alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

When the recent second quarter reporting season rolled around, the embattled GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) saw their unit price plunge by 18% with their earnings missing expectations. Whilst large single-day plunges are painful and test the resolve of even experienced investors, thankfully this was merely a bump in the road and they remain a coiled spring with big returns laying ahead, which were highlighted in my previous article.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author

*Even though LNG is often considered to see further growth in demand, this has to be balanced against the long-term threat as the world moves away from fossil fuels and thus the general industry outlook appears to be flat.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

When reviewing their cash flow performance following the second quarter of 2021, it does not initially appear too bad given their operating cash flow for the entire first half has come in at $113m and thus still a slight 2.69% increase year-on-year versus their $110.1m from 2020. Although this starts changing after removing the temporary impacts of working capital movements, which then sees their underlying operating cash flow down 12.45% year-on-year to $109.3m during the first half of 2021 versus their equivalent result of $124.8m during 2020.

After drilling down even deeper into their equivalent results for just the second quarter of 2021 alone, their operating cash flow excluding working capital movements was down more significantly at 25.49% year-on-year to $45.1m versus their result of $60.5m during 2020. Whilst these weak results are disappointing, they were only a bump in the road, as per the commentary from management included below.

“Declines in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per unit were due to lower revenues and higher operating costs related to the three dry-dockings completed in the second quarter.” “We took advantage of the seasonally slow second quarter to complete the dry docking of three vessels, which unfortunately encountered some delays due to the COVID related issues at the dry-dock facilities.”

-GasLog Partners Q2 2021 Conference Call.

Thankfully the primary cause of these weak results was only temporary and does not necessarily represent a structural change to their situation because dry docking for routine maintenance is normal when owning shipping vessels. Although the additional expenses incurred due to the Covid-19 related issues are slightly concerning, thankfully they still expect their operating expenses for the entire year to be broadly static with that of 2020, as per the two quotes included below.

As we look toward the full year, we expect our unit operating expenses to average for the year $14,850 per vessel per day.

-GasLog Partners Q2 2021 Conference Call (previously linked).

Operating expenses were $14,975 per vessel per day, in line with our guidance for 2020.

-GasLog Partners Q4 2020 Conference Call.

Whilst this bump in the road was not ideal, at least they will easily be capable of getting back on track when looking ahead into the future. This means their deleveraging story can continue that plays a central role in unlocking the immense upside embedded within their units given their massive discount to their balance sheet equity, which is already reflected within their preferred units that often trade above their par value of $25 (GLOP.PA) (GLOP.PB) (GLOP.PC). If interested in further details regarding their potential upside, please refer to my previously linked article because this aspect has not differed since being published.

Image Source: Author

Whilst their second quarter of 2021 was anything but amazing, it was quite positive to see that their net debt still decreased by a solid $44.8m, although to be fair, this was partly boosted by them issuing $10.2m of new equity. Even if these were removed, they still managed to decrease their net debt by a respectable $34.6m and thus easily remain not just on track, but actually ahead of the approximated $100m of estimated annual deleveraging that underpinned the investment thesis in my previous analysis.

Image Source: Author

Following their weak second quarter results, it technically counteracted their lower net debt and saw their leverage increase with their net debt-to-EBITDA increasing to 5.10 versus their result of 4.51 at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Whilst this now technically sits above the threshold for the very high territory of 5.01, similar to their cash flow performance, it too should only be a temporary bump in the road and quickly fall back below this level later in 2021. This means that despite not appearing good on the surface, it does not pose any issues to their deleveraging story nor ability to remain a going concern, especially with their interest coverage remaining at a decent 3.16. If interested in details regarding their liquidity, please refer to my previously linked article since it has remained broadly unchanged during the second quarter of 2021 with their current and cash ratios increasing slightly to 0.77 and 0.65 respectively, which provides strong liquidity.

Image Source: Author

Conclusion

Even though a nice smooth bump-free road ahead would naturally be preferable, sadly turbulence and bumps in the road are to be expected from time to time. Thankfully these are only temporary and do not necessarily represent a structural change to their situation, which means that they remain a coiled spring with big returns still laying ahead and thus my bullish rating is being maintained.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from GasLog Partners’ SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.