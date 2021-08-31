alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Some REITs make for excellent prospects, while others are either mediocre or bad opportunities. Falling in the mediocre category is a company called Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM). This business specializes in owning office assets and over the past few years the firm has seen its operations post mixed results. For the most part, sales and profits more or less flatlined. The good news is that performance remained consistent even through the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, performance looks set to continue on that consistent but unsurprising path. From a purely pricing perspective, shares do look fairly attractive. But given the company's track record, the stock is definitely not an all-star pick at this time.

Recent developments confirm the status quo

When I last wrote about Piedmont in an article published in April of this year, I rated the company a neutral prospect and I said that while the firm would probably be a solid opportunity for some types of investors, it definitely was not the best opportunity on the market. So far, my view has been affirmed by the market. In all, the company has generated a return for investors of only 1.6%. This compares to the 8.4% return achieved by the S&P 500. This return does incorporate the distribution the company pays out.

A lot of Piedmont’s problem stems from the fact that the business is showing no real upwards trajectory. After seeing revenue come in more or less flat between 2016 and 2020, never leaving the narrow range of between $525.97 million and $574.17 million, the business has experienced similar performance this year. Revenue in the first half of 2021 totaled $259.48 million. This is only modestly higher than the $271.86 million achieved in the first half of 2020. This decrease was largely made possible its occupancy rate declined. This metric dropped, for the firm's 54 in service office properties, from 86.8% as of the end of 2020 to 85.9% in the first half of this year.

*Created by Author

On the bottom line, results fit the status quo even more. In the first half of this year, the company generated operating cash flow of $100.19 million. This is up just modestly from the $90.58 million achieved in the first half of 2020. This improvement may look great, but other profitability metrics worsened. For instance, the company saw its FFO, or funds from operations, decline from $121.48 million in the first half of 2020 to $120.41 million in the first half this year. NOI, or net operating income, decreased from $165.22 million to $156.44 million. The adjusted FFO of the company, however, increased from $63.53 million to $79.52 million, while EBITDA ticked up modestly from $142.05 million to $145.92 million.

*Created by Author

At present, management expects the 2021 fiscal year to post results that are better than what the company achieved in 2020, but still well within the range experienced over the past five years. In all, the company should generate FFO of between $237 million and $244 million. That implies a midpoint of $240.5 million. And this will take place with the occupancy rate of the company staying roughly flat at 86%. If we assume that this kind of improvement translates to similar improvement for other profitability metrics, then the company should generate NOI of around $334.6 million, operating cash flow of $202.5 million, and EBITDA of $309.2 million.

Pricing the business

Using these figures, we can price the enterprise. On a forward basis, the company appears to be trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 10.8. The multiple on a price to FFO basis is even lower at 9.1. Using the price to NOI approach, the multiple stands at just 6.5. And finally, if we look at the company from the perspective of the EV to EBITDA approach, then it is trading at a multiple of 12.5.

To put these figures into perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these five companies, excluding one obvious outlier, range from a low of 11 to a high of 29.6. Of these, Piedmont was the cheapest of the group by a hair. Then, I did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA multiple. This gave me a range of 10.2 to 22.4. Once again, this ignores one obvious outlier they had a very high multiple. Only one of the companies was cheaper than our target.

Takeaway

The value investor in me really wants to like Piedmont. The company is definitely a cheap prospect and that serves as a draw to me. In the event that management can achieve growth without significantly diluting shareholders or forcing the company to take on a significant amount of debt, the enterprise could have a nice amount of upside potential. However, the firm has gone nowhere over the past five years and that trend looks set to continue. At some point, this might change. If it does, I would urge investors to consider this as a long-term prospect. But until we see some sign of improvement, I cannot change my thought that the company might make for a solid prospect for some types of investors, but that there are definitely better prospects to be had in the market today.