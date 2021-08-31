Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NWARF) CEO Geir Karlsen on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCPK:NWARF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 31, 2021 2:30 AM ET

Tore Østby - EVP of Strategic Development

Geir Karlsen - CEO

Anders Fagernæs - Head of Environmental Sustainability

Conference Call Participants

Tore Østby

Well, good morning. My name is Tore Østby, and I would like to welcome you to this presentation of the first-half of 2021 and the second quarter. The presentation will be held by our CEO, Geir Karlsen, and then also our Vice President, Sustainability, Anders Fagernæs will share some thoughts on our sustainability strategy. After the presentation, we will open up for a Q&A session related to the financial report. Media will be also kind of given the availability to ask questions related to the report. Questions may also be emailed to investorrelations@norwegian.com.

So with this, I'll give the floor to you Geir.

Geir Karlsen

Thank you, Tore, and welcome to all of you. It's very good to be back here doing the regular quarterly presentations, I think it's a year ago since last time. I guess, we can all agree that it has been a very special year for all of us. And I can certainly say that that has been the fact for Norwegian.

Today, I was planning to go through a few areas and update you on the financials for the second quarter, but also give you a little bit of insight on how we are doing now into the third quarter. Our liquidity position is developing. And I'm trying to give you a little bit of insight on the plans going forward. I'll take you through the restructuring and how we look more or less mostly from a balance sheet point of view.

We are coming out of the quarter with close to net zero net interest bearing debt. And we have the cash position as we have seen of NOK7.5 billion. I will take you through how we are thinking now to get back in the market, to get the passengers up in the air and the focus that we have during that.

Looking at the financials, I would say that, at least from our point of view, it is as expected. I think, when we went to market to raise capital earlier this year, we promised investors a certain balance sheet, I think we have delivered that. We have maybe even over delivered a little bit in my opinion. We have plenty to say a little bit about our sustainability strategy, so Anders will give us a little bit of insight to that.

I will also go through the momentum that we are seeing now in the markets when it comes to bookings. It started back in June and it has certainly continued through July and also through August. I'll give an explanation on how we are thinking on ramp up for the months to come and through the coming winter. And also give you some updates on the big projects that we're running internally these days, meaning to plan for a successful 2022. And to make sure that we have a company vendor coming into Easter next year that is extremely competitive, maybe as competitive as ever before. And we are going to play it smart from now to then to be ready.

The reconstruction is I guess for many of you a little bit old news, but the balance sheet is new news as per today. I mean, we have taken out debt and forward liabilities in the area of NOK140 billion knock through the restructuring. We have taken out more than two-thirds of the fleet. And we have taken out and canceled 185 aircraft orders. We have as you know terminated or exited the long-haul business and we are focusing now on the Nordics, inter Nordics and in and out of the Nordics to Europe.

Unfortunately, when we have downsizing the company the way we have, we have also reduced the workforce with more than 6,000 employees. And then we raised NOK6 billion in capital as you know, and we are sitting with a very comfortable cast position as per today. We were able to negotiate with the leasing companies, what we call Power by the Hour towards Easter next year, which gives us a massive flexibility through the remaining part of the COVID-19 situation, I would say. And then we did, at the same time, reduce our ownership costs with more than 35% compared to pre-COVID that we will benefit from during that the next years.

We have also done quite a lot on the organizational side. So right now we are having 51 aircrafts, we own four, we have leased the rest of them, as I said more than 35% reduction in costs, which will make us more competitive, obviously. We were also able to negotiate a complete reset what we call the maintenance accruals, that is an obligation you're billing up when you lease an aircraft. And where you wouldn’t have to pay that amount normally, when you redeliver it, that was reset to zero. So by that you can treat it as we are sourcing aircraft on the market from scratch with no legacy. And again, no aircraft orders.

And we had approximately 3,200 employees in the region today. 24% of them are still furloughed, but that won't last long. Many of these are in Spain. By end of October, we expect to have all Norwegian crew up in the air again, which is fantastic. We are still working to streamline to continue to streamlining of the company and that will continue throughout the winter.

On the cost base, we have as mentioned earlier insourced crew management. And we have worked very hard through the last year, I would say, to create better deals for ourselves from vendors, from credit card companies and from others. We have also been talking about the so called AOC structure over the last two, three years. Finally, I think we can say that we have now -- we are very close of finalizing that project. And within the next couple of months, we will end up with more or less for all practical purposes one AOC, which will be a Swedish one. We have a Norwegian one as well, but then that job is done and we can start to take out the efficiency gains from that process.

So by that, I think, we have created a company now that has the right fleet, the right balance sheet, the right debt, and the right cost level. The cost level will be still be something we will continuously bombard every single day throughout the next six months. But it takes us into a position where we can start really to focus on our customers again. We have a very attractive reward program more than 4 million members still only in the Nordics alone.

I think we would like to have a little bit more scale. But with 50 aircraft, we are able to or maybe to bring it up to 60, 70 aircraft, we are after all able to put up for sale more than 250 routes for the summer of ‘22.

A little bit on the financials, the P&L is really not very exciting, I would say. We had NOK335 million for the quarter. We have NOK1 billion in loss in EBITDAR -- sorry, NOK538 million loss on EBITDAR. I think it is important to say that this P&L for the quarter is including kind of the last elements from the restructuring. We’ve had to let people go and we would have to kind of pay severance packages. And everything is now included in in Q2, even if many of these employees are still with us at least for a period.

So this is what we call one-offs. We also have that let's say on the more financial side. And with NOK130 million in what you say one-off, and if you take this out you could say that EBITDAR excluding the one-offs is in the area of NOK336 million loss. And then, you have also the last kind of portion of the financial restructuring, which is NOK3.8 billion and it is included in the NOK3.5 billion there on net financial items, which takes us down to a profit of close to NOK2.8 billion for the quarter, and NOK1.6 billion for the half year.

The balance sheet that is probably a little bit of news for some of you. The intangible assets there is deferred tax assets and that is an asset that you will enjoy for the years to come hopefully, if we do well. And then we have the aircraft side NOK5.4 billion, NOK4.8 of that is aircraft and it includes both the leased and the owned. And the rest is properties that we own and equipment related to the aircraft.

Then we have receivables. We still have an issue with the credit card companies that has been easing up through the third quarter. And we do expect it to continue to ease up through the remaining part of the year. Now we are in a situation where it's not that much related to the credit, the Norwegian credit is more related to IT issues between us and the credit card companies or the credit card acquirers. And this is about to be solved and then we can -- this is hundreds of thousands of transactions that is involved. And we do expect that this will get back to not normal levels, but we will certainly get back to 100% hold back very soon. And then we will start to work with these guys over the next month in order them to bring it back to normal levels.

Then down to the debt side. In debt today Norwegian you can see it on the right top side there. We have NOK4.7 billion in aircraft financing. We have the NOK700 million which is the new bond north 13, that is the bond that is having a security in the loan on Gatwick slots. I'm very, very happy that we reached an agreement in the bondholders here, because that could make us keep all the loan on Gatwick slots. And, I certainly believe that as the market is coming back, these values will come up. The value of the loan on Gatwick slots in our balance sheet today is listed as zero, so it's clearly an upside. And if we can keep these slots for the next years, it will certainly give us value going forward.

Cash and cash equivalents NOK7.5 billion, which is good. We know that we have promised to pay the creditors NOK500 million and that has been paid, now since we raised capital and up until today. I'll come back to the cash position as per today a little bit later.

You might be a little bit surprised of the equity level NOK1.5 billion, you might have expected it to be a little bit higher. We will convert the dividend claim in the current quarter or NOK1.245 billion. So in real terms, the book equity is close to NOK2.8 billion. We also have this zero coupon bond NOK3.75 billion that is discounted down to NOK2.409, as you can see on the right hand side there. And if you add up all these debt instruments, you could say that -- and take out the cash that's why we say that we have close to zero net interest bearing debt of NOK483 million.

Other than that, I mean we have traffic liabilities that you all know, NOK1.122 billion, and then you have the NOK4.3 other current liabilities, that bond includes cash points in the area of NOK2.4 billion, that is cash points that belongs to our customers. Obviously, when we have exited long-haul, quite a portion of these cash bonds might not be used, and thereby you will have a positive effect accounting wise, if that's going to be the case.

So, I think we have a balance sheet here with NOK17.6 billion, and then you have NOK1.2 billion that will be converted into equity in the current quarter cash flow. Not very exciting, I would say, but what we had done through the quarter is to repay the debt that we had on the hand at Gardermoen NOK250 million, that was the old NAS09 [ph] bond. We have paid down NOK50 million on the NAS13 [ph]. And we have also paid down on our bank facility adding up to NOK351 million.

Then Anders it is you, and I will wrap it up there after.

Anders Fagernæs

Thank you, Geir. Good morning. I'll take you through our environmental sustainability strategy. And I think Norwegian is well-positioned to tackle the transition to a low carbon economy. As you can see from the graph over the last decade, our low cost business model has reduced fuel and resource consumption by 28%. And at the same time, as we cut emissions, we cut ticket prices and costs. We measure our emissions as grams of co2 per revenue passenger kilometer. And the efficiency gains that we've got over the last decade is mainly through fleet renewal and carbon efficiency.

But although that we are on the right track, we must do more to get an environmental performance at an acceptable level. And in 2019, we started integrating environmental sustainability into our business. Our overall strategic goal is to use fewer resources and increase profitability. And this overall gold rests on the principle that environmental actions must deliver a profit to be economically sustainable, and operationally scalable.

To measure how we performed, we've decided upon three key performance indicators that you see on the left hand side. The first KPI is carbon efficiency. In 2018, scientists at the International Panel on Climate Change found that to limit global warming to 1.5 degree emissions must be reduced by 45% by 2030 compared to 2010 levels. This also forms the basis of our target. We're committed to reducing our emissions per passenger kilometer by 45% by 2030, compared to 2010 baseline.

It's an ambitious but achievable target. And if we look at the numbers that means that we're going down from 97 grams in 2010 to 53 grams in 2030. And in 2020, we jumped up to 82 grams, mainly due to lower load factor, and shorter average sector length because of COVID-19.

In Q1, we emitted 190 grams co2 per RPK, while in July, we were down to 84 grams. For the Q2 in total, we landed on 119 grams, and we expect a slight increase in 2022 compared to 2019, mainly due to shorter set length in our network.

The second KPI is waste optimization. We consume large quantities of disposables and single use plastics in our operations. These items have apparent benefits, such as low weight, which reduces fuel burn, and efficient infection control. However, we believe it's possible to improve the in-flight service we offer and reduce cost at the same time. Therefore, we will remove all unnecessary waste onboard our flights, and make sure that our waste resources can be used again.

We commit to stop all consumption of non-recyclable plastics by 2023, quite fast. In the same period, we will also reduce consumption of single use plastics by 30% and make sure that all single use plastics in Scandinavia are recycled.

And the third KPI is accountability. We've developed our targets so they're action oriented and measurable. We will be open and share our progress actively. We commit to integrate climate risk and environmental factors into corporate governance, risk management and annual reporting. And this year, we reported our assessment of climate related risks and opportunities to the carbon disclosure project for the first time.

So, we know where we are, and we know where we want to go. And the big question now is how to get there in the most cost efficient way. This picture you see here illustrates the main levers we can pull. We've developed the carbon efficiency model based on the actual fuel burned from our fleet. And the model allows us to estimate the level of carbon efficiency each action must deliver given full utilization of our current fleet in 2030.

The number that you see there in italics refer to the potential each action has for improving our grams of co2 per RPK and the period 2020 to 2030. Firstly, on the bottom right hand side, operational efficiency will deliver a reduction of 5 grams co2 per RPK mainly through improved fuel management and improved load factor. We've started implementing a set of environmental actions that are both profitable and operationally scalable.

In 2019, we started testing the Sky Breed 0:20:25.2 pilot app, which gives our pilots feedback on how they perform on various fuel savings best practices, right after they've landed. We're now intensifying training to scale and improve our performance. We’ve also partnered with the Swedish company Avtech, which delivers real-time advanced weather data straight into the cockpit during flights. This allows our pilots to adjust the altitude according to the best wind conditions. Flying in tailwind instead of a headwind is much more efficient.

We've also signed an LOI with MSG Aviation, an Origin company. The plan is to build a semi-automated washing machine at the Gardermoen airport. Clean aircraft reduce friction and lowers fuel burn, in turn reducing carbon emissions. And in aviation, an empty seat is considered waste. And the fuller the plane is, the more people share the environmental costs. Higher load improves both above line and our carbon efficiency KPI.

And secondly, on the top left corner, we need sustainable aviation fuels to reach our target. Our NG's fleet that we have now can tank up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel today, which is more than sufficient for the 15 grams contribution we need. Thirdly, four renewal of the NG's can deliver 9 grams of co2 per RPK. And in this scenario, sustainable aviation fuels only need to deliver 7 grams.

So in conclusion, our strategy allows for flexibility and we can reach our target without fleet renewal. Future projections and profitability assessments remain uncertain under current market conditions and regulatory framework. We're working to improve visibility and reduce uncertainty in key variables, before deciding upon the most cost efficient way to achieve our targets. Nevertheless, we remain committed to deliver on our targets and show our customers and investors that we deserve our current rank as the most sustainable airline brand in Norway. Thank you.

Geir Karlsen

So, if we look a little bit forward, and I will also give you some insight on how the summer has been developing for us. I mean, we came in or out of the restructuring in May into June, and suddenly we saw a quite nice curve on bookings. This is seven day rolling sales from the second of June up to Friday last week. And you are seeing that we have been ramping up definitely into let's say from 10 up to 30 aircrafts then we have continued throughout July and into August, where we are flying more than 40 aircrafts. And we came out of June with 74.4% load. August as per today is looking at approximately 70%. So still a good load even if we have put more capacity into the markets.

And if you look at very nice curve in August, we are really seeing a momentum now in the booking curves. Looking at the sales for the last two to three weeks, we see a lot of these travels are also meant for September. So September is also looking very good. It's still not enough, but it's very good.

And if you look at the cash position that we have in Norwegian, we out of the quarter with NOK7.5 second quarter with NOK7.5 billion, NOK500 of that is owed to the creditors, so you have to kind of take that out. But even then you could say that the cast position today is more than NOK7 billion. And with the sales we are seeing now for September, we have a target of having the third quarter cash neutral on the operational side.

I think the way we have organized the fold, meaning the fourth quarter is also looking good when it comes to cash burn. I think we could end the year with a relatively low cash burn so to say, and that will take us into a position through Q1 next year as well, where we should sit very comfortable with a good cash position and ready to compete into the top season of 2022.

If you look at the ramp up, as mentioned, as I said, we have 30 to 40 or more than 40 aircrafts in the air today. We have Power by the Hour throughout the winter. That means that we can fly when we want and we will not fly loss making routes as such. But at the same time, the way we have structured the Power by the Hour agreements works in the way that we can keep a higher portion of the fleet in the air, even if we fly with reduced capacity. That means that over the winter, we can cover a wider part of our markets, but still, with lower capacity. This is a massive flexibility, and obviously gives us head to get through the low season. And we will definitely play as smart as well through this period to be ready for 2022.

If you look at 2022 that is really our main project internally these days. We have just picked summer sales for 2022 out in the markets. We're offering more than 250 routes. We have 50 aircrafts as I mentioned earlier, we have a plan of increasing that fleet with 10 to 20 aircrafts, then first of all into the second, third quarter of next year. That will be let's say on the basis that we can find good terms with the leasing companies. They are still available for us, I think even one of them are represented here today. And we are very excited now to start looking at how we can source aircraft for the years to come.

We have also launched an internal program where we are going to deep dive into all kind, all parts of organization, where we are going to look for efficiencies. I think one of my kind of concerns since I came into the company is that we are losing way too much money in low season. And I really think that the bottom line in Norwegian is not delivered during the summer, it's actually delivered through the winter. So what I think you will see going forward is that we will take out much more capacity than before in the winter season. We will park aircraft during the winters. And so the project in itself will be to try to get out the cost base, serving those aircrafts, especially for the low season.

Thereby, we are also looking into crew efficiencies. We are not good enough compared to the best-in-class for sure, we are good enough in part of the markets we operate. But we are certainly not good enough in other parts of the market. This is a very high focus internally now. And we will make sure that we can for 2022 have a better crew efficiency and more in line with the best guys in the market.

We will also focus on ancillary revenue as we have. But, we implemented quite a few of these kind of products, I would say already back in 2019. It never came into action because of the COVID-19. And we are seeing now when we have started to really sell tickets that the ancillary revenue is also coming up as an amount per ticket. So, the focus now is to make sure that we can play the fall coming winter smart, we're going to preserve a lot of liquidity. It's looking really, really good. And then the business plan for 2022 is in the makings. And that's really the year when we are going to deliver results for the company, for the shareholders and also be enable them to continue to offer really liked product in the region to our customers.

So, by that, I think we ended the presentation Tore, and there might be some questions.

A - Tore Østby

Yeah. Thank you, Geir. And if there are any questions, please wait for the microphone because of the live stream. I think I'll start with a question from the web from Petter Nystrøm at ABG.

On the cash flow, you had positive working capital effective both traffic settlement liabilities and receivables. What is this related to? And, how do you see the working capital development in second-half?

Geir Karlsen

Well, as I said, we came out of the second quarter with NOK7.5 billion in cash. Cash position as per today is also let's say, above NOK7 billion. And I'm saying that, the third quarter is as it looks now, cash neutral. And I think we can also get through the fall, if we play this smart, with a very limited cash burned until to the end of the year.

We also have, as I mentioned, still an issue with the credit card companies. We know that that has eased up a little bit now during the third quarter. And I think it will continue to ease up through the fall, which is also helpful for us. So, it looks good as long as we can do the ramp up in a controlled way.

Tore Østby

Second question from Petter, your book equity is expected to increase by NOK1.25 billion in the third quarter, as mentioned given the dividend claims. However, can you remind us if there are more debt that could become more equity in the next coming year?

Geir Karlsen

I mean, we have done a legal process as well, where we are going to streamlining the legal structure in the company. When we entered, pre-COVID, we had 74 companies in in Norway in the whole group. When we are ending all these restructurings on the legal side as well, we will most likely not have more than 20 to 22 companies. And that gives efficiency gains in itself. So I think because we are not completely fine with all those processes, I think we could say that on the debt side there might be some reserves that could potentially be converted to equity, yes.

Tore Østby

And then the third question from Petter, how do you -- what do you think about the ticket prices post-COVID versus pre-COVID?

Geir Karlsen

I think, the bookings we're seeing today and throughout the summer is showing, I would say good signs, really good signs. And looking at the load factors that we're seeing today as well is very promising. It's still not good enough, but it's definitely moving in the right direction. We're seeing in general, I’d say that the booking curve is getting shorter. So you have to wait longer before you're starting to -- before you start to yield up as we now told. And that applies more or less to the whole market regardless of where we are.

But I think, Norway domestic today is performing well. The best country performing right now is actually Denmark, followed by Sweden, I would say thereafter. But the booking curve and the load factors I showed you here actually applies to all markets now we are operating in. That means Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland domestically and also International. So, it's not good enough still, but it's moving in the right direction.

Tore Østby

A question from Kenneth Sivertsen with Pareto. Based on your comments, is it correct that expected cash flow for Q3, Q4 is about zero?

Geir Karlsen

At least I'm saying that it’s probably cash neutral for the third quarter. And I think the cash burn for Q4 depend -- little bit on depending on the market as well. But it will be a very low cash burn that's for sure.

Tore Østby

A second question from Kenneth, booking compensation -- sorry Boeing compensation discussed. Could you please provide an update?

Geir Karlsen

Well, we haven't really moved that – we haven't really progressed that much with Boeing. We have a litigation case. Right now we have a fight with Boeing, discussing where this litigation should take place, whether it should be in Chicago or somewhere else. But as we have said earlier, we have $252 million paid in PDP to Boeing on these Nexus that we had on order. So that's what have. It's written down to zero in our balance sheet. So, in that sense, you could say that in case we should find a commercial solution for Boeing, there should be an upside for Norwegian.

But, difficult to say what that upside is. But ideally, we would like and I think Boeing would like us to find a commercial solution. But, I think now we are after the reconstruction, we are looking much better, definitely much stronger. Maybe over the next couple of months, we will have discussions with Boeing. Let's see.

Tore Østby

A question from Ole Martin Westgaard with DNB. Can you provide – sorry -- how has the response from the credit card acquirers have been to the refinancing? And when do you expect a normalization?

Geir Karlsen

I think, we have you have a good relationship still, obviously, with these companies. They have been very supportive throughout a very difficult period. They have been playing it very careful as we all know, meaning that we have very low higher holdbacks. You could say when we enter into the COVID situation, it was actually helpful that we had a high holdback because then it meant that the cash that belonged to the customers were actually sitting with the credit card companies and not ourselves. And that was not the case with one of our competitors. So in that sense, you could say that it was okay.

But I think for now, it is all about getting down to holdback to 100% which we’re close to do. And then we will start to work with these guys on more on the credit, which is much better credit obviously now, and then to get the holdbacks down.

That said, I think that for the industry as a whole, I think it's definitely going to take a while before we are back to the old days where you had holdbacks down in the 40% to 60% area, that will probably take a couple of years.

Tore Østby

And last question from Ole Martin. How quick can you adapt in order to bring aircraft into the market and/or reduce in case of necessary reductions or restrictions?

Geir Karlsen

I’m 100% sure I understood the question, but...

Tore Østby

The fleet flexibility.

Geir Karlsen

Fleet flexibility, well, we have the 50 aircrafts. We have helped by the Power by the Hour until Easter next year. We are in the market now to try to source more aircrafts. The leasing market is definitely tightening up, meaning it's getting more expensive. So we have to take some decisions over the next couple of months on how aggressive we would like to be, especially then for 2022.

But we will be careful, not too defensive and not too aggressive. We will like to play it in line with the market. But some growth I think you should expect into 2022, when the world is hopefully more normal again.

Tore Østby

And then I have a final question from the web. It's from [indiscernible]. When do you expect Norwegian to again have a positive result on EBITDAR?

Geir Karlsen

Well, I don't think we should guide that at this point, Tore.

Tore Østby

I think that was an answer. Any other questions from the audience? I think not.

Geir Karlsen

Thank you all.