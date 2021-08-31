Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis: Bad News Keeps Piling On, But The Stock Is Dirt Cheap

Every time I think that a corner has been turned and triple-net senior housing REIT National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is back on the upswing, more bad news piles on.

Over the summer months, there's been plenty of bad news to go around for this REIT, not least of which was the dividend reduction of 18% for the second quarter. And then, of course, there's the Delta variant of COVID-19, which has surged across the United States beginning in earnest in July. With memories of deadly outbreaks in nursing homes and senior care centers still fresh in mind, many families have delayed move-ins for their family members to these communities, leaving occupancy at depressed levels.

Oh, but that's not all. As if that wasn't enough, there is a severe labor shortage in the senior housing/care sector, and it's getting worse. Senior care operators are getting squeezed as they have increased wages and bonuses in order to retain workers, and even then staffing shortages at many facilities cap the level of occupancy those centers are able to maintain.

As operators continue to struggle with rent coverage ratios in the doldrums, NHI has been forced to renegotiate leases, deferring millions of dollars of rent while permanently resetting rent rates for some properties lower.

In the midst of so much bad news, it can be hard to remember that it is temporary, and that the long-term investment thesis for strong senior housing REITs like NHI remains intact. But, in fact, that long-term thesis hasn't gone anywhere.

What has gone somewhere is NHI's stock price - namely, down, making the stock as cheap as it has been anytime outside of a recession or the initial COVID-19 panic selloff.

Data by YCharts

What an investor must ask oneself is whether he or she is a short-term investor or a long-term buy-and-hold investor. For the former, NHI has been a loser for as long as I've been pitching it (early 2020). But for the latter, I believe the long-term thesis remains intact.

To get to the good days ahead, though, NHI will need to overcome the serious issues with which it is currently wrestling. Let's address three of those issues.

Three Headwinds For Senior Care Real Estate

1. Depressed (but improving) occupancy.

For NHI's three largest tenants by rental revenue, occupancy remains well below pre-pandemic levels. The good news, however, is that occupancy has begun to slightly tick back up again in recent months.

Source: NHI Q2 Earnings Press Release

For all senior housing, as measured by the NIC's quarterly survey, occupancy remained flat quarter over quarter this year.

Source: National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care

Quoting NIC:

Assisted living and independent living properties both experienced little change in occupancy, with independent living holding steady at 81.8 percent, and assisted living inching up to 75.5 percent.

Occupancy is also improving faster in some parts of the country than others. NIC reported that in Atlanta and Detroit, for instance, 55% of senior housing survey respondents reported improving occupancy, while in Chicago only 33% reported improvements. Unfortunately, NHI has significant exposure to the Chicago area:

Source: NHI Q2 2021 Presentation

Rent collection for NHI came in at 94% in Q1 and 87% in Q2, largely because deferrals jumped from $4.2 million in Q1 to $9.9 million in Q2.

In Q3 through August 20th, NHI had collected 85.6% of cash rents due, though that percentage had dropped to 81% in August. However, management did expect August's collection rate to bump up to 83% by the end of the month.

2. Worsening labor shortage.

In June, Senior Housing News reported the results of a survey that found 81% of assisted living centers and 94% of nursing homes are suffering a staffing shortage. Nearly three-fourths (73%) of survey respondents said that their staffing issues are worse this year than they were in 2020.

Worse, some operators have been forced to use temporary workers from health staffing agencies, for whom wages are roughly double what a normal employee would be paid.

As of August, the situation has not improved. Even with rising wages and bonuses, the increased safety measures that come with dealing with COVID-19 has exacerbated burnout amount employees, keeping job growth minimal. Moreover, with a vaccine mandate for senior housing workers looming, many industry experts fear the staffing crisis will only intensify as vaccine-skeptical workers quit.

Many long-term care operators, which operated on thin margins even before the pandemic, have been unable to keep up in the competition for workers. Hospitals and clinics, for instance, have been able to boost salaries for nurses much more than assisted living centers and nursing homes.

NHI's properties are not immune to this problem. Management explained on the Q2 conference call that:

the freestanding assisted living, memory care and independent living segments have experienced more significant occupancy and margin pressure driven primarily by industry-wide staffing shortages that is pushing hourly rates and agency costs to unprecedented levels.

As long as this labor shortage persists, the recovery in senior housing will be stunted. Without the staffing to accommodate higher occupancy, centers will not be able to admit more residents, even if resident demand does return. Unfortunately, it's not clear when the labor shortage will ease, or what could be done to accelerate its easing.

3. Rent reductions and dispositions.

In the midst of all this, NHI as the landlord has had to bear some of the losses in the form of rent reductions and uncollectible rent. And that is on top of the multiple deferral agreements already reached with tenants.

As part of NHI's strategy to put itself in a stronger position coming out of the COVID-19 crisis, NHI has identified a number of properties to sell.

NHI has $250 million to $400 million of dispositions planned for 2021, with $220 million already completed or announced as of early August. The average cap rate on these dispositions is around 8%. These are mostly NHI's weaker properties, where rent coverage currently sits below 1x.

Fortunately, NHI was able to book a small, $1-2 million gain on the recent sale of 8 Holiday Retirement properties for $115 million, which were sold at a 7.3% cap rate.

Management expects these dispositions to provide the funds necessary "to build back our NOI" in 2022 and beyond.

Of course, NHI has not only been selling properties this year. In the second quarter, NHI also acquired two properties for $46.85 million at a weighted average cap rate of 8.36%. The REIT also made three investment loans for $73.6 million at a weighted average cap rate of 9.15%. In total, then, during the second quarter, NHI made $120.45 million of investments at a weighted average yield of 8.84%.

As for repositioning existing properties and leases, CEO Eric Mendelsohn said on the Q2 conference call that "we are in negotiations on the remaining 17 properties, which could result in a lease restructuring, retenanting RIDEA structure or further asset sales."

The RIDEA structure is, I hope, only a temporary solution or last resort, since this would expose NHI to the volatility of operating performance rather than fixing rent at a flat rate regardless of the tenant's performance. One reason why I like NHI is its focus on triple-net leases that puts operating volatility onto the tenant alone.

Mendelsohn also mentioned on the call:

We also continue to work on optimizing the Bickford relationship, which could also result in a range of outcomes that would improve Bickford's cash flow, reduce our rent concentration and improve our EBITDARM coverage.

How exactly will these things be accomplished? If you read between the lines, it's clear that what is being negotiated here is a rent reduction. We can only hope that NHI is able to negotiate something favorable to them - like extended leases or percentage rent - in return.

Seeing The Glass One-Tenth Full

The argument that aging demographics is beneficial to senior living real estate has been repeated ad nauseam, including by me in this June 2nd article on NHI and this June 18th article on CareTrust REIT (CTRE), so I won't rehash it all here. But any article trying to instill hope in beleaguered senior housing investors would be remiss if it lacked some mention of the thesis.

Everyone knows, or should know, the fact that we live in an aging society in which baby boomers will continuously add to the 75+ population well into the future. This is exactly the age group that creates demand for senior housing and care facilities.

A 2015 NIH study found that from 2007 to 2012, the average age of nursing home residents remained steady at 83 years. And a 2017 report put out by the Department of Health & Human Services, citing a 2010 study, showed that the average length of stay at assisted living facilities was 29 months, while the average stay at a nursing home was 27.8 months. Moreover, around 6 in 10 residents at assisted living communities will eventually have to move into a skilled nursing facility (nursing home).

More recent data from Crowdstreet's Ian Formigle, however, shows that the average age of assisted living residents has been increasing, rising from 82 to 84 years old in recent years. This is largely due to advancements in home healthcare, allowing residents to delay moving in to senior housing. To quote from the HHS report:

It is not uncommon for someone to receive care at home for several months or longer, followed by a two and a half year stay in an assisted living facility, with almost 60% then requiring a nursing home stay of somewhere between nine months and a little over two years.

In other words, at-home care is decreasing residents' lengths of stay at both assisted living and skilled nursing facilities. This effectively decreases total demand for those services, which in turn results in lower revenue for operators and narrows rent coverage.

That negative trickle-down effect eventually hurts senior housing landlords like NHI, who then are forced to grant deferrals, lower rent rates, and provide other support to tenant-operators.

So why stick with NHI? Further, why consider even adding to one's position in NHI? Two reasons:

All, or almost all, of the bad stuff above seems to be priced in, while none of the potential future upside is priced in. This makes NHI look cheap, including when compared to peers. NHI is a strong and conservatively managed REIT in this space, making it a good way to play a long-term bull thesis on senior housing.

On the first point, we already saw from NHI's chart in the introductory segment that the REIT is near its cheapest point outside of a recession or the initial panic of COVID-19 going back to the mid-2000s. A lot of pessimism is priced in.

What's that old saying from Warren Buffett? You want to sell to the optimists and buy from the pessimists. As long as you've done your homework, of course.

Comparing NHI to its closest triple-net peers in the senior housing/care sector, we find that it is the cheapest.

Data by YCharts

This despite putting up quite respectable returns from 2015 to early 2020, including by growing its dividend payout far faster than its monthly paying peer, LTC Properties (LTC).

Data by YCharts

Skilled nursing-focused REIT CTRE has performed the best by far since its IPO in 2014, which is why it is my largest holding in the senior care space, but NHI's pre-pandemic performance was nothing to sneeze at.

That is largely because of the second point raised above - that NHI is a strong and conservatively managed company. This is illustrated by the fact that NHI has kept a lid on debt even through this COVID crisis, allowing net debt to EBITDA to tick up to a mere 5.1x mostly because of a drop in EBITDA.

Source: NHI Q2 2021 Presentation

Fixed charge coverage remains at a very comfortable 5.6x, and debt service coverage is over 7x. Moreover, the credit revolver has been almost entirely paid down, leaving plenty of liquidity available if needed.

Total debt to real estate assets (loan-to-value) sits at 44.3%, and NHI's BBB- credit rating remains stable at two of the three major ratings agencies (S&P and Fitch). For how poorly the stock price has performed, it's encouraging to see that the balance sheet has actually held up quite well.

On top of that, NHI has historically operated with incredible efficiency. General & administrative costs (which I've often called the "management fee") to total revenue is consistently ultra-low, with 2020's G&A percentage of 4.0% coming in even lower than net lease giant Realty Income's (O) 4.4% G&A to revenue.

Source: NHI Q2 2021 Presentation

That percentage has jumped up to 7.5% in the first half of 2021 due to rent collection issues lowering the denominator. Once rent collection returns to 100%, I would expect that percentage to compress back to around 4%.

This highlights the efficiency of the triple-net lease structure, which allows employees to focus their attention on asset management and acquisitive growth rather than property management.

Bottom Line

Can we see the light at the end of the tunnel for NHI yet? Well, maybe if you squint. But we know this tunnel can't go on forever.

To quote Crowdstreet's Ian Formigle:

As we transition from the Silent Generation to the Baby Boomer generation as the primary target demographic, the senior housing sector will likely see a massive influx of demand. This sector will thrive again one day, especially as our population ages.

For long-term investors, this point is what matters most, not the admittedly substantial problems facing the REIT today.