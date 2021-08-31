Galina Shafran/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

REITs invest in various real estate sectors, but one thing in common is to have real estate portfolios concentrated in the domestic area. This may be because there is no significant incremental return per investment capital when constructing global real estate portfolios.

Unlike other real estate sectors, data center REITs are the best real estate investment that fits the globalization strategy. Data is essentially less dependent on time and place, and the more widely used, the more valuable it becomes.

Therefore, the globalization strategy of data center REITs like Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) makes sense and provides greater growth and investment opportunities for investors compared to other REITs concentrated in local areas.

The Story of Digital Realty

Data centers can be broadly divided into two categories, wholesale and retail. Below is the Equinix (EQIX) explanation of the difference between the two.

Retail colocation is like reserving a hotel room – you don't get to choose the room design, but you get access to all the amenities. By contrast, wholesale colocation is more like leasing property to build your own hotel.

As you can see, wholesale data centers require more space, time and power, and usual customers include larger enterprises, large cloud service providers, telecommunications companies, etc. From a data center perspective, there's not much to do. As you can see below, Digital Realty's customer base consists of large IT-related companies. With the rapid development of the digital economy in 2020, the wholesale data center is getting close to entering the maturity stage.

However, there emerge new growth opportunities for the sector and the company. As data becomes essential assets for corporate success across various industries, enterprise customers are also becoming more diverse and increasing.

A good thing for DLR is its customer base is shifting to more enterprise customers. According to the company presentation of 2021.Q2, its trailing four-quarter average bookings of 0-1 MW, which represent retail level customers, are $34.8 million, increasing 56.8% compared to $22.2 million in 2020.Q2. On the other hand, over 1 MW bookings are $62.7 million, decreasing 32.1%, compared to $92.4 million in 2020.Q2.

Though retail customers are smaller in scale, they are more profitable because data centers can provide the services they need. In addition, as you see below, retail data centers can charge higher rents per power and space. So, the more retail customers, the better the cash flow in the data center.

In addition to customer and product mix change, the expansion of the geographical market also serves as a future growth engine. And the company recently announced new data centers in Japan and South Korea. As you can see below, DLR now addresses a broader range of geographical markets than five years ago.

Just as rent levels vary by customer group, they are also different by region. Therefore, the overseas expansion will be accretive unlike in other real estate sectors.

Valuation

I estimated the company's fair value using the DCF model, and my assumptions to calculate free cash flows are based on the company's story.

Cost of Capital

First of all, I estimated the cost of debt and equity to compute the company's cost of capital. It has preferred stocks outstanding of about $760 million, but I excluded them and instead, I assumed that the preferred stocks will be redeemed and the amount will be replaced with borrowings to reflect the company's financing plans. As a result, I calculated its cost of capital to be 5.08%.

Free Cash Flows

My assumptions based on my story and free cash flows are shown below. First, the company delivered about a 15.0% revenue CAGR from 2011 to 2020. The revenue growth rates will remain high for the first five years, delivering 10% CAGR because of greater addressable markets across the globe, and then the growth rates will decrease to 5% CAGR for the next five years.

Second, operating margins will be higher than now, reflecting a more profitable customer base - enterprise customers. Data centers can provide a differentiated service to them and therefore charge higher rents than wholesale customers.

Next, the reinvestment will be high for the first five years to grow its portfolios overseas and then converge to REIT industry averages. The cost of capital will also converge to REIT industry averages as the global data center industry matures. Below is the summary of assumptions and cash flows.

With the cost of capital and cash flows, I calculated the value of operating assets. And then, I subtracted debt & minority interests and added cash to come up with equity value and the value per share. My valuation indicates its value per share is about $173, and the current share price is approximately $159. Therefore, the current share price is slightly undervalued.

Risk

The key to my valuation is that the company has more growth opportunities thanks to globalization strategy and product mix change towards enterprise customers. However, as you see, the decrease in its bookings for wholesale data centers may negatively affect my high revenue growth story for the first five years. So, I did sensitivity analysis to see how it can affect my value. The table below shows how the value per share will differ according to the revenue growth rates for the first five years when it will offer high growth rates. At the 7.5% growth rate, the current share price looks fair. However, considering the future data size forecast, the growth rate is not expected to be lower than 7.5%. Therefore, the risks associated with growth do not appear significant.

Conclusions

Data center REITs have merit that other REIT sectors do not have. That is, globalization is more likely to be an accretive strategy due to the nature of data. And with the increasing profitable customer base, Digital Realty will be able to enhance its corporate value.

But there are risks that wholesale data centers will not deliver the high growth continuously because it may have reached mature stages. But I believe that data centers have become essential parts of the economy, and the risk is not that significant.