Investment thesis

In months following the pandemic, the price of steel and the raw materials involved in production are flying. Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) has strong vertical integration throughout the supply chain, leading to a much more favorable handling of the situation than competitors. For this reason, we believe that CLF is the best steel company in terms of business model, but do not consider them the best investment due to the already high returns and expensive valuation relative to competitors.

Company overview

CLF is a producer of steel headquartered in Ohio. They offer a wide variety of products for several industries.

They operate in two segments, steel and manufacturing, as well as mining and pelletizing. This combination allows for CLF to source the materials for steelmaking internally, resulting in significantly less impact from inflationary pressure in raw materials.

The steel market

If you have read any other articles on steel companies, I am sure you have seen a chart that looks similar to this.

Since mid-2020, the price of hot-rolled coil steel has more than quadrupled. This increase had an obvious impact on the revenue of all steel producers.

In CLF's case in particular, since June of 2020, their revenue has quintupled.

The increase in the price of steel is due to a multitude of factors. The most obvious is the pent-up demand and supply chain disruptions caused by covid 19. Another factor driving up the price of steel is Russia restricting exports of ferrous materials via tariffs. Russia was previously the largest exporter of pig iron. This restriction was put in place to help lower the price of steel within Russia, as foreign prices were driving up domestic prices. The restrictions are set to end in December of 2021, but could be extended as foreign prices of steel remain sky-high. Planned steel mill maintenance outages, sometimes over a month-long, reduce the supply of steel as well.

We understand that the price of steel will not remain at these levels forever, but as of right now it appears that steel will not return to pre-pandemic levels for at least 2 years, and remain at this level or higher until the end of 2021.

Their integration

CLF operates four iron ore mines in Minnesota and one mine in Michigan. These mines produce standard, fluxed, and DR-grade pellets.

These pellets are transported via train through their subsidiary Lake Superior and Ishpeming Railroad.

They operate a hot-briquetted iron facility. HBI can be used as an alternative to scrap iron in an electric arc furnace and produce a higher quality product.

They also operate three coke-making plants and one coal mine.

The main business is their steel mills, which are located in the eastern half of the United States and have an annual production capacity of 23 million tons.

We see this as a massive advantage for CLF. Their facilities are capable of fulfilling every aspect of steel production, including the transportation of the materials.

Reaping the rewards of integration

CLF is faring significantly better than the industry in terms of increased COGS.

From March to June of this year, CLF experienced an increase in revenue of around 20%. In that same period, their cost of revenues increased by just over 2%.

For reference, here is competitor United States Steel (X) in that same period.

From March to June of 2021, X experienced a revenue increase of 37% and a cost of revenue increase of 20%. While this figure is by no means bad and also represents a margin expansion, we wrote about that here, the margin increase pales in comparison to CLF.

Here is another competitor Nucor (NUE).

In the same period, NUE experienced revenue growth of 25%, and cost of revenue growth of 17%.

As evidenced by the data above, CLF has an exceptional ability to capitalize on the current boom in steel prices and send the majority of revenue to the bottom line.

CLF is expensive

CLF is a solid company for the reasons that we have highlighted above. Their vertical integration is impressive, and their recent top and bottom line growth is almost unheard of for a centuries-old company like CLF. However, we would like to highlight a couple of downsides.

For starters, the market seems to understand the value that CLF provides, as it has returned the most compared to its peers over the past 1 year.

Over the past twelve months, the price of a common share of CLF has nearly tripled, a 12-month return of 285% leaves even the most diehard steel bulls wondering how much upside could possibly be remaining.

Second of all, while steel prices will remain high for a while, they must eventually return to the mean.

Here is the forward revenue prediction for CLF. The average analyst has the revenue beginning to fade as soon as 2022. The steel prices are, to a large degree, already priced in, and the knowledge that the boom will not last forever makes it tricky to come up with an approximate investment time horizon.

What does this mean to investors?

We do see CLF as a decent investment but view their upside relative to competitor X as limited.

United States Steel touts a lower PE, forward PE, and PS ratio. Not to mention the fact that X currently generates free cash flow, at a rate of 6.5 P/FCF mind you, and CLF does not.

Conclusion

We do consider CLF to be the best company in the industry in terms of business model, especially in relation to the current boom in prices. However, the eventual fall of revenue, the 285% increase in share price over the last year, and the high valuation relative to competitors lead us to assign a neutral rating to CLF.