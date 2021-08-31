Sodium-Ion Batteries May Power Profits Of Manganese Miners

vchal/iStock via Getty Images

Preamble

Over recent decades, batteries for many of the electric devices we take for granted have driven demand for Lithium. And these days, with the advent of electric vehicles, Lithium miners are enjoying huge profits and their stock holders are wearing merry grins. However, a new technology that is based on Sodium ion technology may soon spoil the party for Lithium investors.

Battery technology

Before moving on to recent developments, it may be helpful for those without a full technical appreciation of lithium batteries to provide a diagram of the structure.

Image courtesy Royal Society of Chemistry

In the main, improvements in battery design focus on the make-up of the cathode. Each new iteration of the cathode design is typically given an acronym dependent on its chemical composition. Examples of this include; NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt), NCA (Nickel Cobalt Aluminium), or LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphorus). In addition to the initials representing the elements, numbers are also provided to give the proportion of each element, NMC 811 for instance. Whilst exact figures are unavailable, perhaps the most commonly used EV batteries outside China are based on NMC 811, sourced from LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF), and NCA from Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFF).

Recent developments

It seems like only yesterday that Elon Musk was exhorting nickel miners to produce ever greater quantities of the metal in order that nickel-containing batteries could be manufactured cheaper and in higher quantities. Things move quickly in the battery business, and as can be seen from the tweet below, Chinese EV makers and Tesla is moving toward LFP batteries.

LFP batteries are pretty much only produced in China at present, since they are protected by a series of patents that are due to expire in 2022. Most of these LFP batteries are produced by Shanghai listed CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited), and indeed, Tesla currently procures them from this manufacturer. It is interesting to note that CATL also supplies batteries to a host of other companies including NIO, Mercedes, BMW and Hyundai.

Potential batteries from 2022

CATL are not resting on their laurels and have recently developed a sodium-ion battery (NIB), that is to say, not Lithium-ion. The figures for the first generation of these batteries are indeed impressive. Apparently, cells can be charged from zero to 80% in 15 minutes and are more stable at lower temperatures. The fact that NIBs can perform at temperatures down to - 20 degrees Celsius is an important advantage since at these temperatures Lithium-ion batteries do not operate optimally as the chemical processes slow down significantly. This occurs despite a temperature thermal management system, as many owners may testify. Clearly, such technology, if taken on board, will make EVs a far more attractive option in countries which have colder climates.

It is further claimed that the energy density of the second generation CATL’s NIB may be as high as 200 Wh/Kg, an improvement over the stated 160 Wh/Kg of the first generation. For comparison, the gravimetric energy density of BYD’s latest battery, Blade, is advertised as 166 Wh/Kg, which means the second generation CATL NIB may provide around 20% more power per Kg. If this translates to extra range, then EVs may soon be able to cover greater distances on a single charge, again, very attractive for consumers.

As to cost, there are estimates that suggest that NIBs will be 30% less expensive than cells based on LFP chemistry. If such reductions in battery costs are passed on to the consumer, one can well envisage sales of EVs getting a hefty boost.

It has been reported that CATL will have to-scale industrial production of NIBs by 2023 and to this end are planning to tap the market for USD 9 billion in the near future.

By now, you may be wondering about where manganese fits into the story and why Lithium may exit stage left. Back in 2014, research at Stanford University resulted in a paper suggesting that the formula for NIBs could well be something like sodium manganese hexacyanomanganate (Na 2 MnII[MnII(CN) 6 ]), that is to say, the metal for the cathode could be Manganese rather than Lithium. On a cautionary note, of course the actual chemistry that CATL employs in their NIBs is a closely guarded trade secret and so the actual formulation used may not be exactly as suggested. However, the important point is that Lithium will play a far less significant part of the chemistry, if any.

Manganese demand forecast

Even before the introduction of NIBs, Manganese demand was expected grow dramatically, as the chart below illustrates. You may imagine how much greater will be the demand if NIBs take off.

Chart courtesy Mining Review

Manganese miners

The opportunity for investors to take advantage of this potential shift away from Lithium are quite limited, since many of the major producers are either held by Chinese companies or they are in parts of the world which do not have the most reputable safeguards for investors.

Take for instance the Chiatura mine in Georgia, which has estimated reserves of 239 million tonnes and is one of the largest deposits in the world. This mine is held by China based Cedar Holdings. One of the largest Manganese miners in Australia, Consolidated Minerals, is owned by Tian Yuan Manganese Ltd.

Vale

Followers of Vale SA (VALE) will know that the miner sits on an estimated 64.2 million tonnes of high-grade Manganese ore at its Azul mine. However, since January 2019, Vale has seen a decline in production following the catastrophic Brumadinho dam disaster which killed 270 people. In April 2020, it was reported that the Brazilian government had shut down 47 mining dams, more than 50% of which were Vale assets. As of today, Manganese mining is heavily dependent on weather conditions. In the rainy season production of this in-demand metal grinds to a halt.

As one might expect, Vale has been taking steps to repair their dams, and in the last quarter conference call, CEO Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo reported some of the progress being made to overhaul these unsafe structures. For 6 of the dams, remedial works have already been completed. For some, tailings have been removed in an effort to make them safer. Effective management of others has reduced their vulnerability. One may assume that the company’s first priority is the resumption of full capacity for iron ore, but work is, I’m sure, underway to maximise capacity for Manganese.

Recent price action

The development of the NIB may have contributed to the quite an impressive effect on some Manganese stocks. One example is South Manganese Investment Ltd, which is listed on both the Hong Kong and Frankfurt exchanges.

A more recent example is ELEMENT 25 (OTCPK:ELMTF), which has seen a fairly dramatic rise in its stock price on the Sydney exchange lately. And with good reason, the company has within the last 12 months started producing Manganese ore from its world class deposit of 260 million tonnes, which matches the Chiatura mine previously mentioned. Full disclosure, I am long ELEMENT 25 via the Sydney Exchange (ticker: E25).

Strangely, these stocks have risen despite the fact that the price per tonne of Manganese currently resides far below recent highs.

Chart courtesy Trading Economics

Cautionary note

As readers will expect, NIBs are not the only development in battery technology and some research is ongoing to develop existing Lithium-ion batteries. Recent Danish research has demonstrated that the incorporation of Manganese into the LFP chemistry improved performance. This research, if it develops, may also lead to an increase in Manganese use.

In Europe, BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) produce various components of modern batteries under licence; LFP for instance. They are focusing on improving the electrolytes in the hope that the performances of existing common battery chemistry can be improved.

In terms of European innovation, Johnson Matthey (OTCPK:JMPLY) have built a couple of facilities to manufacture their eLNO cathode material, which is an improved formulation of Lithium, Nickel and Cobalt. It is expected that this superior product will hit the market in early 2022. The company has reported strong interest in this material in their last results report and it seems they have boosted production by 30,000 tons to meet the anticipated demand. Given developments in China, it’s hard to conceive that eLNO will be the success the company expects.

To sum up

From publicly available information, it seems clear that Sodium-ion batteries will increase the requirement for Manganese and reduce the battery industry’s reliance on Lithium. One of the few miners we can invest in with readily available deposits of this mineral is Vale.