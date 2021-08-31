TeamDAF/iStock via Getty Images

My last (also my first MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)) article presented a bullish view in "The MediciNova Riddle: Worth Unravelling" ("Riddle") in 04/2021. It was trading at $4.77 when Riddle appeared. As I write on 08/27/2021, it trades at $3.80.

Hmm, what to do? Should I smash my crystal ball, fire my personal genie, load up on more MediciNova now that it's available at a better price... or should I watch and wait? Actually I am going to investigate the situation and write an updated report to appropriately assess MediciNova's path forward.

MediciNova's recently closed Q2 2021 was more of the same

MediciNova is another one of those little biotechs who chooses to forego any quarterly earnings call show and tell. Instead, it issues its quarterly earnings press report (the "Report") and its Q2 2021 10-Q (the "10-Q"). Also, shortly after Q2's close, it issued a 55-slide presentation (the "Presentation").

The Report opened with the following brief list of its notable accomplishments for the quarter:

Initiated preclinical animal studies for MN-166 as a treatment for chlorine gas-induced induced lung disease under partnership with BARDA Positive Phase 2 results in alcohol use disorder published in Nature Journal reinforce safety and blockbuster potential of MN-166 Phase 2 results for MN-001 in IPF Enrollment in Phase 3 trial of MN-166 in ALS ongoing Strong cash balance of $77M to advance multiple late-stage programs

Not such an enticing opening. It smacks of a total lack of urgency. It gives no hint of any potential near-term income generation. Indeed when one searches the 21-page 10-Q for "income", there are only six returns, two related to tax on interest from its nice cash balance and four relating to accounting standards.

As for the word "product", it appears in multiple instances; none relate to product income. Rather many refer to risks inherent in the pharma development process, risks that MediciNova must overcome before it can effectively generate product sales.

On page 2 of the 10-Q, it highlights the risk inherent in prolonged product development cycles when it states:

Competitors may develop products rendering our product candidates obsolete and noncompetitive;

MediciNova's core pipeline consists of two candidate therapies being developed in treatment of eleven indications

MediciNova's lead therapy is MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent. It licenses ibudilast under a 2004 deal with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Tokyo). Since that time, ibudilast has undergone extensive clinical development.

At the current time, ibudilast makes up the bulk of MediciNova's core pipeline as shown by the presentation slide excerpt below:

Two of these nine indications are in Phase 3 with a third program in treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis on the brink of entering Phase 3. These are late stage programs in important indications; however, they are not interesting for impatient investors.

ALS, which is typically fatal within 2-5 years of diagnosis, has a fast track designation. Unfortunately that does not mean that the FDA will be approving, or even deciding on approval, anytime soon. Rather, such a decision must await completion of its trial (set for 12/2024) and submission and approval of an application for approval.

If submission proceeds promptly, it will occur in 2025. A decision on approval is likely not in prospect until 2026 or later. This means that revenues from MediciNova's lead indication will not flow until 2027.

Its second program in Phase 3, MN-166 in treatment of Cervical Degenerative Myelopathy, is on an even tardier timeline. Its trial is not set for completion until 09/2026.

Its second therapy, MN-001 (tipelukast), is at an earlier phase of development. As such, I doubt that it has more than nominal impact on its market cap.

MediciNova's MS program's slow movement is all the more frustrating given its potential for great revenues

MN-166 in treatment of secondary progressive MS without relapse has the potential to provide an epoch revenue stream that would catapult MediciNova to a multibillion market cap. Its completed Phase 2 (NCT01982942) showed that it had strong efficacy, with superior safety, in secondary progressive MS without relapse (Presentation slides 16-22).

This indication, for which there is no FDA approved therapy, afflicts millions in the world, hundreds of thousands in the US as shown by Presentation slide 15 below:

This is all quite exciting, but as is the case with its other lead indications, the timing is a concern. Riddle included a slide from an earlier presentation headlined "MN-166 Progressive MS Phase 3 Plan". In Riddle, I applauded the excellent prospects shown by the slide. I lamented the lack of any time frame as to either when the trial might start or finish.

The final MS slide (slide 23) in the body of the Presentation provides MediciNova's latest thinking on the subject. I set it out below:

This new slide is hardly an improvement. Everything is "ready" for a new trial which should be a pivotal trial, but there are no time frames, not even target time frames. If this new trial looked to be a quickie, that might not be so bad.

NCT01982942 was first posted on clinicaltrials.gov on 11/2013; its final posting was in 07/2020. Accordingly, it was anything but a quickie. As for any upcoming Phase 3, there is not much to go on. The 10-Q makes no mention of its plans in MS.

The Report includes the following:

Partnering process ongoing for progressive MS program: The Company is engaged in a process with potential partners regarding MN-166 (ibudilast) that could lead to funding for a Phase 3 trial in progressive multiple sclerosis (PMS). Based on encouraging Phase 2b data, especially among secondary progressive MS (SPMS) patients without relapse, and discussions with FDA, the Phase 3 trial plan is to enroll SPMS patients without relapse with 3-month confirmed disability progression as the primary endpoint.

This is a different endpoint from its Phase 2 trial which was:

It is quite possible that a trial evaluating "3-month confirmed disability" can be completed faster than 96 weeks. Hopefully it will complete in significantly less time than it took NCT01982942.

Regardless, it can't finish before it starts. MediciNova is looking for funding to start the trial. It suggests no time by which the starting gun will fire. Until it does, and until a more complete trial design appears in clinicaltrials.gov, it is premature to estimate when the therapy might be available in this indication.

MediciNova operates within reasonable financial constraints

MediciNova has been working to develop its therapies since its founding in 2000. It went public in 2005, raising >$113 million. As of Q2 2021, it had an accumulated deficit of about $388 million per its 10-Q (p. 4). According to its report, it retained $77 million of this deficit in cash as of close of Q2 2021.

Its expenditures have earned it the several late stage clinical programs described above, any one of which will be worth multiples of this deficit should they hit. During its life as a public company, its share price has moved erratically as shown by the chart below:

Data by YCharts

The Presentation (slide 40) touts its capital efficient model with 2020 operating cash burn of only $10.8 million despite late-stage development programs. The excerpt below from its 10-Q (p. 5) shows that it runs a tight fiscal ship:

Conclusion

MediciNova's lead programs lack apparent near-term catalysts that are likely to launch its share price upward within the next several years. However, these lead programs do have significant mid-to-long-term potential.

MediciNova appears to operate in a fiscally responsible manner that will give it the opportunity to pursue these long-term opportunities.

Shareholders who are sanguine about MediciNova's long-term prospects, as am I, need to accept that they are likely in for a long slog. The prospect for further price erosion should not be discounted.