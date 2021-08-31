tifonimages/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

From my extensive background of not only working for multiple banks (in the credit department), but also writing about banks as investment prospects, I have seen quite a wide range of operational performances. There are highly functioning banks that seem to power through any operating environment, some that take what the market gives them and hope to turn a profit, and those that can’t seem to get out of their own way.

While most of my published articles have been focused on banks that are bullish investment scenarios, for every one published topic I often dig into four or five other banks that just don’t make the cut. Since day one, my main goal has been to provide information and explain my investment thesis, but that requires I could recommend buying the bank in some capacity.

With that as a backdrop, I have received feedback from some of my followers to also include banks that don’t hit the mark (so to speak) in terms of a positive outlook. From the feedback, the main underlying thought was driven by the desire to see the stark differences in operating outcomes of great banks relative to mediocre ones. In my mind, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania based Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) is one of those banks that just doesn’t past the test (hence my neutral rating).

While the bank does look cheap from a valuation perspective, trading at 0.6x price to tangible book value per share, it has had a hard time turning (and keeping) a profit. Its credit profile has continued to improve, but its already low margin looks likely to continue to compress. In my mind, while the bank is profitable it could take some time before a catalyst improves its operating outlook.

Lackluster Results and Future Expectations

Since most new investors simply look at the bottom line, see the “beat”, and go forward with the assumption that operating results were better than expected, I am here to dispel that poorly founded myth. In the bank space each management team can do a lot of lever-pulling in order to improve GAAP results. Also, a better than expected credit performance can cause a minimal provision expense, which would cause the bottom-line to be better than expected.

When digging into second quarter results, one can see that FRBK experienced the latter in its GAAP results. The lack of a provision is what drove the “beat”. In fact, its core operations were a little softer than expected, starting with its overall revenue.

In the second quarter, spread revenue was down $0.8 million from first quarter levels. This was mainly due to a one-two punch of softer loan balances and a sizable margin compression. Its reported loan balances were down $185 million in the quarter, of which PPP loans accounted for more than 100% of the compression (total headwind of $255 million). While there was core loan growth, the most impactful aspect was the already soft margin being down another 32 basis point to end the quarter at 2.65%.

When looking to the future, I am expecting a modest amount of core loan growth, but PPP headwinds are likely going to hinder margin improvement. Since most of the bank space is operating with a loan to deposit ratio of around 80%, FRBK’s 55.3% looks rather lackluster.

Also, after digging into the margin components, I believe the excess liquidity is likely to persist for a while. From a modeling perspective, addition PPP loan forgiveness is likely to cause the margin to continue to fall. It will likely take multiple years of core loan growth before the margin improves to the point of driving meaningful profitability. When I put pen to paper, I believe the margin is likely to continue to compress to around 2.40% by the middle of next year, or another 25 basis points lower over the next 12 months.

Core operating expenses are also another area of potential improvement. In my mind, the bank either needs to fix its loan growth problem to justify the elevated expense base, or expenses need to be managed lower in order to drive a profit.

I know most of my followers probably already know about the term Efficiency Ratio (which is revenue divided by expenses), but when looking across the banking industry, something in the mid-50% is respectable. In this low interest rate environment, banks are seeing modest revenue pressures (driving the efficiency ratio higher). When compared to peers, FRBK posting roughly 80% in its efficiency ratio is just another proof point that its expense base is too high for its revenue outlook.

All told, when I model in a slight amount of core loan growth coupled with a healthy amount of PPP forgiveness, I come away with lower loan balances. These lower loan balance also drive a continued compression in margin and softer revenue trends. All told, I think the revenue outlook is for lower top-line levels going forward, which likely causes the efficiency ratio to grind higher (which is not good).

Concluding Thoughts

When it comes to the major operating components at this bank, it doesn’t look like the stock is going to free fall. In fact, the current valuation is already really low. In my mind, whenever that happens it just takes one sizable catalyst for the stock to massively outperform peers. The problem is, I just don’t see something happening for a while.

Sure, someone could invest today in hopes that management will correct the lagging profitability issue soon. However, the fault in that logic is that the bank got into this situation organically and has not made a major attempt at fixing itself.

To wrap things up, the best course of investment action would be to wait on the sidelines. It could be another month, quarter, or even year before there is a real light at the end of the tunnel. I was hoping to not use a cliché, but an investment today seems like “dead money”. I don’t really think the bank does much from current levels. Its already cheap, which should support the shares from falling further, but I don’t see a catalyst to the upside.