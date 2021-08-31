Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

More than six months have passed since my last write-up on Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), and this remains a frustrating stock. The shares have modestly underperformed the S&P 500, outperformed the NASDAQ, more or less kept pace with the SOX, and outperformed other well-known chip companies with meaningful smartphone front-end exposure (like Broadcom (AVGO), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Skyworks (SWKS), but I still find the performance to be less than the fundamentals should merit.

I get that there is less bullishness about smartphones now than in past cycles, but I think that overlooks the content and unit growth leverage that Qorvo has, as this company has been gaining share outside the Apple (AAPL) ecosystem. I also understand some of the short-term frustrations with the Infrastructure business, but I think the long-term outlook remains attractive. All in all, I see the potential for double-digit annualized total returns from here, and it looks attractively priced in a sector that doesn't have many of those opportunities.

Another Beat-And-Raise Quarter

Qorvo's fiscal first quarter didn't do the bull argument any harm, though it also didn't answer ongoing questions/issues about the lagging Infrastructure segment. All in all, it wasn't a quarter that should be driving underperformance in the month since.

Revenue rose 41% year over year and more than 3% quarter over quarter, good for a 3% beat versus sell-side expectations. Mobile led the business once again, with 79% year-over-year growth and 4% quarter-over-quarter growth on product content gains, as well as customer content gains with the Chinese "VOX" OEMS (Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi). Infrastructure segment revenue declined 14% yoy and rose 3%, with tougher year-over-year comps in 5G infrastructure (and weaker deployments in China) and lumpiness/timing challenges in defense, partly offset by strong growth in auto content and growth in areas like programmable power and WiFi6/6E.

Gross margin improved four points from the year-ago level and were basically flat sequentially at 52.5%, beating sell-side expectations by 250bp. Operating income rose 80% yoy and 3% qoq, beating by 11%, with operating margin improving more than seven points yoy and declining 20bp to 33.1%, beating by almost three points.

Management guided to a fiscal second quarter about 4% above the prior sell-side average, with ongoing content leverage, but likely less pricing leverage on increasing supply constraints.

The Mobile Story - Same As It Ever Was

There's really nothing wrong with a "steady as she goes" result from Qorvo's mobile business, as the company has been picking up content outside the Apple ecosystem. Qorvo won dual connectivity business with Samsung, and has also benefited from gains in areas like WiFi, antenna tunning, and antenna plexing with VOX and other OEMs.

Supply constraints at rivals like Qualcomm have helped Qorvo some, but there's an ongoing debate as to whether the company can close a performance gap with Broadcom in BAW filters. Qorvo has made good progress over a longer-term perspective, but there's still work to do.

These positives seem overshadowed by ongoing investor concerns about the real growth potential in mobile. Consumers do seem to be hanging on to their phones for longer than in the past, and investors are concerned about Apple volumes, but again I think the content growth story is meaningful. As of the last 10-K, Qorvo was still generating about 30% of its revenue from Apple, but the company is still seeing unit content growth (helped by the content boost from 5G), and the non-Apple business outgrew Apple business +24% to +13% in FY'21.

Infrastructure Still Frustrating, Albeit With Attractive Parts

Investors often want clean growth stories, and Qorvo's Infrastructure business doesn't offer that. Instead, the company is seeing a slowdown in the infrastructure business and lumpiness in the defense business weighing on growth in areas like connectivity and sensing.

I still think this is a question of short term versus long term. There still needs to be meaningful 5G infrastructure volume growth to support 5G service, particularly as IoT demand grows, and Qorvo is likewise leveraged to meaningful content as that happens. With defense, I don't think there's nearly the same revenue growth potential, but the nature of defense semiconductor wins usually leads to attractive margins.

Outside of those two businesses, I do see meaningful growth potential in UWB in the coming years, with opportunities in auto an IoT likely to drive this to a multi-hundred-million dollar business. Beyond that are connectivity opportunities like WiFi 6/6E, which management believes is a multiyear cycle, as well as content growth in gallium nitride across a broader range of use-cases.

I'm not that concerned about the choppy performance in Infrastructure. What does concern me is the risk that management may feel the pressure to do something a little more dramatic (large M&A) to boost the profile of this business. It's not a big concern, and this management team has shown a strong commitment to slow-and-steady progress across all of its strategic priorities, but I do wonder if it plays into investor concerns about the company on some level.

The Outlook

With recent outperformance, Qorvo's near-term revenue trajectory is better than I expected, and I've revised my FY'22 revenue estimate almost 7% higher. I've treated most of that as a pulling-forward of revenue, so my longer-term assumptions haven't changed as much and I'm looking for 8% to 9% long-term growth. My biggest concern on the revenue side is that content uplift will flatten out in the mobile business, stalling/flattening the longer-term revenue growth story even with emerging opportunities like UWB.

Qorvo has also done better than I'd expected on margins, and it pushes up my gross margin and operating margin expectations for the next three years by about 100bp to 175bp. On a longer term basis, I still expect adjusted FCF margins to move from the mid-20%'s into the high-20%'s, driving close to double-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

While I do understand the concerns about near-term disappointments in smartphone volumes and a slowing of content growth, I think that is a somewhat bearish outlook relative to what Qorvo has established it can do. My bigger concern is that with so many sell-siders already positive on the stock, what can convince investors that Qorvo that the shares deserve higher multiples?

Between discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA, Qorvo shares still look undervalued, with a near-term fair value in the $200 to $210 range and long-term annualized total return potential in the low double-digits. Clearly investors don't agree at this point, but I think this is a name worth considering on its growth and re-rating potential.