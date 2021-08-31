Yana Solodkaya/iStock via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

Pessimism for China stocks is old news by now. Everyone knows by now that China is completely uninvestable. How can any financial professional look at their clients or managers with a straight face and tell them that Chinese stocks are a good stable investment? They read the news just like anybody else. It would be difficult to imagine them being tolerant with the recent setbacks, whether it be short term or permanent.

I agree with this notion. For financial professionals in a short term & result oriented industry, trying to explain to clients or management that investing in Chinese stocks isn’t a risky endeavor would be difficult. They may even look at you like... you're speaking Chinese. But if you are unaffected by the aforementioned obstacles, it’s difficult not to see the sale on Chinese equities.

Despite the recent implosion of Huize’s (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock price, Huize’s underlying business continued to grow at a triple digit YOY figure for its most recent quarter. The company’s operating & net income continued to hover around the breakeven point at + or - 4% of revenue. Despite the phenomenal numbers, Huize's stock has tumbled to an all-time low.

My optimism for the medium - long term trajectory of the company has not changed. The company is continuing to add more value for its customer base through partnerships and acquisitions. It is also performing superior to its peers such as SelectQuote (NYSE:NYSE:SLQT) in several areas. Despite the recent selloff, Huize still accounts for a huge portion of my portfolio. Overlooking it now could be the cause of major regret.

How Does Huize Compare To SelectQuote?

As an online brokerage, Huize has business model that is very similar to SelectQuote. They are both B2B2C businesses that offer comparisons of insurance policies for consumers. Because they are only brokerage businesses, they do not take on any underwriting risks. Both businesses are completely consumer centric. As soon as consumer perceive that they will not get the best deal possible from these platforms, the business implodes.

Huize Vs. SelectQuote: Operations

Huize sits at a market cap $133M compared to $2.2B for SelectQuote. With this disparity in size and economies of scale favoring the latter, one might find it hard to imagine the former having comparative business operations. But for Huize, the operations are not comparative. They are superior.

First we can look at persistency rates. Persistency can be defined as the percentage of clients that an insurance company or broker has retained for a specific product. According to its Q2 2021 transcripts, SelectQuote boasts an impressive 90% persistency rate for its business. The Q1 2021 transcripts similarly place the persistency rate at 87%.

According to Huize’s investor presentation, the company boasts an average 94% persistency rate. However, I must admit that Huize records the persistency based on a 12 month rolling average. SelectQuote uses as 36 month rolling average. So Huize has a higher persistency rate- lately.

There is one factor that ought to be factored when considering the future possibility of these persistency rates: the average age of the customer. Huize’s average customer age is under 33 years old. According to the SelectQuote investor presentation, revenue derived from seniors totaled $216M out of $267M in revenue for the quarter. This amounts to 81% of revenue coming from senior citizens.

At first glance, this may seem to favor SelectQuote since the younger generations are more impulsive with their purchases. This would leave SelectQuote with less customer volatility. Although younger generations are far more likely to be impulsive compared to seniors, this is not the end of the story. The older generation is more likely to have their healthcare needs drastically on any given year because of their age. This may give Huize an advantage as its younger customers’ healthcare needs would possess less volatility & therefore a need for significant change in their healthcare plans.

Huize Vs. SelectQuote: LTV

Upon digging deeper, one can see other areas where Huize has superior characteristics. Repeat purchases, also known as cross buying, are essential for delivering lifetime value. Building LTV in a B2B2C business model is the only way to mitigate risk. The main risk to the business model of a B2B2C business is lack of customer retention or repeat purchases.

According to transcripts, SelectQuote has recorded a 25% repeat purchase rate, or “recapture rate” as SelectQuote refers to it. On the other hand, Huize has a 39% repeat customer purchase rate according to its transcripts. “We have been able to generate repeat purchases from our existing users for savings products, with about 39% of accumulated savings products customers having purchased one or more policies before on our platform.” This cross buying demonstrates the stickiness of the Huize platform.

Huize Vs. SelectQuote: Valuation

The Huize discounted valuation is largely related to the China selloff. Despite a monstrous 219% YOY revenue growth for the quarter ending March 2021, Huize sits at a TTM P/S of 0.56. SelectQuote sits at a TTM P/S of 2.8, a 400% markup. Price / FCF is not applicable since SelectQuote is cash flow negative. With the exception of 100k positive cashflow in 2019, SelectQuote has been cash flow negative since 2018.

For the P/E ratio, I must use forward earnings as Huize is in hyper growth and is hovering around the breakeven point at + or - 4% of revenue. Huize currently has a fwd P/E of 14. SelectQuote has the upper hand in this regard as it sits at a fwd P/E of 7.5 and is much more established with profitability.

Looking forward: Which Company Has More Upside?

SelectQuote is more established with its profitability. It also has phenomenal numbers. Both net income & operating income are growing at superior rates to Huize. SelectQuote has only 1% market share according to its SEC filing. “In each of our three segments, we estimate our market share to be less than 1% and we believe we can benefit from greater market penetration in addition to underlying market growth.” SelectQuote operates in the US insurance market, which grows at an estimated 6% CAGR.

However, I believe Huize has far more upside as it is a much smaller company operating in the fastest growing insurance market in the world. It also lasts a 24% market share in its industry. Finding a company with triple digit revenue growth in its latest earnings report is like finding a needle in a haystack. But finding one that is down 54% since that triple digit growth report came out is like finding a string of hay in a haystack.

Wrapping up

There are many great investments in the market today. Huize represents a very rare buying opportunity. The fear of Chinese regulatory changes as caused massive selloffs in any China related equities. The fear of a foreign government has caused investors & traders to focus on the news of government activities instead of the news & numbers of individual companies. I believe Huize's operational superiority to SelectQuote truly demonstrates how seriously it ought to be taken as a long term business prospect. If one can handle short term fluctuations in the marketplace, I see Huize as one of the best investments one can make in the current market.