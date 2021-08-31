aleksejplatonov/iStock via Getty Images

The Wall Street Analyst consensus on Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is overwhelmingly bullish. Out of 21 analyst ratings, nearly half (10) are very bullish, 4 are bullish, 7 are neutral, and 0 are bearish or very bearish. As a result, the average analyst rating is slightly above bullish at 4.14 on a 5 point scale:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha contributors are nearly as bullish, with 10 total ratings over the past 90 days, 1 of which is very bullish, 7 of which are bullish, 2 of which are neutral, and none of which are bearish or very bearish, leading to an average contributor rating of 3.9 on a 5 point scale:

Source: Seeking Alpha

While this certainly seems to point towards a bullish outcome, we are more inclined to agree with the Seeking Alpha Quant rating system which currently adopts a neutral view of BMY (3.21 on a 5 point scale):

Source: Seeking Alpha

In this article, we discuss 3 reasons why.

#1. Bullish Indicators

Seeking Alpha Quant ratings give BMY pretty bullish ratings for both value (B+) and profitability (A+).

The B+ for value stems from its single-digit forward and trailing twelve month non-GAAP price to earnings and EV/EBITDA ratios, reasonable forward GAAP price to earnings ratio (which is still nearly 30% below the sector median) and EV/Sales and Price/Sales ratios, and attractive forward and trailing twelve month Price/Cash Flow metrics. Furthermore, the dividend yield of 2.88% is more than double the sector median of 1.27%. Holding it back from an A-rating is the mediocre forward PEG of 1.8 and Price/Book of 4.02 (each roughly in line with the sector median).

We think these are reasonable value appraisals for BMY, as, in addition to being undervalued on a number of metrics relative to its sector, the stock price has not moved much at all over the past six years even though the company has retained significant cash flow over that period. Meanwhile, BMY has seen its revenue and earnings per share significantly outstrip growth in the share count as well as the share price:

Data by YCharts

In addition to presenting some decent value, the A+ for profitability is also justified thanks to a gross profit margin of nearly 80%, EBITDA margin of 42.44%, levered free cash flow margin of 22.21%, and cash from operations of $12.51 billion, all of which significantly outpace BMY's sector median.

#2. Bearish Indicator

While BMY scores highly on the value and profitability factors, it does poorly on the growth factor, scoring a D. If this also is accurate, it means that the low valuation multiples are justified since forward cash flow growth will likely lag behind the broader sector's.

Capital expenditure growth is right in line with the broader sector, implying that BMY is not setting itself up for any significant growth outperformance. Furthermore, the long-term growth outlook is well below the sector average.

While BMY enjoys significant diversification in its drug portfolio with 15 major drugs that treat hematology, oncology, and immunology-related conditions, its stability comes at the expense of growth. While it currently sells 3 of the world's top 5 selling drugs, the company's size makes it hard for them to move the growth needle.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

The company should generate approximately 5% annualized earnings per share growth over the next 3-5 years according to Seeking Alpha, which we think is reasonable given their recent results and mediocre drug pipeline.

Compared to the broader sector's median figure of nearly 13.5% expected annualized growth, this is pretty weak:

Source: Seeking Alpha

#3. Technical Indicators

Finally, BMY scores a pretty average performance on recent pricing momentum, as it has outperformed the sector over the past 3, 6, and 9 months but has significantly underperformed it over the past year, giving it a pretty mediocre overall momentum grade:

Source: Seeking Alpha

BMY also scores a mediocre B- for earnings revisions over the past quarter, with 10 upgrades and 4 downgrades which is only slightly better than the broader sector.

Ultimately, we put little weight on technical indicators, so these ratings would not have mattered to us anyway, but given that they are overall pretty ho-hum, we are even more confident in our alignment with the Seeking Alpha Quantitative ratings.

What Is The Disconnect?

So why is Wall Street bullish on BMY if the growth is expected to lag the broader market? There could be a few reasons for this:

(1) Some of the analysts may have higher expectations for BMY's pipeline than we do. We see the oncoming wave of patent expirations combining with clinical trial risk in its immunology pipeline as presenting a risk-reward profile that is not attractive enough to assume a higher than mid-single digit growth profile.

(2) The single-digit P/E ratio and fairly attractive dividend yield backed by a stellar balance sheet and stable, well-diversified, and highly profitable drug portfolio does make the stock look pretty cheap here. While growth is nice, if a blue chip dividend-paying stock is cheap enough, it can entice anyone. We see growth and value as two sides to the same coin and therefore try not to favor one at the expense of the other.

(3) Analyst sentiments and price targets are typically based on a 1-year outlook, so perhaps they believe that BMY will have a strong short-term spurt for a variety of reasons before weaker long-term earnings growth begins to weigh on returns. We are longer-term oriented, so therefore we concur with the Quant ratings that take a 5-year outlook on growth.

Investor Takeaway

Ultimately, the investment case for BMY comes down to how successful the drug pipeline turns out to become. While the Celgene acquisition positions the company for growth in cancer and the balance sheet enables BMY to continue investing aggressively for growth, BMY is also going to be seeing numerous patents expire in the coming years.

As a result, we see the attractive valuation and dividend yield largely being offset by the subpar growth rate. We rate BMY a Hold at present as the mid-single digit growth will combine with the low-single digit dividend yield to generate 8%-9% annualized total returns for the foreseeable future. That said, the well-diversified business model, high profitability, and fortress balance sheet make it a low-risk investment and a fairly attractive investment for conservative income investors looking for exposure to pharmaceuticals.