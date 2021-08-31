SKrow/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

The global food and beverage giant PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) generated 2020 revenue of $70.4 billion, behind Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) at $90.2 billion. In prepared remarks for the Q2 earnings release on July 13, Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta and Vice Chairman and CFO Hugh Johnson disclosed easy (COVID) year-over-year comparisons, including 20.5% growth in reported net revenue. From the 2021 Q2 10-Q:

PepsiCo's Mission: Create more smiles with every sip and every bite.

PepsiCo's Vision: Be the global leader in convenient foods and beverages by winning with purpose.

PepsiCo's Aspirations: to be Faster, Stronger, and Better.

On August 3, PEP announced the sale of Tropicana, Naked, and other select juice brands to private equity, while maintaining a 39% interest as a joint partner.

Strengths

PepsiCo has strong global brand[s] recognition, based on its long history. In 1893, Caleb Bradham, a New Bern, North Carolina pharmacist, sold sugar and vanilla flavored carbonated water as "Brad's Drink." It was renamed Pepsi-Cola in 1898, said to relieve dyspepsia (indigestion).

Diversification is a strength. PepsiCo was formed by the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola Company and Frito-Lay, Inc., following a 1961 merger of two chip makers: The Frito Company and H.W. Lay & Company. The photo (below) of Herman Lay and Donald Kendall is an iconic window into a smart, transformative, synergistic, and complementary merger. Food and Snacks provide 55% of PepsiCo's revenue and Beverages provide 45% of revenue.

From PepsiCo

PepsiCo has a strong global supply chain and distribution channels that are tailored to local markets. From their website: "Our company is made up of seven divisions: PepsiCo Beverages North America [PBNA]; Frito-Lay North America [FLNA]; Quaker Foods North America [QFNA]; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia [AMESA]; and Asia Pacific, Australia/New Zealand and China [APAC]. Each of these divisions has its own unique history and way of doing business."

Here is the net revenue for 2021 Q2 and H1 by divisions (in $millions), with year-over-year comparisons, from the Q2 2021 10-Q:

Here is the operating profit for Q2 and H1 by divisions (in $millions):

PepsiCo, though launched at a pharmacy, is not a health-food company. Its products appeal to taste but many of them are high in sugar or sodium and inconsistent with healthy eating. This is a weakness among a growing health-conscious population.

PEP's traditional reliance on single-serve products, such as soft drinks or small packages of snacks, make it a source of pollution as consumers tend to discard plastic bottles (from convenience stores or vending machines) or plastic or styrofoam cups (from fast-food restaurants). This is a weakness among a growing number of ESG-conscious consumers.

Another ESG concern (environmental, social, and governance) is PepsiCo's use of large quantities of water, fossil fuels, and electricity in the manufacture and delivery of its products.

Opportunities

Former CEO Indra Nooyi introduced "Better for You," "Good for You," and "Fun for You" products, building on the introduction of less-sugary drinks and snacks. Acquisitions such as Smartfood (1989) and Quaker Oats (2001) are part of PepsiCo's "Nutrition Story," which describes how PEP seeks to provide products for those who desire a healthier diet. PEP's prepared remarks in the Q2 earnings release said "PepsiCo Europe recently pledged to reduce the average level of added sugars across its entire soft drinks portfolio by 25% by 2025 and 50% by 2030." (This is part of PEP's 2020 Sustainability Report.)

An important part of PepsiCo's Performance with Purpose theme is its "Beyond the Bottle" initiative, including PEP's 2018 acquisition of SodaStream. PEP sees itself "supporting health and wellness through environmentally-friendly, cost-effective and fun-to-use beverage solutions."

In the July 13 Q&A session with analysts following PEP's Q2 earnings release, CEO Laguarta said SodaStream is "a future consumption model that we're betting on. It's great in terms of consumer personalization ... and obviously better for the planet. It's going well (primarily in Central Europe)."

PEP's "Positive Agriculture" initiative aims for regenerative practices across seven million acres by 2030, to eliminate three million tons of greenhouse gases. A water recycling effort is part of their global goal to replenish 100% of their operational water uses in high water-risk areas by 2025.

PepsiCo has the opportunity to integrate and grow its recent acquisitions: Bare Snacks and Health Warrior (2018); CytoSport (Muscle Milk) and Pioneer Foods (2019); and BFY Brands and Rockstar (2020).

Threats

PepsiCo faces competitive threats from Coca-Cola (KO), which has a 44.9% share of the US carbonated drink market, to PepsiCo's 25.9%, from other strong global food and beverage companies, as well as local competitors in specific markets.

Like many other companies, PepsiCo is threatened by supply chain interruptions and increases in commodity costs. There is no guarantee that PEP can pass on such increases to consumers.

PepsiCo has a long history of leadership in non-alcoholic beverages, and while its recent announcement with Boston Beer that they will produce HARD MTN DEW is an opportunity, there is also a potential threat of consumer backlash against the company for entering the alcoholic beverage market.

Long-term Business Outlook

The food and beverage business involves an ongoing parade of acquisitions and dispositions, as well as innovations and the rebranding of existing products. The major companies have financial strength, global reach, and depth of understanding local markets. The successful companies will lead in providing healthier choices, as well as energy drinks and specialized products tailored to regional and local tastes.

F.A.S.T. Graph

PepsiCo's price (black line) edged slightly above the earnings line (the total green shaded area) in late 2007, just before the Great Recession. The stock price reached the same position on the graph three times: in pre-pandemic 2020, at year-end 2020, and last week on August 20 at $159.63. Earnings and dividends (light green area) have been in a general uptrend, but beginning in 2013, the price has moved up faster than earnings (hence a higher P/E ratio) and faster than dividends (hence a lower current yield).

From F.A.S.T. Graphs

The Dividend

PepsiCo has a Standard & Poor's credit rating of A+ and has increased its dividend for 49 consecutive years.

The current quarterly dividend is $1.075, annualized to $4.30. Based on the August 27 closing price of $154.94, the dividend yield was 2.78%.

The average high yield for the past five years was 3.52%, with the highest yield of 4.0% reached in 2020.

The current payout ratio is 46.8%, based on the trailing 12 months EPS of $5.92. The five-year average payout ratio has been 70.8%.

The current Price/Earnings ratio is 26.2, based on TTM EPS of $5.92 and the August 27 closing price of $154.94. The average P/E for the past five years has been 23.4.

Personal Investment Thesis

PepsiCo represents 4.7% of my 25 stock portfolio. I use eight factors to rate these companies. To achieve relative parity for the eight factors, I adjust the raw data as indicated below:

S&P Credit Rating: PepsiCo's A+ rating gets 5 points on a scale ranging from 9 for AAA to 1 for BBB. Consecutive Years of Dividend Increases: PEP's 49 years earn a 4.9 score, by dividing the years by 10. Portfolio scores range from 0.5 to 6.5. Current Dividend Yield: I multiply PepsiCo's 2.78% yield by 100 for a score of 2.78. Scores range from 0.59 to 7.60. Payout Ratio: F.A.S.T. Graphs estimated adjusted EPS of $6.23 indicates a 69.02% payout ratio. Subtract this from 100%. Multiply the remaining 30.98% by 10, for a score of 3.10. The portfolio range is 1.62 to 8.44. Five-year Dividend Growth Rate: PepsiCo's 7.69% growth rate (per Seeking Alpha) is multiplied by 100 for a score of 7.69. For parity with other factors, I multiply this by 0.5, for a score of 3.85. Scores range from 0.82 to 10.92. Seeking Alpha's Quant Score: PEP's 4.74 is an objective evaluation based on over 100 metrics relative to other companies in the stock's sector. The rating is from 1.0 (very bearish) to 5.0 (very bullish). Portfolio scores range from 2.67 to 4.91. Dividend Safety Score: Simply Safe Dividends gives PEP a safety score of 93. I divided this by 10, for a score of 9.3. The portfolio range is 4.7 to 9.9. Long-term Debt to Total Capital: PEP's 3.40 score is based on its LT debt to capital (per F.A.S.T. Graphs) of 66% subtracted from 100%, or 57%, multiplied by 10. Portfolio scores range from 0.85 to 8.80.

These eight factors give PepsiCo a combined score of 35.75, which ranks PEP 17th among the 25 portfolio companies. Scores range from 25.15 to 47.05.