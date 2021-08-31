JOYY: Capitalizing On The Livestreaming Boom

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

In recent news, Chinese regulatory authorities have announced restrictions on gaming, banning weekday gaming and other various bans and limitations, in an effort to rein in tech and online companies under the veil of student assistance programs. In turn, many of the nation's largest streaming companies are set to take a hit given the amount of gaming live streaming goes on over their platform.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY), however, is focused more on livestreaming short videos and other content and doesn't do a whole lot of long gaming streaming. The company has multiple offerings across social media style platforms, which include:

Bigo Live is a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos.

Likee is a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form videos and share them with friends.

Hago is a casual game-oriented social platform, which structure is almost entirely excluded from the most recent ban on weekday gaming.

imo is a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing. This has become rather popular but still trails other established platforms like WhatsApp (FB) or Snapchat (SNAP).

Although the company's core operating nation is the People's Republic of China, it also operates in other Asia-Pacific countries like Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia. Beyond that region, it's applications are available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and countries in the Middle East.

Business Is Booming

There are several factors that are moving the video-based social media industry in China and globally but the main ones, which set an encouraging tone for JOYY, are participation and cost-related factors.

On the profitability side, companies and JOYY in particular have been seeing lower bandwidth costs over the years as the technology becomes cheaper to stream and store all of the data and videos that are gathered over the course of any given day, week, month or year. The company also saw a good part of those cost savings due to a retaliatory measure which didn't allow users in India to store their data, which as of now does not seem to have done anything to user growth rates in the region.

In their most recent quarterly filing, the company reported that bandwidth costs decreased from around $33 million to around $28 million, a 16% reduction. These cost savings measures are set to increase the company's margins in the long run and allow them to use that extra cash more efficiently.

On the revenues side, the company is fully experiencing the growth of the industry as they see big mid double digit spikes in revenues from live streaming services on Bigo Live, their main application operational around the world. Even as revenue sharing costs increase alongside revenue growth, the company has managed to restructure some of the ways they collect revenues, which resulted in a slightly higher gross margin.

Margins Are Key

In their most recent quarterly filing, what stood out to me were the company's gross margin improvements at a time where the revenue sharing agreements are becoming much more competitive amongst streaming service companies.

In the last 3 months, JOYY saw revenues which were higher by 39.7% compared to the same period last year, while cost of sales only increased by 32.2%. This is impressive feat compared to the more established players in the Chinese and global markets, which saw lower margins expansions.

These margins are set to continue and expand over the coming years, as analysts expect the company to report a sale CAGR of 23.3% over the coming 3 years while EPS are set to surge by multiples of that growth figure and go from a loss of $(2.63) per share in 2021 to $5.26 in 2024 earnings per share.

This is indicative of significant margin expansion over the course of the next several years as well as sales growth figures growing faster than the industry's expected CAGR of between 17.3% and 21%, depending on which market research platform you choose to weigh more heavily, which indicated market share gain. These two factors have me optimistic about the company's future.

Overall Health Is Good

Another point to make sure of is that the company is healthy financially in order to continue and drive innovation with investments and shareholder value with its annual dividend and potential share repurchasing authorizations.

The company holds an all-time high record amount of cash with just shy of $2.6 billion in cash and equivalents as well as just over $2 billion in short term investments for a total of over $4.6 billion in cash and liquid investments. On the debt side of things, they hold just shy of $1 billion, which is relatively high for this $4.9 billion market capitalization company. However, there's a twist when it comes to the effects of this debt level on their bottom line numbers.

Even as the company pays about $57 million each year in interest expense, it intelligently invests its cash and through other avenues and it reported over $100 million in interest income, resulting in a net positive interest income of just shy of $45 million in the past 12 months. This is a very smart move by management and it allows them to not worry about their debt position, at least until interest rates begin turning up again in the next few years.

The company has a net cash surplus of $3.6 billion.

A Better Way To Capitalize

There are a lot of companies out there which operate in the Chinese social media and streaming industries and sub-industries. JOYY, given its diversified offerings and services, may be the best one to pick, given the uncertainty surrounding gaming streaming with recently announced regulatory overhauls which places severe restrictions on weekday gaming.

Taking a minute to look at valuation shows a company which is somewhere between slightly undervalued to significantly undervalued, depending on the regulatory environment and the various risk factors you want to consider. They are currently trading at around an 11x price to 2024 earnings multiple, where earnings are set to increase by 88%. They are also trading at a price to earnings multiple of 56x for 2023. Given that these vary and relative strength and weakness from previous profitability years persist, I prefer to look at sales multiples, where I believe a 2x to 1.5x multiple is fair, given comparisons to peers like HUYA (HUYA) and DouYu (DOYU). That presents the following fair value:

2021 2022 2023 2024 Sales $2.65 billion $3.23 billion $3.79 billion $4.47 billion Multiple 2.0x 1.8x 1.6x 1.4x Valuation $5.3 billion $5.8 billion $6.1 billion $6.3 billion Potential +8.16% +18.4% +24.5% +28.6%

These increases are based off a current market capitalization of $4.9 billion.

And finally, they are clearly in a superior cash and debt position than most of their other competitors, which will allow them to invest in high growth areas of their business and not sweat the potential rise in interest rates which the region is expecting over the course of the next 24 to 36 months.

Conclusion - A Worthwhile Investment

When it comes to the expected stock price increase listed above, it's also worth noting that the company pays a nearly 3% annual dividend yield. Based off their next profitable year, that's only a 61% payout ratio, which is very sustainable for the company, based off the information I've reviewed earlier in the article. This means that the company has the potential to return over 10% annually for the coming 3 to 4 years, which I believe will outperform the broader market by quite a lot and this does not include the likelihood that JOYY will outperform current analyst expectations.

I initiate JOYY with a bullish long term stance and will be starting a small position as part of my Chinese growth investment portfolio.