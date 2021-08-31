Regis Resources Limited's (RGRNF) CEO Jim Beyer on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Regis Resources Limited (OTCPK:RGRNF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2021 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Beyer - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Jon Latto - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Frydman - Goldman Sachs

David Coates - Bell Potter Securities

Peter O'Connor - Shaw and Partners

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jim Beyer, Managing Director; Mr. Jon Latto, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Jim Beyer

Thanks, Rachel. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us on the Regis Resources full year results for FY 2021. I'd note that the appendix 4E and report and an accompanying presentation were released earlier today and we may make occasional references to these.

So, before I hand over to Jon, I'll just touch on some of the key financial elements and then I'll leave it to Jon, where Jon can discuss the results in more detail.

So for FY 2021 year, we saw gold production of approximately 373,000 ounces at an all-in-sustaining cost of AUD$1,372 an ounce and a C1 cash cost of AUD$1,051 an ounce. Now this drove the net profit after tax of AUD$146 million, which gives us with a net profit after tax margin of 18%, which reflects the strength of the business.

EBITDA was AUD$403 million, with a very strong EBITDA margin of 49%. Cash and bullion, AUD$269 million at year-end, and that was after a payment of AUD$61 million in fully franked dividends during the year.

A final fully franked dividend of AUD$0.03 per share has been declared by the Board for giving a full year, fully franked dividend of AUD$0.07 per share for FY 2021, giving a basic yield of 2.8% and a grossed-up yield of 4%. Overall, a strong result with another dividend return for our shareholders.

So I'd now like to pass it over to Jon. Jon?

Jon Latto

Thanks, Jim. FY 2021 saw a solid performance by Regis with an NPAT of AUD$146 million, a solid net profit margin of 18% and an EPS of $0.26 per share. EBITDA was up 2.3% in FY 2021 to AUD$403 million with a healthy EBITDA margin of 49%

As previously reported in our quarterly results, cash and bullion set at AUD$269 million at 30 June 2021, with debt of AUD$300 million, which we took on as part of the acquisition of 30% of Tropicana, which we completed earlier this year. So, using those two metrics, net debt set at AUD$31 million at the 30th of June.

A couple of points that I'd like to make in relation to our net profit after tax of AUD$146 million for the year, which was lower than the previous year, primarily due to an increase in the non-cash components of cost of goods sold.

Firstly, there was an increase in our non-cash costs for depreciation and amortization. So, if we look at - if we look firstly at depreciation, we see an increase in depreciation charges of approximately AUD$20 million, which was driven by our first full year of depreciation associated with the Rosemont Underground assets; an increase in right-of-use asset depreciation, again driven by the first full year of the Rosemont Underground being in commercial production.

The commencement of depreciation of the Garden Well Stage 3 TSF during the year and, of course, recognition of depreciation charges for May and June associated with Tropicana property, plant and equipment that we acquired as part of the acquisition that we completed.

Secondly, we see an increase in amortization, which increased approximately AUD$60 million year-on-year, predominantly because for the last two to three years, we've been mining above long strip ratios and the deferred waste associated with that is being amortized.

In FY 2021, we saw a significant capital investment in the company’s existing operations. If you look at the cash flow statement in our financial accounts, you can see the payments for mine development of AUD$138 million and that included significant pre-strip and deferred waste expenditure at the Duketon open pit, which obviously needs to be amortized.

Again, the first full year of commercial production at the Rosemont Underground and therefore, the first full year of amortization of capitalized underground costs, as well as the recognition of amortization charges for May and June associated with our 30% interest in Tropicana.

We did also see a 16% increase in our cash cost of production from AUD$307 million to AUD$355 million in FY 2021 and that was driven by a couple of factors, including our production, as Jim mentioned, at approximately $373,000 ounces, were 6% higher than in the previous year.

And secondly, we have experienced some increases in our cash costs primarily being the first full year of Rosemont Underground being in commercial production, whereas in the previous year, it was only in commercial production for two months. And we've got two months of cash cost associated with our investment in Tropicana.

So if we move over to Page 4 of the presentation, you’ll see a summary of our financial results for FY 2021. As mentioned, we saw production of approximately 373,000 ounces, which was 6% up on the previous year.

And again, I'll note that our FY 2021 figures include two months of production from our 30% interest in Tropicana. We sold 367,285 ounces of gold during the year at an average price of $3,229 an ounce. That is the average price we secured after selling into approximately 80,000 ounces of our most out of the money hedges. I'll expand upon that a bit later. I'll expand upon that a bit more later on. We had sales revenue of approximately AUD$819 million in FY 2021, which was a year-on-year increase of 8.3%.

If we move across to Page 5, it’s pleasing to see that Regis has again declared a dividend. The final dividend of FY 2021 is $0.03 per share, which results in a total payment for the interim - sorry for the final dividend of approximately AUD$22.6 million.

This is 10% higher than the payment made in respect to the interim dividend paid earlier this year and that's driven by the increased number of shares that the company has on issue following the Tropicana acquisition. At $0.03 per share, this final dividend brings dividend declared for FY 2021 to $0.07 per share.

It gives a basic dividend yield of 2.8% and a grossed-up dividend yield of 4%. It also represents 29.5% of our FY 2021 net profit after tax and 10% - 10.7% of our FY 2021 EBITDA. It brings the total dividends declared by Regis since 2013 to well over $0.5 billion and indeed that now sits up AUD$532 million in total.

As we have noted previously, we will continue to assess the level of future dividends in the context of gold price, operational performance, and capital expenditure requirements.

Page 6 of the presentation provides a cash flow waterfall that plots our movement in cash and gold on hand across FY 2021, and I'll just talk to a few of those categories.

Cash flows from operations of AUD$378 million for FY 2021, which is the first part that you'll see, is basically cash flows from operating activity shown in the cash flow statement adjusted for income tax and other costs, which is primarily head office expenditure, which are shown separately in the waterfall.

We've got mine development cost of AUD$138 million and that primarily relates to pre-strip activities at the Duketon open pits, and that's primarily at Moolart Well, Baneygo and Dogbolter. We've got capitalized deferred waste at the Duketon open pits primarily at Garden Well and Tooheys. We've got capitalized underground costs at the Rosemont Underground and obviously pre-production cost at the Garden Well underground.

In addition to that, we also have deferred waste at Tropicana for the Havana and Boston Shaker open-pits for May and June.

Moving on to the next component of the waterfall, we see exploration and McPhillamys costs for the year AUD$45 million and the next bar in the waterfall shows other CapEx cost of AUD$42 million for the year, which primarily includes two main areas of expenditure.

Firstly, there is payments for property, plant, and equipment, which was approximately AUD$21 million and that includes TSF 3 work undertaken at Garden Well. New lifters and liners and new workshop for the Garden Well underground, portal support works at the Garden Well underground and electrical substations and fans for the Rosemont underground. And the second component of that other capital expenditure, which accounts for the balance is finance lease repayments.

Moving on to the other category in the cash flow waterfall, we see a spend of AUD$10 million and that's primarily corporate overhead. But it does also include a couple of minor adjustments associated with the Tropicana acquisition.

What this then shows is that the company's cash and bullion balances increased from AUD$209 million to AUD$353 million before the payment of dividends, taxes, and before the impact of any residual funds retained from the capital raising.

The waterfall chart clearly shows that Regis continues to be a substantial taxpayer with an actual income tax payment of AUD$77 million for FY 2021.

The next bar shows the - while dividend payments were approximately AUD$61 million in total for FY 2021, some shareholders elected to participate in the company's dividend reinvestment plan leaving to a lower cash outflow of AUD$51 million.

Finally, we have some residual cash retained from the capital raising and this will primarily be used to pay stamp duty associated with the acquisition of Tropicana. I should note that we funded the acquisition of Tropicana through a AUD$650 million equity raise and a AUD$300 million loan. Now clearly, we haven't shown those flows on the waterfall, as they would make the excess on the graphs meaningless. So what we have done is showed the residual funds that we retain after executing that transaction.

And the fact is that I've just gone really the key drivers behind why the company is sitting with a cash and bullion balance on hand at the end of FY 2021 of AUD$369 million.

Before I hand back to Jim, I'll just talk briefly about the company's hedging and the debt that we have. During FY 2021, we continued to execute our strategy of selling into our lowest price hedges, and we met the target that we set of selling into 80,000 ounces of those hedges across FY 2021. This means that our hedges reduced from approximately 399,000 ounces at June 2020 to 320,000 ounces at June 2021.

In late May, 2021, we announced that we had changed our hedging structure from spot deferred to flat forwards and that is a number of things. Firstly, it’s locked in or set a gold price for all of our remaining hedges of $15.71 per ounce. It moved us to a product that is better understood in the market and it still gives us the flexibility to increase sales into our hedges if we choose to do so.

And what we have done from the 1st of July is we have increased our sales into our hedges from 80,000 or – sorry, from 80,000 ounces per year or 20,000 ounces a quarter in FY 2021 to 10,000 ounces per year or 25,000 ounces per quarter across FY 2022.

And finally, I note that the company now has AUD$300 million of debt, which is put in place to partially fund the acquisition of Tropicana. Subsequent to the end of the financial year, the company worked with Bank of America to syndicate the debt for which there was very strong demand and we've previously announced that the syndicate members are now Macquarie, HSBC, NAB and Westpac.

And having said that, I'll hand back to Jim.

Jim Beyer

Thanks, Jon. Look, I would just like to take a moment to cover off again on our guidance for FY 2022. We are expecting a very strong year of growth within our business as production continues to lift Duketon, and we also see the impacts of a full year of Tropicana starting to come in.

So, our guidance for gold production of 460,000 ounces to 515,000 ounces across the year and all-in-sustaining-cost of $12.90 to $13.65 an ounce oz. Growth capital, a range of AUD$155 million to AUD$165 million, exploration across both sides - both Duketon and the Tropicana area, AUD$46 million and finally, about AUD$26 million dollars at the moment on McPhillamys.

Now, look, as we noted previously, the September quarter is expected to be a soft one for Duketon. That's at Duketon and this is due to - we had some major scheduled mill shutdowns and motor change out during the month of July. We've also been undertaking some pit rescheduling requirements in the short to medium-term.

This was due in part to some preventative of geo tech work on catchment centers that we did both at Rosemont and Garden Well as a preventative action. And also we've just seen a slower than planned ramp up in some of our mining activity, surface mining. We're confident that we know that we'll be able to pick this up, but just we will have an impact on this certainly on the September quarter.

And we also see Rosemont underground rebasing into a steady state. We ran it pretty hard during the June quarter and we just got to get that back to a stable point and so we're getting some rebasing on Rosemont underground production.

So with coming here and closing out on FY 2021, it was a big year for Regis Resources. The acquisition of 30% interest in the Tropicana gold project, clearly, very significant. The ramp up of Rosemont underground, good thing to see that we're seeing the potential for extensions. So clearly possible there with our drilling. We are particularly excited about that.

We've commenced the Garden Well underground and plenty of strong indicators of both more material at depth and also potentially an additional mining area just to the north about 800 or so meters to the north of Garden Well underground and that's sitting underneath the mine pit that's looking certainly got some potential in it as well.

Now this all, we delivered a net profit after tax of AUD$146 million, fully franked dividends of AUD$61 million paid for FY 2021. As Jon mentioned, total declared dividends of AUD$532 million, over $0.5 billion since 2013. And if you include banking credits, it's three quarters of $1 billion in value nearly to our shareholders.

Look, Regis continues to build on its history of growth and dividend return. Last year, we delivered - last financial year, we delivered on major increases and continued to work on growth. We grew Duketon’s life through reserve additions, and we continue to optimize the operations there.

We delivered a step change through the addition of Tropicana, and we're also anticipating increases in this operation - in production from this operation coming over the next twelve months or so as we start to round out on the end of the prestrip or circle the stripping associated with the Havana cutback.

We continue to push forward on the next step at McPhillamys, and we continue to be convinced that there is still plenty of value to find across the e Duketon Greenstone Belt as is reflected in our exploration program and funding. And all the while, we're just keeping alert for other external opportunities as well.

It's been a big year and we are so much better set up for the future now and the exciting part is we know that we're only just getting started. So look on that note, I'd like to hand it back to Rachel and we'll open up for any questions. We can see that there is a few there. So, back to you, Rachel. Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Matthew Frydman with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Matthew Frydman

Sure. Thanks. Good morning, Jim and Jon. Appreciate all the detail you’ve provided on the financial results. But wondering if I can just ask for a quick update on the McPhillamys approval process. It appears that the DPIE is still waiting for further information, obviously, relating to the DA and has been waiting since February. Is that still the case? Or has that information been provided? And I am just wondering if you can give us an update on the expected timeline at least for the approvals part of the process from here?

Jim Beyer

Yes. Look, it's an interesting process to say the least that we're trying to work our way through here with these - with the New South Wales government. There is outstanding elements that - or question query that they've got with us to be honest.

The outstanding nature of that relies on information and guidance from an internal government department itself, which is what we're working on and we're working quite closely with the DPIE planning as they’re called the Department of Planning Infrastructure and Environment. So - and they've been very constructive and helpful as we try and work our way through this.

As we’ve mentioned before, the key area that we're still working on here is at this point is the surface water licensing and how that's calculated and how those licenses can be estimated, allocated and locked down. And that's basically the area that we continue to work and try and establish clarity that provides the clear path forward, which is what the DPIE planning is waiting.

They're reluctant to – as I said, they’re supportive of the project, but no one wants to get a project recommended to IPC without having the I’s dotted and the T's crossed. So that's what we're working through. Timing-wise, look, we'd love to - I guess, we've been dealing with the uncertainty of the totem lines frankly over the last, probably 10 months or so as we've been anticipating things would be happening from these areas faster than they have been

We'd love to work on the basis that we hear something constructive and moving forward sometime in the December quarter. But at the end of the day that really sits with government as we try and work through this – through the various bureaucrats to get resolution on this area of uncertainty.

Matthew Frydman

Got it. Yes. Thanks for the update there, Jim. And then, I guess, just, on your - I guess, recutting of the numbers on McPhillamys, I see that you’ve got unallocated segment assets of nearly AUD$600 million. Just wondering if maybe, Jon, can give us an idea of roughly what component of that is McPhillamys? And is there potential? Or is it likely that when you do get an opportunity to complete that revised DFS, do you expect that that metric of reassessment of those carrying values? Thanks.

Jon Latto

I'm not sure I can give you precise numbers, Matthew. So perhaps, I'll have to look into it and I'll have a chat with you after. I don't have the exact break down off the top of my head.

Matthew Frydman

Okay. No problem. So, we’ll pick that one up offline. And then maybe just finally, Jim, you mentioned there the – I guess, the Tropicana stripping profile. Clearly, that’s a component of that in growth capital next year or in FY 2022 I should say. Can you give us a bit of sense of the ongoing stripping requirements for that asset, maybe in terms of total material movement levels? Is the TMM going to stay broadly flat over the medium-term. And just wondering whether we might see a shift over time from either capitalizing that stripping to expensing those stripping costs. Just wondering how much of that capitalized stripping is expected to carry forward. Thanks.

Jim Beyer

Yes. Look, I think, I mean what we're seeing in the growth capital at Tropicana, as we've noted in the – in our guidance. The reality is, you end up with these two different approaches almost to how stripping can be defined. Now under the all-in-sustaining-cost version, certainly, the bulk of all, in fact, I think all of the growth capital as it would be defined for all-in-sustaining will be completed this year.

And then, it will move into a phase of just sustaining and lower - lower strip ratio type of work, because obviously, at the moment, I think most of this year or a big chunk of this year, a lot of the material moved out of Havana is all waste as they get down - as we get down and get access to the ore. So I'd expect that to drop over time.

We haven't given any specific guidance at this point and we're still working on what that longer-term strategy story is that we're able to convey to the market. And when we’re in a position to do that, we'll give some better guidance on it. But I would certainly be anticipating that, that stripping ratio will drop off as we get well into the realms of mining and processing ore. And of course, there is nothing coming out of it - or virtually nothing coming out of it at the moment.

Matthew Frydman

Okay. Thanks. That's helpful, Jim. Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question comes from David Coates with Bell Potter Securities. Please go ahead.

David Coates

Thanks. Good morning, Jim. Morning, Jon. Just quickly just following up on that. Let's see why 2022, I assume you’re talking about this calendar year that growth capital “expected to be complete at Havana cutback”.

Jim Beyer

Yes, sorry. What was the – just say that again?

David Coates

Just following up from Matt’s question that you were talking about the growth capital, the great ore pre-strip Havana being complete this year, I assume you are talking about calendar 2022 or FY 2022?

Jim Beyer

FY 2022.

David Coates

Let's see, just - yes, you mentioned the steady state at the Rosemont Underground and a couple of ramp-up issues at the open pits you are sort of getting settlement with the September quarter. Can you just give us a bit of a background on some of those, some of the types of issues we may be seeing? Is it labor tightness? What’s – what are some of the underlying factors behind that?

Jim Beyer

Yes. Look, I’ve just been thinking about that first question that you asked. We are anticipating a little bit of growth capital will probably roll into the September quarter next year, which would put it in the very early stages of what would that be FY 2023. But it's certainly expecting that it will all be well and truly just running as sustaining CapEx at the – by the end of next calendar year. But yes, there will be a little bit in the September quarter anticipating. I hope I made sense on that one.

David Coates

If not [Multiple Speakers]

Jim Beyer

Yes, coming back to your other question as to the impacts. Yes, look, I don't think there is any doubt. It's a pretty consistent message. We've around of the tightness in the labor. It is having an impact. Different - it hits at different areas.

A fair chunk of our professionals work from the east coast and there is - we know that stage where everybody either moved or given up and moved home and that causes, what I would call is a bit of a slow rundown.

You don't have quite as many geos or quite as many mining engineers as you would normally have. It doesn't have an impact on day-to-day, but it does mean that you are like a spinning wheel that hasn't got quite as much energy thing put into it or in this case into it. And so, the business just starts to run down a little bit and gets a bit harder to a chasing.

So, we're certainly seeing that as a potential risk. Then on the near term, our contractors, and their source of labor is certainly getting harder and that is having an impact. If we are running at steady state, we probably would have been able to manage that, but because we've ramped up our activity on BCM movements from our pits at least for the next or we had as planned for the next six months, I think that's just causing some challenges, because it is a sort of a lift and a drop, we believe that we've got the ability to cover that over the years. So we're not - it's frustrating and having short-term impact, but we believe that it can be managed over the long-term.

The other area that we've just seen is, we've got to increase our drilling and blasting capacity, because which I think is and we're mobilizing - some more rigs are being mobilized at the moment for that. Just as we've been, we've had to shuffle our activity around, just brought forward some of the additional drilling and blasting requirements.

In terms of the geo tech, as you know, last year, last financial year, we did have some impacts on the Geo tech and we've been watching that quite closely. These delays that we've had early in the September cohort during the September quarter have been less around actual and more about where we want to put up some safety management, some catch fences, Geo tech fencing that captures loose rock as it scuttles down that can voice in.

That is particularly as the pit start to get towards the bottom and you've got a lot of work occurring in a relatively confined space down the bottom.

If we just make to make sure we've got the right elements, the risk management in place and that takes time. And because you've got an narrow base, while you're putting in the walls basically, yes you got to stay clear and that's just caused that - it's actually been pretty painful for us, but we'll come out of that and recover that, but it's a short term issue, but it's definitely something we wanted to do for risk management.

The mill shutdowns were just fairly routine. Nothing out of the ordinary just timing wise, you could imagine sometimes though it might have originally been planned for June. But you push them over because that's what happens in June and just been a little bit of catch up and just a little bit of work that it was all scheduled to happen at the beginning of the year, which I’ll prefer it to be in the beginning rather than at the end.

So, that sort of adds a little bit of flavor. We - COVID also impacted our - when we go into a lockdown, which we have done in this quarter up so ago. That causes productivity issues for us, because we can only run things like night shifts – only run for a certain amount of time before we have to give them breaks for fatigue.

And they just have a bit of a cumulative effect and in a quarter where we're expecting and planning for our activities to lift a bit. They have lifted, but not to the extent that we wanted. So, it's just they are having an impact on our immediate production this quarter.

David Coates

I sort of might just pop one more in, you're kicking around changing hedge profile.

Jim Beyer

Yes.

Jon Latto

Yes, that's right. David. So, we are increasing the sales into our hedges to one 100,000 ounces a year and I think at this stage, the intent is that we will continue to sell down those hedges at that rate.

David Coates

So the business strategy behind it?

Jim Beyer

Strategy.

Jon Latto

The strategy behind it, well, I mean, we certainly - we inherited a pretty substantial hedge group that works on – a fair bit of the money some time ago and just – and frankly the strategy has been that we prefer to be more exposed to the Australian dollar gold price.

And so, we put in place a strategy, probably two years ago now start selling into them. And we've continued to execute that strategy and we progressively increased the amount that we're selling into and we can do that with not overly significant impact on our revenue stream.

So that's the strategy that we've been executing over the last two years and that's a strategy that we will continue to execute into the future at this stage, but we continue to assess it as we do a number of things.

Jim Beyer

And with – that the hedge was around quite some time and we had the right reserve base to be able to in effect kick it down the road if you like. It was clearly with the increase in gold price. It was an issue that we knew that we were going to have to deal with. So, that's why started selling it into it in the first place.

The reason that we changed from the spot deferred to the flat forwards with the locked in profile was we just found, number one, there has been a cost in running with the spot deferreds. You don't see it, because every time they get rolled, and basically, the pricing was getting really adjusted and it was costing us in reality.

We don't see it as the cost, but we see it as a further reduction in the strike price – and not being the price for the hedging. And that was probably in a high gold price environment it was costing us AUD$1 million to AUD$1.5 million at least a month as that was – as we were seeing that backward occurring. We've locked that down now. We don't see that anymore. We feel that it's much easier and clearer for us to plan the cash flows around this profile.

And frankly, it's a lot easier for the market to understand what our hedge book is at the moment because even though it was - spot deferreds were probably almost unique to Regis and not everybody understood it. So we felt that there was, number one, it had to be dealt with and we started dealing with it a couple of years ago.

Number two, we saw that with this strong gold price, it was costing us effectively the hidden costs behind it that we just wanted to lock – that lock away, which we've done and now we are just continuing to sell into that hedging and frankly just get rid of it.

And I’d just add on the end there, David that what we’re saying is, it simply put that in place, the gold price is driving the dollar gold price has increased and that increase out of the money funding risk is no longer borne by Regis, that's effectively one of the benefits of doing what we've done.

David Coates

Awesome. Thanks so much.

Jim Beyer

Thanks, Dave.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Peter O'Connor with Shaw and Partners. Please go ahead.

Peter O'Connor

Hi Jim. Hi Jon. Couple from me. Tropicana, Jim, when do we expect to get the MROR that’s first quarter next year from Anglo? And when – when you be in a position to give a much clearer view?

Jim Beyer

Sorry, what was that? What were you talking about…

Peter O'Connor

Mineral results update.

Jim Beyer

Yes, I believe that the site runs on sometime during the March quarter. I think it will be the same. They run the same. In fact, coincidentally we’ve changed our reporting period to be pretty much the same. But we won't see an update until sometime around March, I wouldn't imagine.

Peter O'Connor

Okay. To McPhillamys, the timing that you talked about and the uncertainty, COVID or red tape or both?

Jim Beyer

Look, certainly more the latter than the former, although COVID is just making it really difficult to - I guess, in front and have the space to face to try and push the process along. It’s challenging and trying times particularly at the level trying to manage is extremely significant outbreak. Hope you understand where that it do keeps in priorities would like.

But COVID just makes it a whole lot. It just it adds – it adds a level of - instead of swimming in train - swimming slot begins to play because everything just slows down. So they are both part of the timing issue.

Peter O'Connor

Okay. And on the topic of COVID, do you encourage or you mandate requirements of vaccination for employees?

Jim Beyer

Yes. Good question. Good question. Very topical one, Peter, thank you. I am not sure how that relates to value, but I guess, it's - I get it.

Peter O'Connor

Gets bumps on Seats Jim, it's important.

Jim Beyer

Yes. Look, it's an interesting one. I think the whole question of, mandating and clearly there is lots of different views around. I think the number one thing that will drive any decision that we make as a company will be on the basis of protecting the safety of our people. And that means that whether we go down a path of mandating and I know there has been some commentary made over the last few days. Of course about whether it would make lot harder review with people, but at the end of the day, whatever you do, you can't afford to put your people at risk.

So, does that mean we mandate? Maybe. Does that mean that we look at other alternatives, for example, you don't need to be vaccinated, but if you want, then you're going to have to take extra precautionary measures like permanently wearing masks or we may close up access strive the risk areas, we're still working with the advisory group, CMA and AMA to understand what's the right thing that the industry would take. We would certainly support and participate in any program that involve mining companies, helping and assisting with the rollout and bring points we would certainly step up to that. We're not a big part of the population, but – and we are definitely actively encouraging everybody at the moment within our company to get out and get their vaccinations done as soon as they can both for the benefits of the company and also for the broader community.

Peter O'Connor

Okay. Thank you Jim and Jon. Jon, on finances, to the dividend and the slide which is five, you see a lot of numbers around how it fits with regard to the payout ratio of net profit, payout ratio of EBITDA, is that the way the Board thinks about it despite your sort of more on subjective commentary below. Is it 30% is that a way to think about a line of sand for the giving would that – and that just drop out that way?

Jon Latto

Yes. Good question, Peter. We don't have a formal dividend policy. But clearly, the Board is very cognizant of its dividend pay history. I mean, we just look at it or we looked at it as a percentage of NPAT. That's what - that's essentially what fell out of it, but there was - as there always is, very, very robust discussions, at Board level about the dividend.

And that's the dividend that the Board landed on. They certainly take that or there dividend paying history pretty seriously, and that's where they landed absolutely.

Jim Beyer

Yes. I mean, every time, this is the conversation, Peter, it's clearly around number one capacity to pay. What was our profit, but also there is looking ahead to what future requirements might be for capital. And so, it's a combination of capacity to pay, level of profitability and capital requirements all entered into the discussions that we had and lead up to this dividend decision, and they are the ones we always have the sign points that we need to put up.

Peter O'Connor

Okay. And Jon, just on your funding facility in the syndication that Bank of America is going through. How did the syndicate look at to you as a risk or does not that the company in terms of risk giving your hedge book is now less proportion or the overall production profile or you reserve base. We've got to diversity of assets where you didn’t before. And what sort of coupon drops out of that and against that risk profile that they have?

Jon Latto

So, in relation to risk, Peter, what I would say is that it's safe to say that we were inundated with banks wanting to dissipate in that syndicate. So, in my mind, that's the best - that's the easiest why suggesting to you that I would say that the banks viewed us favorably in relation to risk. We had pretty much all of the major players and a lot of the smaller bank as well wanting to take part. That's how I'd answer that one.

And in relation to the coupon rates, I think that's probably best confident I suppose, but the reality is that the rate is it's remarkably low. And I doubt that I can probably get a home loan for the same sort of rates that we are paying.

Peter O'Connor

Is it like a PPSB plus margin? Is that how should think about it?

Jon Latto

Actually, there is a little bit of disclosure in the financial statements there, Peter, about that. So, it is PBS plus in terms of margins. That's right.

Peter O'Connor

Okay. Thanks. Thanks Jim. Thanks Jon.

Jim Beyer

Thanks, Peter.

Jim Beyer

Thanks, Rachel, and thanks everybody for - to dialing in and listening. As always, if anybody has got any follow-up questions, please feel free to give us a call and we'll do our best to help you out.

Okay. Thanks for joining us and have a good day.