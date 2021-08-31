Nejc Gostincar/E+ via Getty Images

Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

We covered Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities & High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) earlier this year; it has only become more expensive since that time. As I mentioned then, there isn't really a similar exposure that an investor can get elsewhere. So it makes it relatively harder to gauge/value with no peers. It means there isn't really an alternative in this wrapper either. That being said, at current valuations, I think one should be patient before making purchases.

For me, that isn't easy to say either. I am a big fan of utility stocks and investments. I'm an income investor, so these are one of the best assets to be purchased to meet my objectives. There seems to be no clear catalyst propping ERH up besides the lofty market more broadly.

ERH's investment objective is "a high level of current income and moderate capital growth, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income."

To achieve this objective, the fund will simply invest "approximately 70% of its total assets to a sleeve that places a focus on common, preferred and convertible preferred stocks of utility companies and approximately 30% of its total assets to a sleeve of U.S. dollar-denominated below investment grade (high yield) debt."

ERH is a smaller fund, and that can add risks for liquidity. The fund has just under $150 million in total managed assets. Average daily volume sees only around 17K shares trade daily.

The fund is moderately leveraged at around 16.8%. That isn't an overly aggressive amount, but leverage can always work in two ways. It can potentially help enhance returns, or it can exacerbate the downside during times of panic.

The fund's expense ratio comes to 1.11%. That includes 0.18% of interest expenses. This had come down considerably from last year's reported 1.35%. That is largely a reflection of the leverage expenses coming down. Though partially offset by an increase in leverage utilization.

From 2016 to 2020, the fund carried $22 million in borrowings. The latest report has been brought up to $25 million. They ended February 28th, 2021, with a borrowing rate of 0.85%.

Performance - Quiet Returns Over The Last Couple Of Years

ERH hasn't been delivering significant outperformance or anything, and it isn't a fund often discussed. However, they have been providing some "quiet" returns in 2020 and YTD. Over the last 10 years, the fund's share price has been outperforming the NAV price.

We know when that is happening that the fund had either gone from a deep discount to a more shallow discount. Alternatively, if it was already at a shallow discount, then chances are it has come to a premium. The latter was the situation for ERH.

Over the last 10 years, the fund's average discount came to a shallow 0.88%. Today, the fund is trading at an over 9% premium. That is the dilemma that I am confounded with for this fund. Besides all assets being bid up through 2021, I'm not really sure what else could be driving this newfound higher valuation.

Previously, the fund traded near par for several years. That makes a bit more sense. We've seen utility funds such as Reaves Utility Income (UTG) also flirt between premiums and discounts for several years now. However, for ERH, I believe it is a harder sell.

I previously used John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) and Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) as loose peers. They aren't a great match as HTD holds utilities and preferred stock. ZTR holds utilities and then a hybrid approach of fixed-income; they don't hold specifically high yield as ERH targets. That is what makes them loosely peers.

The chart below, for the past 10 years, has ZTR and ERH right neck and neck. HTD has led the way, but again, just more for context and not a direct comparison.

For ZTR, that fund is trading at a 2.22% premium. However, the fund yields nearly 10% at that level. I believe that is the driving factor for holding investor's attention and being bid up. ERH, on the other hand, comes to a distribution rate of 6.05% currently. So overall, I see a lack of what is supporting the current valuation. This prompts me to be more hesitant with saying today would be a good buying opportunity.

Distribution - Variable Monthly Rate

To further add to my perplexion, the fund has a managed distribution plan that sees the monthly rate change. Investors are usually less enthused about these sorts of variable plans when they are done so with monthly changes.

Their managed distribution plan is simply based on an annual 7% based on the fund's average monthly NAV per share over the prior 12 months. So they simply take the last 12 months and pay 7% divided by 12 to come up with the monthly rate. We can see that the trend is heading upward now that the average NAV over the last year has been heading higher. This has ultimately come from rebounding from last year's lows.

Though it has been a bit awkward since last year, the NAV average started to decline when the market was recovering. That meant during the fall and spring when stocks were rallying, ERH's distribution was still sinking as it was being impacted by last March through September's NAV lows.

When they reported the last 6 months, we can see that net investment income [NII] coverage was quite low. It came in at roughly 50% NII coverage. Since the fund owns equities, it can rely on capital appreciation to fund shortfalls.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

Unfortunately, there were no realized or unrealized capital gains to reap in that time frame for the reporting period. On the brighter side, if we annualized the six-month NII figure, we can see that NII increased for the reporting period from the prior fiscal year-end. When the market was operating through some significant pressures, this is positive for the fund.

We also see that new shares are issued in connection with its dividend reinvestment plan due to the premium the fund trades at. When done so at a premium, this is accretive to earnings. However, it looks like the benefit here would be only a minimal amount.

On a tax basis, the distributions were largely classified as ordinary income and some return of capital in 2019. For 2020, the majority was classified as a return of capital. Though it also included a material breakdown of ordinary income and a small portion of long-term capital gains.

(Source - Annual Report)

In the case of ERH, some of this ROC was destructive as the NAV declined for the year. Returns weren't enough to offset the amount the fund was paying out to shareholders. Though longer-term, the fund should provide around the 7% mark that they are committed to paying.

Holdings - Overweight Utilities

Just as the fund's investment policy dictates, the largest allocation is the equity positions in the utility space. This comes to nearly 64.5% of the fund's allocation. Then including the fixed-income utility exposure of another nearly 2%, we arrive at roughly 66.5% of the portfolio in utility stocks. That is only slightly shy of the "approximately 70%" composition they mention.

The fixed-income/high yield sleeve is spread amongst several different sectors. The largest contributor is the energy sector. This makes sense as they are one of the largest issuers of high-yield debt. The data is as of June 30th, 2021.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

Further, the fund is highly diversified, at least amongst the raw number of holdings as well. They reported 350 holdings. Even though they report 350 holdings, we will see below when looking at the top ten - it is still a bit concentrated at the top. We also have to consider some significant sector risks with being so largely invested in utility stocks.

The portfolio turnover they last reported was at 31.6%, meaning the fund is somewhat active. That was quite the decline from the portfolio turnover highs achieved in 2018 and 2019, at 109% and 131%, respectively.

Since the big topic being discussed, today is interest rate increases. It is worth looking at the fund's reported duration; it currently comes in at 3.51 years. That is the measure of sensitivity that the high yield portion of its portfolio has. A lower number would be ideal, but a smaller allocation to the fixed-income space can still be tolerable.

Finally, we can take a look at any updates in the top ten.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

First of all, I'd note the NextEra Energy (NEE) position at a nearly 11% weighting. Surprisingly, that is a decrease from the 11.53% the position commanded previously at the end of December 31st, 2020. I think that is important to note regardless because NEE will have such a sway on the fund. I personally hold NEE, so I have conviction in the name.

To look at it a bit further, Dominion Energy (D), Duke Energy (DUK), American Electric Power Company (AEP) and Southern Company (SO) are all fairly sizeable positions as well. These top 5 make up over 28.4% of the portfolio. That is, although, again, the 350 holdings the fund reported as having positions in.

Though I would also mention that they are all utility companies, the whole top ten list is all utility companies. That makes it a bit more comfortable in the fact that they are generally less volatile stocks. They are going to perform well and can usually continue paying dividends no matter the current economic state.

That is besides D, which had transformed a bit through 2020. They were the only top 5 positions to cut their dividend in 2020.

Data by YCharts

In fact, of the whole top ten for ERH, D was the only cutter. Exelon Corp. (EXC) had maintained its quarterly dividend.

Data by YCharts

Otherwise, 8 of the top 10 current holdings all raised their dividend as usual. That is a testament to the strength of the cash flow for these utility stocks. These are amongst the top players in the industry.

Besides other fluctuations in the percentage weightings, there hasn't been too much movement. A new name to the top ten is Entergy Corp (ETR). That has replaced CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) in the number 10 spot. When looking at the full monthly holding list, CMS comes in at the number 11 spot. It only slipped a bit due to price changes.

Conclusion

ERH is a unique fund that allows overweight utility exposure mixed with high yield. It offers a solid portfolio of top utility names that are worth investing in. The fund's managed distribution plan is even appealing in that an investor isn't going to be surprised by any increase or decrease. It varies from month to month, and normally that can be a negative for some investors. However, you know that they will be targeting 7%, and that is easy to follow as the NAV increases or decreases.

This is an otherwise solid fund, but two risks are genuine. The first and the simplest is the size of the fund. At such a small size, liquidity can be an issue for investors. There is a low trading volume, and that can be an issue if you want to enter or exit a larger position at once.

Then the second, and probably the biggest issue, is the fund's current premium. I wish I could explain why we see such a premium in this fund. There aren't any of the obvious signs that we normally associate with these higher valuations. They aren't totally blowing performance out of the water or even paying an alluring yield that often gets chased.

Therefore, while the portfolio seems appealing and has a relatively sustainable and attractive yield, I would say avoid this fund for now. If you are holding ERH, you could consider selling in favor of ZTR while waiting for a discount to return. Of course, ZTR is also trading at a premium, but it is less than ERH's currently.