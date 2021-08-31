Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Landmark Infrastructure Partners Acquired By Its General Partner At A Significant Premium
Summary
- M&A and SPAC activity are back on track.
- Two rumored deals materialize at significant premiums.
- Five active deals completed successfully.
Merger activity increased last week with five new deals announced and five deals completed. There have been nineteen deals and eighteen SPAC business combinations announced in the month of August.
Two of the five deals announced last week were successful "deals in the works". Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Santander Consumer USA Holdings (SC) provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. On July 2, 2021, SC received a non-binding proposal from its majority shareholder, Santander Holdings USA ("SHUSA"), to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of SC that are not currently owned by SHUSA. The price of SC after this announcement came out was $40.34, representing a premium of 11.3% to SC's closing price on the previous day. On August 24, 2021, Santander Consumer USA Holdings entered into a definitive agreement to be taken private by SHUSA for $41.50 per share in cash representing a total equity value of $12.7 billion and a premium of 14% to SCs closing price on July 1, 2021.
SPAC Arbitrage
There were 3 SPAC IPOs filed and 3 new SPAC business combinations announced last week.
- Virgin Orbit and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NGCA) entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Virgin Orbit will become a publicly-traded company.
- Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (ACBA) entered into a definitive share exchange agreement with DDC Enterprise Limited providing for a business combination that will result in DDC becoming a publicly listed company.
- Forbes Global Media Holdings and Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA) announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement.
Weekly Spread Changes
The table below shows weekly spread changes between August 20 and August 27, 2021.
|Symbol
|Quote
|AcquiringCompany
|AcquiringCompany Quote
|CurrentSpread
|Last WeekSpread
|Spread ChangeWeekly
|DealType
|SBBP
|2.26
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS)
|2.83
|-1.83%
|-9.70%
|7.87%
|All Stock
|AJRD
|41.44
|Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)
|361.99
|23.07%
|20.08%
|2.99%
|All Cash
|MSON
|26.02
|Bioventus Inc. (BVS)
|15.13
|7.61%
|4.95%
|2.66%
|Special Conditions
|PMBC
|8.83
|Banc of California (BANC)
|18.24
|3.28%
|0.91%
|2.37%
|All Stock
|RPAI
|13.13
|Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)
|20.51
|-2.68%
|-4.61%
|1.93%
|All Stock
|FOE
|20.77
|Prince International Corporation (N/A)
|5.92%
|8.96%
|-3.04%
|All Cash
|MX
|19.07
|South Dearborn Limited (N/A)
|52.07%
|56.42%
|-4.35%
|All Cash
|OSN
|4.93
|New Ossen Group Limited (N/A)
|3.45%
|8.28%
|-4.83%
|All Cash
|XONE
|24.21
|Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM)
|8.3
|5.33%
|11.79%
|-6.46%
|Special Conditions
|TEDU
|1.51
|Kidedu Holdings Limited (N/A)
|0.00
|164.90%
|200.75%
|-35.85%
|All Cash
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2021
|122
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2021
|8
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|51
|Stock Deals
|35
|Stock & Cash Deals
|12
|Special Conditions
|3
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|101
|Aggregate Deal Consideration
|$863.17 billion
New Deals:
- The acquisition of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK) by Landmark Dividend LLC for $997.25 million or $16.50 per unit in cash. We added LMRK as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on July 16, 2021, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $13.03.
- The acquisition of Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) by Pfizer (PFE) for $1.2 billion or $18.50 per share in cash.
- The acquisition of Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) by GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation for $665.93 million or $36 per share in cash.
- The acquisition of Santander Consumer USA Holdings by Santander Holdings USA for $12.7 billion or $41.50 per share in cash. We added SC as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on July 2, 2021, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $40.34.
- The merger of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) and Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) for $1.93 billion in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Navios Acquisition’s shareholders will receive 0.1275 of a common unit of Navios Partners for each common share of Navios Acquisition.
Deal Updates:
- On August 20, 2021, Cincinnati Bell (CBB) received all regulatory approvals required to complete the acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Macquarie Infrastructure Partners. The completion of the proposed merger is currently expected to occur on September 7, 2021.
- On August 23, 2021, Analog Devices (ADI) and Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) announced that China’s State Administration for Market Regulation has given antitrust clearance for Analog Devices’ previously announced acquisition of Maxim.
- On August 23, 2021, the UK Competition and Markets Authority opened a formal probe into S&P Global's (SPGI) planned acquisition of IHS Markit (INFO).
- On August 23, 2021, the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, expired in connection with the previously announced proposed merger between U.S. Concrete (USCR) and Vulcan Materials Company (VMC).
- On August 24, 2021, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) announced that its Board of Directors has reaffirmed its unanimous support for the Company’s pending merger with Equity Commonwealth (EQC).
- On August 25, 2021, SharpSpring (SHSP) announced that it has received shareholder approval to be acquired by Clearlake Capital Group.
- On August 25, 2021, Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) announced that it has received shareholder approval to be acquired by Performance Food Group Company (PFGC).
- On August 25, 2021, AVANGRID (AGR) and PNM Resources (PNM) announced additional support for the Stipulation agreement in the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) proceeding to review the merger between the parent company of the Public Service Company of New Mexico, PNM Resources and AVANGRID.
- On August 25, 2021, Proofpoint (PFPT) received all regulatory approvals required in connection with the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger.
- On August 25, 2021, Coherent (COHR) was notified, that its pending merger with II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) received unconditional clearance by the Federal Cartel Office in Germany.
- On August 25, 2021, Kindred Biosciences (KIN) announced that it has received shareholder approval to be acquired by Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN).
- On August 25, 2021, the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, expired in connection with the previously announced proposed merger between GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) and Learning Technologies Group.
- On August 26, 2021, Cloudera (CLDR) announced that it has received shareholder approval to be acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR.
- On August 26, 2021, stockholders of QTS Realty Trust (QTS) voted to approve the acquisition of QTS by affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners (BX).
- On August 26, 2021, the board of trustees of Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) declared a distribution of $0.17 per TRMT Common Share to the holders of the TRMT Common Shares as of the close of business on September 7, 2021, payable on or about September 29, 2021, and prior to the closing of the Merger. In connection with these distributions and pursuant to the Merger Agreement, TRMT and RMRM have adjusted the Merger exchange ratio from 0.52 of one RMRM common share for each issued and outstanding TRMT common share, to 0.516 of one RMRM common share for each issued and outstanding TRMT common share.
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of U.S. Concrete (USCR) by Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) on August 26, 2021. It took 80 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by Analog Devices (ADI) on August 26, 2021. It took 409 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of EXFO Inc. (EXFO) by 11172239 Canada on August 27, 2021. It took 81 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Kindred Biosciences (KIN) by Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) on August 27, 2021. It took 72 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) by Sitel Group on August 27, 2021. It took 70 days for this deal to be completed.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
|Symbol
|AnnouncedDate
|AcquiringCompany
|ClosingPrice
|LastPrice
|ClosingDate
|Profit
|AnnualizedProfit
|TEDU
|04/30/2021
|Kidedu Holdings Limited (N/A)
|$4.00
|$1.51
|09/30/2021
|164.90%
|1880.90%
|MX
|03/26/2021
|South Dearborn Limited (N/A)
|$29.00
|$19.07
|12/31/2021
|52.07%
|153.27%
|AJRD
|12/20/2020
|Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)
|$51.00
|$41.44
|12/31/2021
|23.07%
|67.91%
|XLNX
|10/27/2020
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)
|$191.99
|$156.27
|12/31/2021
|22.86%
|67.28%
|CHNG
|01/06/2021
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)
|$25.75
|$21.6
|12/31/2021
|19.21%
|56.55%
|SJR
|03/15/2021
|Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)
|$32.40
|$29.32
|06/30/2022
|10.50%
|12.57%
|KSU
|05/21/2021
|Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)
|$324.59
|$294.46
|12/31/2022
|10.23%
|7.64%
|COHR
|03/25/2021
|II-VI Incorporated (IIVI)
|$277.88
|$253.33
|12/31/2021
|9.69%
|28.52%
|SOLY
|05/10/2021
|Allergan Aesthetics (N/A)
|$22.60
|$20.85
|09/30/2021
|8.39%
|95.74%
|MSON
|07/29/2021
|Bioventus Inc. (BVS)
|$28.00
|$26.02
|12/31/2021
|7.61%
|22.40%
Conclusion
Merger and SPAC activity were back on track last week after a significant decline in the week prior. Five active deals were completed successfully last week and a number of active deals received required approvals. The bidding war for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) came to rest after the board of MNR reaffirmed its unanimous support for the Company’s pending merger with Equity Commonwealth (EQC).
