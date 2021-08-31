RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

While oil prices have been trending lower in the past few weeks with only a recent bounce back, the fortunes of Suncor (NYSE:SU) stock have been reflecting some investor negativity that exceeds the magnitude of the decline in oil prices we have been seeing lately. The last time I bought Suncor stock was at the end of 2020, and I bought at a price of just under $16.50/share. At that time, oil prices were under $50/barrel. Since then, oil prices were about 30% higher at their recent lows, while Suncor's stock price barely moved about 6% when measuring its recent low versus the time I bought. It did bounce back nicely in the past week, but it is still struggling to gain the kind of traction one would ordinarily expect in response to oil prices gaining as they did this year. Clearly, there is a disconnect that is by no means unique to Suncor. Western oil majors are failing to capitalize on an ever more beneficial trend in oil & gas prices. Some investor worries about oil majors are justified. They are faced with pressures to cut their emissions levels. There is a perceived trend towards more EVs on the road that is thought to eventually completely eliminate oil as a transport fuel. There are also worries about the COVID crisis cutting into demand in the shorter term. There are many things wrong with the long-term bearish outlook for oil and Suncor actually has what it takes to take advantage of the situation, namely ample viable reserves. Eventually, fundamentals will prevail over perceptions.

Suncor's financial results continue to be solid

It is by no means a hard task for any oil-producing company to beat last year's results this year. Suncor's Q2 results show that it achieved net earnings of 1.7 billion Canadian dollars in the first six months of this year. There is little point in comparing these numbers to 2020, given the massive shock of the COVID crisis that hit the oil industry especially hard. Revenues almost doubled from last year to just under 9 billion dollars, mostly because of the change in oil prices.

Suncor's financial health metrics are all on an improving path compared with last year, in other words, last year's damage is being redressed.

Source: Suncor

Of note, the debt situation is improving, which is always important to see when it comes to commodities producers during times when commodity prices are favorable. A consolidation of the financial situation in good times helps to weather the bad times when commodity prices crash, which is a regular occurrence in the industry.

Canada's climate strategy is unlikely to pose a threat to Suncor

In the news, one will find some very ambitious Canadian plans to cut emissions. The latest plan is to cut emissions by 40%-45% by 2030 from 2005 levels. For reference, Canada's current emissions levels are about the same as they were in 2005, as of 2019. It is a monumental task and it is thought that the oil sands industry has to do its part. Suncor is committing to cutting emissions by over one-third, even as it expects to continue increasing oil sands production. It is an industry leader in this regard, with most other oil sands companies apparently mostly looking at reducing emissions/barrel, not necessarily reducing emissions in absolute terms.

Given the pledge to cut emissions so drastically, it is understandable why many investors would think that it poses a serious threat to Suncor's profitability prospects and perhaps even to its production volumes. Carbon capture and other mitigating projects will be costly. At the same time, there is a very good chance that government subsidies will be made available for such projects, which will make it much cheaper to reach the emissions reduction goal. Canada's economy is highly dependent on the country's energy and mining sectors. If for any reason this crucial economic sector would cease to thrive, it would trigger a far more catastrophic destabilization of the Canadian economy than most people realize.

I recently expressed serious reservations about what emissions reductions efforts will do to companies like Shell (RDS.A), (RDS.B). This is also valid for other Western oil majors. Most of them are already faced with either dwindling reserves or are becoming increasingly reliant on shale reserves that have a history of not producing a lot of profits to go with the high rates of production we have seen. On top of that, they now have to spend a significant part of their CAPEX on reducing emissions. Suncor is not in the same boat. It has ample viable reserves, while the Canadian government will most likely pick up the tab for a significant portion of the costs of Suncor's emissions mitigation efforts.

Lastly, Canada's past emissions-cutting plans and pledges did not pan out. It first pledged to cut emissions in 1988. Emissions have actually increased by about 20% since then. The current plan is very ambitious and Canada's government seems very serious about cutting emissions. I do believe that this time we will see a reduction in its emissions by 2030, but nowhere near the levels that have been pledged. It is therefore going to be less of an issue for Suncor if it too will miss its self-imposed target along with the rest of Canada. Shell, on the other hand, is faced with a legally binding court ruling that obliges it to cut its emissions by 45% by 2030. It is appealing the decision, but it remains to be seen whether it will be successful. Commitments to reduce emissions are taken seriously in Europe, as evidenced by the fact that the EU did reduce emissions by about a quarter since 1990, as of 2019.

Global oil demand growth prospects are underestimated and with that, so is the value of Suncor's reserves

EVs are thought to be perhaps the greatest threat to the global oil industry going forward. Wind & solar are thought to be an equally formidable threat to the gas demand prospects that oil majors are looking at. Perceptions are increasing that we are close to an imminent peak in global demand sometime this decade. If this were to be true, then Suncor's ample reserves are automatically discounted because such reserves are being relegated to the status of stranded assets that will never be produced since demand will dissipate.

I recently analyzed the case of Norway, where EV sales surpassed conventional new car sales a few years ago. Evidence shows that the impact on Norway's oil consumption has been less than impressive so far, despite reaching a milestone that the world as a whole is very far from reaching. In fact, Norway's oil demand path is somewhat comparable with data from some EU countries where EV sales are still somewhat modest comparatively speaking. A major reason why the impact of EV sales on oil demand in Norway has been less impressive than expected is that personal vehicles account for only a relatively small portion of global oil demand, even though perceptions tend to be that cars use most of the oil produced.

Source: EIA

As the charts suggest, not all global oil demand is tied to passenger vehicle transport. Furthermore, a lot of oil is used outside the transport sector, in the petrochemicals industry. US use of oil is 66% in transport, meaning that one-third is used in other ways, according to the EIA. In most of the rest of the world, oil's use in transport tends to be less. Bottom line is that a growing global economy will need plenty of oil in the next few decades regardless of how much passenger vehicle sales shift to EVs in coming years. The impact of this shift is greatly overestimated and it seems that there are few efforts being made to actually quantify the impact.

This is where I find Suncor's long-term value to be greatly underestimated, given that it is among the industry leaders in terms of viable reserves life. While those reserves are widely dismissed as having little to no value going forward, the opposite may in fact be true as many other companies run out of viable reserves at current price levels, which is likely to push long-term average oil prices way up in coming years and decades, compared with the levels we have seen in the past years. As of its 2020 yearly report, Suncor claims to have over 29 years' worth of proved + probable reserves in the form of 7.8 billion barrels, with most of it found in oil sands deposits. In other words, in the year 2050 when supposedly many major economies are supposed to be at net zero emissions, Suncor will still be able to produce very significant volumes of oil from its current reserves.

Short-term stock price weakness may be yet another opportunity to buy

Putting aside the longer-term worries that investors tend to have not only in regards to Suncor, but the overall industry, there is the more immediate issue of the COVID crisis, which is creating global oil demand uncertainty. This is rightly perceived to have a far greater effect on the oil industry than it does on most other industries, given the inelastic nature of the global supply/demand relationship for this crucial commodity. It does not take much of an imbalance in the relationship either way to send prices either crashing or soaring. Right now, we are more worried that prices will crash than we are about prices soaring, given the threat to demand posed by the continued spread of the COVID virus that continues to take many lives around the world. Our response to this threat namely lockdowns and restrictions has the potential to cut deep into global oil demand levels.

If there will be any more COVID-related pullbacks in the shorter term, it will be an opportunity to invest for long-term investors. The longer-term picture is very distorted right now, mostly because there are a number of flawed assumptions in regards to the future of global oil demand that gained a dominant position within our collective perceptions. For current Suncor investors, the end result, namely the underperformance of Suncor stock relative to oil prices must be a source of frustration. I myself thought that with oil prices above $70/barrel, Suncor stock might have a shot at nearing a price of around $30/share, which is far from being the case at this moment. At least, that is what I expect to see happen based on the fundamentals, but fundamentals are not always the main driver of stock prices in the shorter term. While the situation is testing my own patience as well, I tend to remind myself that eventually, fundamentals do tend to win, even if in the shorter term things may get distorted and the patience of the long-term investor does get tested. In the end, it still pays to follow the fundamentals.