Vertical farming company AeroFarms (SV) is going public. It pioneers a farming method where crops are grown using vertically stacked layers and highly controlled environments. This means temperature, humidity, and nutrients are highly optimized versus traditional outdoor field farming. This leads to 390x more crops per square foot, meaning there are up to 26 harvests per year versus just 2 - 3 in traditional farming. It also uses 95% less water than traditional farms and does not consume pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides.

These qualities of vertical farming are important for a planet experiencing intense environmental degradation. For example, large scale traditional farming leads to toxic algae blooms from surface runoff of phosphorus-based fertilizers. Traditional farming also requires a significant amount of fresh water and arable land, both of which are under siege from climate change. As the world population increases, vertical farming companies will likely have a role to play in meeting global nutrition needs. But whether this modern form of farming, first proposed in 1999, that sees soil, chemical pesticides, and sun replaced with led lights and smart data will be a profitable endeavour for its pioneers is yet to be seen.

AeroFarms announced it was going public via a special-purpose acquisition company at a time where rising investor enthusiasm for ESG companies had already seen AppHarvest (APPH) go public with Local Bounti (LIII) joining shortly after AeroFarms. While they all differ in their approach to farming, AeroFarms is a registered B Corp which means it balances purpose and profit. In this regard, AeroFarms has staked quite a bold mission to "grow the best possible plants for the betterment of humanity."

Financials Point To A Potential Difficulty With Growing Profitably

AeroFarms is going public at a valuation of $1.2 billion and in a transaction that will provide the New Jersey-based company with $317 million of cash to fund future farm developments. The company's vertical farm focus on leafy greens like arugula, bok choy, micro broccoli, and kale. AeroFarms has plans to expand into berries and currently retails in ShopRite, Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, FreshDirect, and other local markets.

AeroFarms May 2021 Financial Guidance (Source)

The company expects sales to hit $4 million for its fiscal 2021 and grow to $330 million for its fiscal 2025 for a four-year compound annual growth rate of 200%. This is a material level of expected growth and AeroFarms has not clearly stated why they think the next 4 years should be materially different from their previous 17 years of existence. Hence, the current valuation at $1.2 billion is far too lofty and provides current longs with no margin of safety. This is especially true as previously aggressive revenue projections from recent deSPACs have been pulled on the completion of their go-public transactions.

Further, vertical farming also has many limitations versus traditional farming. From the requirement of more specialised labour, higher energy consumption, and expensive land costs in urban areas. Further, apart from the high startup capital requirements, it is essentially a farm growing a commodity crop. This will weigh down on long-term gross margins and profitability. And while better for the environment in some ways, the material energy consumption presents a setback of the overall ESG credentials as a large per cent of this would be powered by non-renewable energy versus traditional farming which just uses the sun. This could actually lead to AeroFarms' produce having a higher carbon footprint than traditional farming.

Of course, vertical farming is also limited to specific types of produce which restricts the overall total addressable market. As small leafy greens and berries constitute a small per cent of global nutrition, the environmental impact of AeroFarms is likely to be somewhat constrained.

What Does The Future Of Farming Look Like?

While vertical farming has many benefits over traditional farming the financial costs, high CapEx costs, and heavy electricity consumption heavily impede its ability to be done profitably. AeroFarms faces a Sisyphean task to simultaneously grow revenues and generate healthy free cash flows from its operations.

One of the most salient benefits of vertical farming will be from reducing the travel distance between farm and table. The traditional farming system is quite intense in its use of irradiation and preservatives in order to keep such foods stable for transport over large distances. This opens up a significant market for healthier, farm-to-table produce. But whether this will be enough for the company to meet its aggressive revenue guidance is questionable.

Vertical farming will play a small part in meeting global food consumption needs and AeroFarms stands likely to stake a position for itself in this future. But the current valuation is far too aggressive versus revenue of just $4 million for 2021. The company is yet to prove vertical farming as a financially viable entity from its 17 years of history and have gone public at the most extreme end of the valuation scale. I'd keep the stock on a watchlist to monitor operational developments and financial momentum on the closing of their go-public transaction. To buy now would be difficult.