It's been a tough 12-month stretch for investors in the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), with many names sliding by as much as 40%. Unfortunately, Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF) has not been spared by the selling pressure, dipping as much as 51% at its recent lows, making the stock a significant underperformer relative to its benchmark. However, one look at the fundamentals suggests that this sell-off is completely unjustified. This is because the company should be able to increase annual gold production to 230,000 plus ounces in FY2024 with minimal additional capex. Based on Calibre's enviable organic growth profile and continued under-promise and over-deliver track record, I would view dips below C$1.39 as low-risk buying opportunities.

Calibre Mining released its Q2 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly production of ~43,500 ounces, translating to a ~4% dip on a sequential basis. However, while production was down, revenue was down just over 1% on a sequential basis, given that Calibre benefited from a higher average realized gold price ($1,804/oz vs. $1,788/oz). Besides, despite the slight decrease in output, the company is tracking well ahead of its FY2021 production guidance, finishing H1 with ~89,000 ounces of gold produced vs. a guidance mid-point of ~175,000 ounces (~50.9%). With deliveries steadily ramping up from Pavon Norte, the company is set up for a strong H2 and a top-end guidance beat. Let's take a closer look below:

As shown in the chart above, Calibre posted its fourth consecutive quarter of strong production results following the voluntary shutdown in Q2 2020, with another very solid quarter out of its Libertad operation. During the quarter, Libertad produced ~27,700 ounces of gold, up more than 30% from pre-COVID-19 levels (Q1 2020), with higher production driven by increased utilization of excess mill capacity. During Q2 2021, the operation processed ~334,400 tonnes of ore at 2.74 grams per tonne gold, with an exceptional gold recovery rate of 95.5%.

Notably, ore deliveries have continued to ramp up from Pavon Norte, helping with increased utilization of the ~2.2 million tonne per annum mill capacity. Calibre noted in its Q2 results that 550 tonnes per day of ore were delivered from Pavon Norte to Libertad, translating to a more than 50% increase on a sequential basis. Since then, deliveries have increased materially, running at 770 tonnes per day in July. This suggests that the year-end target of 1,000 tonnes per day is well within reach, and also suggests that Calibre's production could be back-end weighted, with an extra 300+ tonnes per day of high-grade ore from Pavon Norte being delivered to Libertad in Q3, and closer to 400 tonnes per day in Q4. So, with Calibre ahead of guidance at a lower run rate, there's a good chance the company can beat the top end of guidance.

Moving over to Limon, production was slightly lower here as well on a sequential basis, with the production of ~15,800 ounces. This translated to a 3% decline from Q1 2021 levels, attributed to slightly lower grades processed (4.06 grams per tonne gold vs. 4.42 grams per tonne gold in Q1 2021). Calibre noted that the lower grade was driven by mine sequencing in lower grade areas at the Limon Central Pit. While a slight decline, the real story continues to be Libertad, the real growth engine for Calibre, given its excess processing capacity.

The chart above shows the mill capacity situation at the Libertad operation, with a total capacity of ~550,000 tonnes per quarter or 2.2 million tonnes per annum. As we can see from the chart, Calibre is still utilizing just ~61% of the total capacity at Libertad with deliveries from Pavon Norte and will still have significant excess capacity even when deliveries increase to 1,000 tonnes per day. Calibre's goal is to fill the mill with ore from Eastern Borosi, the company's newest development spoke that lies nearly 300 kilometers northeast of Libertad.

Based on the most recent update, Calibre is hoping to begin construction at Eastern Borosi [EB] in early 2023, setting the operation up for production by the end of 2023. Notably, the company anticipates that capex will be very modest, and it shouldn't take long to begin deliveries given that the Vancouver and Guapinol deposits outcrop at the surface (requiring minimal pre-strip). It's worth noting that Calibre is doing a great job fast-tracking EB, acquiring 95% of the surface rights in the quarter, working on infill drilling and Pre-Feasibility Study level engineering.

So, what's the opportunity at Eastern Borosi?

As shown in the table below, Eastern Borosi is home to Calibre's highest-grade resources (~700,000 ounces at ~6.0+ gram per tonne gold-equivalent), and Guapinol, and Vancouver have a combined resource of ~780,000 tonnes at an average grade of 11.78 grams per tonne gold. Assuming Calibre were to begin trucking 400 tonnes of ore per day from EB in Q1 2024 at an average grade of 8.0 grams per tonne gold, this would translate to an additional ~36,000 ounces per annum of production. At a rate of 500 tonnes per day at 9.5 grams per tonne of gold, this would translate to over 53,000 ounces per year of added production. With minimal capex required to process this ore and excess capacity sitting idle at Libertad, this makes Calibre one of the best organic growth stories in the sector. Let's take a look at the valuation:

During Q2 2021, Calibre reported revenue of $78.8 million and operating cash flow of $29.3 million and ended the quarter with $66 million in cash with no debt. This has pushed year-to-date revenue to ~$160 million, with Calibre on track to report more than $310 million in revenue in FY2021 despite the gold price volatility. Based on a share price of $1.30, and 331 million shares outstanding, this leaves Calibre trading at just over 1.0x sales on an enterprise value basis. This is a dirt-cheap valuation, even with Calibre being a slightly higher cost producer than the industry average ($1,090/oz FY2021 guidance vs. $1,025/oz industry average). Besides, as production increases towards 230,000 ounces per annum, I would expect costs to dip closer to $1,000/oz, giving Calibre a cost profile slightly below the industry average.

If we look at the valuation from an enterprise value to reserve ounce standpoint, Calibre also looks very reasonably valued. The chart above shows that Calibre Mining trades at just ~$400.00/oz on an enterprise value per ounce basis, based on ~0.90 million ounces of gold reserves. If we compare this figure to other names with less than 2.5 million ounces in reserves in Tier-2 or Tier-3 jurisdictions, this looks to be a fair valuation per ounce. However, two key things are missing from this chart that suggest that Calibre deserves a premium valuation.

Grade : Calibre's grade of 4.0+ gram per tonne gold for reserves is well above the industry average.

: Calibre's grade of 4.0+ gram per tonne gold for reserves is well above the industry average. Organic Growth Potential: Calibre has the ability to grow production by up to 30% over the next three years after lapping 30% production growth last year.

When we factor in Calibre's industry-leading grades and organic growth potential, I would argue that a fair value per ounce is closer to $480.00/oz in reserves, translating to a fair value of US$1.30 based on 131 million shares outstanding. If we add in US$0.20 in net cash, this translates to a fair value of US$1.50. However, the ~0.9 million-ounce reserve estimate assumes no further reserve growth, which looks very likely with Calibre spending close to $20 million this year on exploration. Assuming 250,000 ounces are added to reserves by H2 2021, the fair value jumps to US$1.67, or $1.87 after including net cash. So, from a current share price of US$1.30, I see nearly 45% upside from current levels.

In a sector where we've seen quite a few names guide for higher costs than expected or revise project budgets significantly higher, Calibre continues to be a shining star, maintaining cost guidance, tracking ahead of schedule with EB, and tracking ahead of output guidance. Based on company estimates that EB could be developed for ~$10 million, the company should be able to add a third spoke to its Hub & Spoke model at very modest capex, translating to 30% plus output growth while maintaining a strong balance sheet. Most importantly, this growth can be achieved without a capital raise which would dilute shareholders. So, given Calibre's bright future and enviable organic growth profile, I would view any pullbacks below C$1.39 as low-risk buying opportunities.

Calibre Mining trades significantly higher volume on the Canadian Market [TSX] than the US Market, making the TSX the ideal market to transact in the stock, hence why I have shared the buy-point of C$1.39, where the stock's liquidity is much better.