember I made note of this likely capital raise).

In this article, I will outline why I believe this recent price drop presents a buying opportunity. I plan to update on the company's progress since my most recent May 2021 article, highlighting BTCY's growth with their current product, while also noting potential upcoming catalysts. Finally, after discussing some of the risks related to the business and the stock, I will update my valuation model based on the increased number of shares.

All told, I believe shares of BTCY could double in the next year, assuming the company continues to execute on its stated plan and growth rate. To this point, it should be noted that since I began covering BTCY, management has continued to hit all targets on or ahead of schedule.

BTCY's Capital Raise

In my May 2021 article, I made note of two important points.

BTCY planned to uplist to a major exchange "sooner than later."

BTCY would likely raise additional funds via equity after filing an S-3 "shelf registration", as BTCY CEO Waqaas Al-Siddiq had been transparent about his plans to eventually raise additional funds.

As it turns out, BTCY accomplished both of these tasks simultaneously. As of August 26, 2021, BTCY began trading on the Nasdaq, a move that will provide more visibility to the company, as well as increasing liquidity in the stock.

The capital raise itself will help provide further runway to BTCY's efforts to expand both their product and customer pipelines. Furthermore, with the capital raise in the rearview mirror, we now likely have a minimum two-year runway before the company may need or desire additional funds.

The final thing I wish to note related to this raise is the deal structure itself. To me, the most important component is that the deal includes no warrants, eliminating that possible future overhang. Moreover, the pricing of the deal is solid. Yes, it was at a 15% discount from where the stock had been recently trading; but that is still a good price given the recent rise in the share price and the lack of liquidity. All in all, I am pleased with the terms of the deal.

Upcoming Catalysts

Before turning to the strength of the current core business, I want to highlight three catalysts that I believe might present themselves in the near future. These catalysts are:

FDA approval of a new BTCY product The introduction of BTCY's app Revenue run rate milestones

FDA Approval of Biotres

Biotres is a new BTCY product submitted for FDA approval on December 31, 2020. Biotres can work as a Holter, Event Loop, and Extended Holter. The CEO has publicly stated that the approval of Biotres should quickly provide a 10% boost to the company's top line numbers. The reason for this quick improvement is that BTCY has already created a physician network, via its core Bioflux product, into which it can easily sell Biotres.

In fact, according to people that are familiar with this pipeline, BTCY was not initially eyeing an entrance into the holter/extended holter space, but eventually decided to do so because physicians using Bioflux requested a similar product and partnership in the holter space. So, there will be "low hanging fruit" for the BTCY sales reps to quickly sell Biotres.

Source: BTCY Website

Reports of delays in reviewing non-Covid-related submissions at the FDA have been abundant over the past 18 months, for understandable reasons. However, according to multiple people I have spoken to in the healthcare space, the FDA is starting to work through its backlog of non-Covid-related items. Based on this, I expect BTCY will receive FDA approval by the end of 2021. Part of the reason for my optimism is that Biotres is a simpler and less critical device than their already-approved core product, Bioflux, making approval presumably a little easier and quicker for Biotres.

Biotricity's App

To me, the most exciting element of BTCY's nearer-term business plan is their yet-to-be-named app, first discussed during a presentation at the December 2020 LD Micro Conference. The purpose of the app is to help patients and physicians better manage chronic heart disease. The app is expected to be reimbursable under "Outreach and Education." The reason for this is that the app will help patients follow their physician's prescribed care plan. The app will help provide effective and efficient communication between the patient and the physician's team between regularly scheduled check-ups, and should significantly incentivize and improve patient compliance to the care plan.

BTCY will bill physicians a technology fee for use of the app. Unlike Bioflux, which has a small but profitable market; and unlike Biotres, which has a large, yet less profitable market; the BTCY app will combine the best of both worlds: the broadest possible market with lucratively profitable margins, as we are used to seeing with other software products.

Source: BTCY Website

To that end, with just 100,000 patients using the app, I estimate that BTCY could quite feasibly double its current revenue. That estimate is based on what I believe to be a conservative tech fee of $7/month per user. I think a $10/month per user tech fee is not unreasonable, but I prefer to begin with a more conservative approach and to be surprised to the upside.

In terms of the app's commercial availability, I would not be surprised to see the app enter alpha testing in calendar 4Q21 (the company's fiscal 3Q22). I would expect about 90 days of alpha testing before the company rolls into beta testing, which would likely take another 90-120 days. All told, then, I would expect the BTCY app to be widely commercialized by mid-year 2022. Of note, and similar to Biotres, this app should be easily sold into BTCY's current network of physicians, helping to quickly ramp usage and revenue.

Revenue Milestones

When I first began covering BTCY, they had just announced their first $1M revenue quarter. That was on February 11, 2021. Based on my expectations and the company's current pace, their current quarter, ending in September 2021, could possibly be their first $2M revenue quarter. That is quite an achievement in such a short time!

Then, following that, I expect the quarter ending in December 2021, the company will be able to brag it has passed the $10M annual run rate for revenue. While this seems remarkable - and indeed is!!! - it "only" requires the company to grow at 30% or slightly less sequentially for the next two quarters, a growth rate they have regularly attained sequentially in the past. Certainly, the company could miss these milestones while still performing extremely well, but these types of milestones are often good for sentiment and could provide near-term catalysts.

BTCY's Core Business Is Stronger Than Ever

On August 16, BTCY announced its outstanding fiscal 1Q22 results, highlighting an explosive 290% growth to the top line annually. While this is impressive in and of itself, we should note it represented 49% sequential growth as well! In the meantime, operating expenses grew by a comparatively miniscule 17%. This helps to highlight how quickly BTCY could become profitable, if they began to desire profitability over growth.

But instead, they are investing in growth so that they can be even more profitable in the future. Once BTCY slows down its growth - which, granted, could be quite some time in the future - they will enjoy significant operating leverage and cash flows. In the meantime, they continue to invest in both R&D and a more robust sales force to broaden their pipeline and product reach.

Source: BTCY Website

As a "technology-as-a-service" company, BTCY has high visibility into near-term revenue (i.e. 6-12 months). Each quarter they continue to make additional sales, which results in the more lucrative technology fees following. This predictability is why BTCY continues to guide for triple-digit growth in their core Bioflux business alone. At this time, it is difficult to see anything slowing the company down in the next 12 months based on this visibility.

Risks

The recent issuance of shares in conjunction with BTCY's uplisting means that an imminent capital raise is no longer likely. Nevertheless, it should be noted that BTCY currently has an S-3 "shelf registration" outstanding that could allow them to raise additional capital whenever desired. I expect with the current raise, BTCY is funded for at least two years of operations. Still, it is possible BTCY will opportunistically raise additional funds prior to that time and certainly has the ability to do so. I do not consider this to be a major risk, but it does deserve to be noted.

Another risk related to BTCY is that its growth rate could decline. It is entirely possible that their calendar year 3Q21 results (their fiscal 2Q22) results will be negatively impacted by the surge in Covid cases caused by the Delta variant. While it seems inconceivable that BTCY will stall entirely for the quarter, how will investors react to sequential growth of, say, 20%, as compared to the recent growth of nearly 50%? We should keep in mind that high-growth stocks can be punished severely if the growth rate lags even a little behind the market's expectation. Personally, I would likely consider such a scenario to be a buying opportunity, but it is a shorter-term risk I believe investors should consider.

The final risk worth noting is that the company may unexpectedly encounter difficulties in obtaining FDA approval for its Biotres, or may experience further delays due to multiple factors. They may also fail to gain traction with any other product, including their app, in which case their current cash burn would not result in the desired and expected increase in revenue.

Valuation

In my first BTCY article, I provided some comps for the company's stock. I will continue to use the higher of those sales multiples in this section, especially since the market has shown them to be conservative (i.e. the stock has traded above that valuation on the open market for six months, and shares were just placed in a secondary offering above those valuations). Furthermore, in BTCY's favor, gross margins are expected to expand significantly over the next year and beyond as the company transitions to a higher amount of revenue coming from recurring technology fees versus initial device sales.

I should note from the beginning that I ran my share price numbers based upon the fully-diluted numbers, including the newly issued 5M shares. The projected revenue numbers only include Bioflux and Biotres, because that is the only guidance management has given to date. There is potential upside to my estimates, most especially with the app in late 2022, which again, could quite quickly double BTCY's current revenue.

For the "Return from Current Price," I am using $3.02, the closing price on August 27, 2021. For my own purposes, since the market is a forward-looking mechanism, I always look ahead 6-12 months to estimate a current fair price. In this case, then, I am looking at roughly the 3/31/2022 through 9/30/2022 share price estimates for current fair value.

Model 1 Scenario 1

(14x Sales Multiple; Bioflux alone)

Period Sales/Revenue (in millions) Annual Run Rate (in millions) Sales Multiple Market Cap Share Price Return from Current Price 12/31/2020 $1.00 $4.00 14 $56.00 $1.46 -32% 3/31/2021 $1.20 $4.80 14 $67.20 $1.70 -20% 6/30/2021 $1.76 $7.04 14 $98.56 $2.44 14% 9/30/2021 $2.29 $9.15 14 $128.13 $2.76 -8% 12/31/2021 $2.97 $11.90 14 $166.57 $3.46 15% 3/31/2022 $3.87 $15.47 14 $216.54 $4.07 36% 6/30/2022 $5.03 $20.11 14 $281.50 $4.84 61% 9/30/2022 $6.53 $26.14 14 $365.95 $5.79 93%

Model 1 Scenario 2

(14x Sales Multiple; Biotres included beginning 12/31/21)

Includes 10% increase for Biotres Period Sales/Revenue (in millions) Annual Run Rate (in millions) Sales Multiple Market Cap Share Price Return from Current Price 12/31/2020 $1.00 $4.00 14 $56.00 $1.46 -32% 3/31/2021 $1.20 $4.80 14 $67.20 $1.70 -20% 6/30/2021 $1.76 $7.04 14 $98.56 $2.44 14% 9/30/2021 $2.29 $9.15 14 $128.13 $2.76 -8% 12/31/2021 $3.27 $13.09 14 $183.22 $3.80 27% 3/31/2022 $4.25 $17.01 14 $238.19 $4.48 49% 6/30/2022 $5.53 $22.12 14 $309.65 $5.32 77% 9/30/2022 $7.19 $28.75 14 $402.54 $6.37 112%

Based on these models, I show BTCY as having the possibility to double within the next year, if Biotres sales begin to kick in late 2021/early 2022.

Now, to be sure, these valuations could be seen as overly aggressive, because it is possible BTCY's sequential growth will slow, while they still maintain the triple-digit annual growth, as the CEO again guided to on the last call "for the foreseeable future." Considering that, I ran my model again with less aggressive sequential growth, but maintaining the triple-digit annual growth. The scaled-back model is below.

Model 2 Scenario 1

(14x Sales Multiple; Bioflux alone)

Period Sales/Revenue (in millions) Annual Run Rate (in millions) Sales Multiple Market Cap Share Price Return from Current Price 12/31/2020 $1.00 $4.00 14 $56.00 $1.46 -32% 3/31/2021 $1.20 $4.80 14 $67.20 $1.70 -20% 6/30/2021 $1.76 $7.04 14 $98.56 $2.44 14% 9/30/2021 $2.20 $8.80 14 $123.20 $2.65 -12% 12/31/2021 $2.40 $9.60 14 $134.40 $2.79 -7% 3/31/2022 $3.52 $14.08 14 $197.12 $3.71 24% 6/30/2022 $4.40 $17.60 14 $246.40 $4.23 41% 9/30/2022 $4.80 $19.20 14 $268.80 $4.25 42%

Model 2 Scenario 2

(14x Sales Multiple; Biotres included beginning 12/31/21)

Includes 10% increase for Biotres Period Sales/Revenue (in millions) Annual Run Rate (in millions) Sales Multiple Market Cap Share Price Return from Current Price 12/31/2020 $1.00 $4.00 14 $56.00 $1.46 -32% 3/31/2021 $1.20 $4.80 14 $67.20 $1.70 -20% 6/30/2021 $1.76 $7.04 14 $98.56 $2.44 14% 9/30/2021 $2.20 $8.80 14 $123.20 $2.65 -12% 12/31/2021 $2.64 $10.56 14 $147.84 $3.07 2% 3/31/2022 $3.87 $15.49 14 $216.83 $4.08 36% 6/30/2022 $4.84 $19.36 14 $271.04 $4.66 55% 9/30/2022 $5.28 $21.12 14 $295.68 $4.68 56%

Even in this relatively slower growth model, you can see that BTCY has 42-56% upside. Not nearly a double as in my more aggressive model, but certainly still stellar returns! And again, none of these models include the possible explosive growth from BTCY's app, or better-than-projected growth of Bioflux or Biotres.

Conclusion

With the recent capital raise in the rearview mirror, and accomplished at a solid price and on good terms, BTCY has now uplisted to the Nasdaq and has a clear path ahead with phenomenal growth rates and multiple catalysts. Even if growth rates temper beyond the current torrid pace, BTCY shares will likely outperform the market. But at the current pace, shares could conceivably double within 12 months.

Add to that the wild card of BTCY's app commercially launching in 2022 and BTCY investors could see parabolic growth. While we should keep in mind the inherent risks and allocate BTCY shares appropriately in our portfolio based on our risk tolerance, I believe the recent capital raise and subsequent share price drop provide a phenomenal opportunity to establish or increase one's position in BTCY.