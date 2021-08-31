Daikin Industries: Window Of Opportunity Closed Quickly, But Business Performing Well

Brett_Hondow/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I liked Daikin (OTCPK:DKILY) (6367.T) on a relative valuation basis back in June as a way of playing a generally expensive HVAC-R sector, but I didn’t expect a better than one-third return in under three months, and investors definitely liked the strong fiscal first quarter results from Daikin. Looking at a longer-term basis, though, Daikin has been less impressive since my October 2020 write-up, having outperformed the S&P 500, the wider industrial sector, and Lennox (LII), but lagging Carrier (CARR), Johnson Controls (JCI), and Trane (TT) on what I believe is a perceived lack of equivalent leverage to green commercial HVAC demand.

I no longer see Daikin as especially undervalued, but I do still like it on more of a “first among equals” basis, as I think the market still underestimates the company’s leverage to green retrofits in Europe and the U.S., as well as potential share gains/margin leverage in the U.S. residential business, and potentially more leverage to its internal R&D efforts.

Strong Results Across The Board

Daikin’s fiscal first quarter (calendar June quarter) was a strong one, and managed followed it up with a raise to guidance for the full year. Strong growth in the U.S. residential business seemed to get most of the attention, but I wouldn’t ignore the good results in the EU or China either.

Revenue rose 37% year over year, beating expectations by about 8%, with double-digit growth in its major operating zones. Revenue rose 17% in Japan, 41% in Europe (constant currency), 31% in China (constant currency), and 31% in the Americas (constant currency), with growth in the U.S. driven by 41% growth in the Goodman residential business. Total AC sales rose 37% yoy, while the chemicals business (refrigerants, mostly) rose 41%.

Gross margin rose more than a point from the prior year and 250bp sequentially to 35.7%. While management acknowledged some cost inflation pressures, pricing remains strong. Most importantly, management said that they had secured enough semiconductors for the fiscal year to more than supply their revenue projections, suggesting less pressure here from supply limitations than for other HVAC-R OEMs.

Operating income more than doubled in the quarter, beating expectations by more than 40%, with margin improved 430bp to 13.7%. AC operating income rose 94%, with margin up four points to 13.6%, while Chemicals operating income nearly tripled, with margin more than doubling to 14.8%.

Comparisons between companies are complicated by differences in reporting, but it looks like the 41% growth in the U.S. residential business was solidly the best around, with Carrier reporting 34% growth in the residential business, Lennox reporting 29% growth, Trane reporting “mid-teens to high-20%’s” growth, and Johnson Controls reporting mid-teens growth. Commercial growth was slower, but still positive, with Carrier, Lennox, and Trane outperforming.

Daikin also exceeded overall market growth in China, due in large part to its skew to higher-value multi-split systems, as well as in Europe, with good sales of its heat pump products.

A Peek At What Internal R&D Could Unlock

One of the differentiating traits for Daikin is that the company invests the R&D and capex dollars into developing and manufacturing its own refrigerants, making it the only HVAC-R company to do this.

A recent Nikkei report suggests some longer-term upside to that effort. The article talks about a new refrigerant that Daikin has developed for the AC systems in electric cars. This refrigerant, D1V140, has a boiling point that is 10 to 15 degrees Celsius lower than existing products, and that reduces the energy required for compression. Daikin is boasting that this could extend the driving range of EVs by 50%, and as far as I can tell, it seems to work with systems that use a heat pump (Tesla (TSLA) incorporated a heat pump, called the Octovalve, into its models to make its systems more energy-efficient) as well as conventional systems.

If this all holds up in larger-scale testing, it would be a meaningful competitor to the leading auto AC refrigerant coolant currently on the market, developed by a partnership between Honeywell (HON) and Chemours (CC), and it could be a nice little incremental boost to the business in 2025 and beyond. It also highlights some of the potential advantages of this go-it-alone strategy in refrigerants – namely the possibility of developing a meaningful better mousetrap that could, in turn, also drive better share growth and margins over time in the larger business.

The Outlook

Lennox management recently tried to make the case for a “stronger for longer” U.S. residential market, and the Street reaction has been largely skeptical. I’ve been relatively more bullish on the potential of the U.S. residential market than the Street, though not to Lennox levels, but I think the bigger opportunity for Daikin in the U.S. is ongoing market share gains, helped at least in part by improved service and distribution (likely a longer-term effort supported by M&A).

I also think Daikin’s leverage to the U.S. commercial and EU markets is underrated by the Street, and Daikin is well-placed to benefit from the same green retrofit drivers as Carrier, Johnson, and Trane. To be clear, Daikin’s share in the U.S. commercial market is much lower than that of Trane or Carrier, particularly in light commercial, but it’s also an area of potential growth. Likewise with Europe, and Daikin also has a lot more exposure than its U.S.-centered rivals to emerging market adoption of air conditioning – where penetration is still quite low in markets like Vietnam, Indonesia, and India.

One quarter should lead to a dramatic model revision, but the strong beat-and-raise does take my numbers higher. I’m now looking for 12% growth in FY’22 (instead of 6% before), though my long-term revenue outlook is still in the bounds of “5% to 6%” (though a lot closer to 6% now). With stronger operating leverage, I’m looking for EBITDA margins to improve closer to 16% this year and around 17% in FY’24, while my long-term FCF margins remain in the low double-digits.

The Bottom Line

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Daikin no longer looks like the bargain it did before this one-third or so move in the share price. Now the valuation and prospective returns are more in line with the company’s peer group. That’s unfortunate, as I think the space is expensive, but if I had to own an expensive HVAC-R stock, I’d at least like to own one with a credible path to share growth in its markets (like U.S. residential), leverage to commercial building retrofits, and exposure to residential AC growth in emerging markets, not to mention some potential upside from internal R&D like EV AC refrigerant.