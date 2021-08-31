Lux Blue/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Merger activity increased last week with five new deals announced and five deals completed. There have been nineteen deals and eighteen SPAC business combinations announced in the month of August.

Two of the five deals announced last week were successful "deals in the works". Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Santander Consumer USA Holdings (SC) provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. On July 2, 2021, SC received a non-binding proposal from its majority shareholder, Santander Holdings USA ("SHUSA"), to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of SC that are not currently owned by SHUSA. The price of SC after this announcement came out was $40.34, representing a premium of 11.3% to SC's closing price on the previous day. On August 24, 2021, Santander Consumer USA Holdings entered into a definitive agreement to be taken private by SHUSA for $41.50 per share in cash representing a total equity value of $12.7 billion and a premium of 14% to SCs closing price on July 1, 2021.

SPAC Arbitrage

There were 3 SPAC IPOs filed and 3 new SPAC business combinations announced last week.

Weekly Spread Changes

The table below shows weekly spread changes between August 20 and August 27, 2021.

Symbol Quote AcquiringCompany AcquiringCompany Quote CurrentSpread Last WeekSpread Spread ChangeWeekly DealType SBBP 2.26 Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) 2.83 -1.83% -9.70% 7.87% All Stock AJRD 41.44 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 361.99 23.07% 20.08% 2.99% All Cash MSON 26.02 Bioventus Inc. (BVS) 15.13 7.61% 4.95% 2.66% Special Conditions PMBC 8.83 Banc of California (BANC) 18.24 3.28% 0.91% 2.37% All Stock RPAI 13.13 Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) 20.51 -2.68% -4.61% 1.93% All Stock FOE 20.77 Prince International Corporation (N/A) 5.92% 8.96% -3.04% All Cash MX 19.07 South Dearborn Limited (N/A) 52.07% 56.42% -4.35% All Cash OSN 4.93 New Ossen Group Limited (N/A) 3.45% 8.28% -4.83% All Cash XONE 24.21 Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) 8.3 5.33% 11.79% -6.46% Special Conditions TEDU 1.51 Kidedu Holdings Limited (N/A) 0.00 164.90% 200.75% -35.85% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2021 122 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2021 8 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 51 Stock Deals 35 Stock & Cash Deals 12 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 101 Aggregate Deal Consideration $863.17 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit TEDU 04/30/2021 Kidedu Holdings Limited (N/A) $4.00 $1.51 09/30/2021 164.90% 1880.90% MX 03/26/2021 South Dearborn Limited (N/A) $29.00 $19.07 12/31/2021 52.07% 153.27% AJRD 12/20/2020 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) $51.00 $41.44 12/31/2021 23.07% 67.91% XLNX 10/27/2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) $191.99 $156.27 12/31/2021 22.86% 67.28% CHNG 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $25.75 $21.6 12/31/2021 19.21% 56.55% SJR 03/15/2021 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) $32.40 $29.32 06/30/2022 10.50% 12.57% KSU 05/21/2021 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) $324.59 $294.46 12/31/2022 10.23% 7.64% COHR 03/25/2021 II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) $277.88 $253.33 12/31/2021 9.69% 28.52% SOLY 05/10/2021 Allergan Aesthetics (N/A) $22.60 $20.85 09/30/2021 8.39% 95.74% MSON 07/29/2021 Bioventus Inc. (BVS) $28.00 $26.02 12/31/2021 7.61% 22.40%

Conclusion

Merger and SPAC activity were back on track last week after a significant decline in the week prior. Five active deals were completed successfully last week and a number of active deals received required approvals. The bidding war for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) came to rest after the board of MNR reaffirmed its unanimous support for the Company’s pending merger with Equity Commonwealth (EQC).