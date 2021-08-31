TARIK KIZILKAYA/E+ via Getty Images

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO), a holding company of four cosmetic brands (Natura, The Body Shop, Aesop, and Avon), looks on track to emerge as a top-tier global beauty business over the longer-term post-Avon acquisition. Notably, Natura's $350-450 million in guided Avon synergies is already gaining traction, while incremental upside from the digitally enabled international (ex-LatAm) expansion of the core Natura brand also remains intact. Overall, I lean positive on Natura's ongoing initiatives, which should enable higher growth relative to its international beauty peers. At the current c. 12x EBITDA multiple, shares trade at a discount to peer leaders, leaving plenty of room for a re-rating ahead.

Operational Momentum Continues as the Turnaround Takes Shape

Natura's robust set of results in FQ2 '21 illustrates the continued outperformance it is seeing across its core brands in structurally challenging areas such as the Avon International markets as well as markets in the process of normalizing post-pandemic (e.g., Brazil and Hispanic LatAm). Even removing the pandemic-related one-off impact from cost containment and government support, overall adj. EBITDA margin would still have increased c. 210 bps, with all segments posting increased profitability. The growth in Hispanic LatAm has been especially impressive, with the Natura and Avon brands growing c. 78% and c. 73% on a constant currency basis, respectively, reinforcing the traction both brands are building in key markets outside of Brazil, along with early wins from the ongoing Avon turnaround.

Another key positive is that the market share gains at Avon in Brazil are being achieved alongside market share gains for Natura, signaling the complementary nature (and synergy potential) of the two brands. Notably, Avon International (ex-Brazil) representative counts have also grown at an encouraging c. 7% pace on the back of implementation of the new commercial model. And while Brazil may have disappointed investors hoping for higher growth for the Natura brand than the c. 8% reported, I would note that the two-year run rate remains elevated at 20+%, so the growth hurdle was always likely to slow at some point. Looking ahead, growth in the 6-8% range remains a more sustainable target for Natura in Brazil; so overall, I see the operational momentum continuing into the upcoming quarters.

On Track to Realize Synergy Targets

Alongside the operational strength, management has once again raised its synergy targets from the business combination with Avon, with the midpoint of the new guidance now well above the prior November 2020 update. And by fiscal 2024, the target is to generate annualized synergies of $350-450 million (equivalent to R$1.9-2.5 billion), comprising sourcing, manufacturing/distribution, administrative expenses, along with revenue synergies related to the LatAm operations. In aggregate, the projected gross synergies of $350-450 million net against the c. $230 million costs incurred to achieve it implies a c. $170 million benefit at the midpoint. In turn, this entails a sub-10% improvement to the EBITDA run rate from synergies, with higher-margin growth set to drive the remainder of the medium-term 15-17% target.

On the one hand, I do not expect all the projected cost synergies will drop to the bottom line, as Natura will still need to reinvest part of its capital to support its brands and distribution model (especially for the Avon brand and sales force). Nonetheless, the combined company has clear distribution and share gain opportunities across North America and Brazil through Aesop, along with Asia-Pacific through its entire brand portfolio. And if market share gains by Avon Brazil and Natura Brazil in FQ2 '21 are anything to go by, the growth runway for its products remains extensive in prestige and mass markets.

Asia Rollout and Digitization to Unlock Longer-Term Growth Opportunities

Natura is also following in the footsteps of market leaders L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY) and Estee Lauder (EL) by leaning on China expansion as a longer-term growth driver. The key difference, however, is Natura's relative exposure to China at only c. 1% of sales (vs. 25+% for its leading peers). Thus far, this has led to its growth underperforming peers that have benefited from increased penetration and the subsequent growth attributable to the China market. However, with Natura now targeting expansion into China and also pivoting toward an omnichannel/digitally-led approach for its social selling and retail-facing brands, the company is positioned to outperform.

Recent developments in Asia have been encouraging – Natura posted outstanding results in Aesop Japan and is registering SKUs for both Aesop and The Body Shop in China as of its latest quarter (on track for physical store rollouts in H1' 22). The company is also working towards GNP certification for manufacturing sites to be able to directly distribute The Body Shop and Aesop in China, which should pave the way for medium to longer-term growth as well. And while IT investments are due to remain elevated in the near term, with sales benefits only set to be realized beyond fiscal 2022, the move toward a more digital-focused business model should accelerate Natura's opening in China.

Final Take

On balance, I see a brighter outlook for Natura as many of the factors that had weighed on the investment case, including concerns around leverage, margin pressure, and the underlying revenue growth amid a deteriorating global macro backdrop, appear to have been eased. Looking ahead, the Natura story appears to be much more favorable amid healthy reopening trends globally, accelerated post-acquisition synergies, and a gradual deleveraging. Yet, shares still trade at a wide discount relative to peer leader Estee Lauder at the current c. 12x EV/EBITDA, keeping me bullish.