People are understandably reticent about investing in a post-dip Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE). The company not only has climbed back up from its pandemic valuations, but it also may lack some of the usual quality markers we want to see from a company we invest in. HPE is a fledgling and up-and-coming dividend stock, and in this article, we'll take a look at it.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise - What does the company do?

So, this company is actually only a small part of Hewlett & Packard. The company was formed as the larger HP company split up, and what came to be within HPE was servers, storage, networking, containerization, consulting & support, and software.

A real mix of businesses. The former Hewlett & Packard changed its name to HP Inc. (HPQ). HPQ would retain the personal computers, printing, and stock price history, sticking HPE with its own ticker and its own history. Since the spit, it spun off software as well as the enterprise services business. Despite these spinoffs, HPE is the 107th largest business by total revenue in all of the US, according to the fortune 500.

So, what remains in HPE is the seven business segments of Compute, High performance Compute & Mission Critical Systems ("HPC & MCS"), Storage, Advisory and Professional Services ("A&PS"), Intelligent Edge, Financial Services ("FS"), and Corporate Investments. The company earns more than 10% of total revenues from Compute Products, Storage Products, and Computer Services.

Compute includes servers, including HPE ProLiant Rack and Tower Servers, HPE BladeSystem infrastructure, HPE Synergy, and related on-site and support services.

HPC & MCS focuses on highly specialized server designs for individual use cases. This includes HPE Apollo and Cray, supercomputing systems and exascale supercomputers, data analytics, and AI applications. It includes products such as the Superdome Flex, HPE nonstop, Integrity product lines, and others. Clients include payment processors and other customers that require fault-tolerant infrastructure. This segment also includes related support and operational services. Government contracts are also found here.

Storage includes storage solutions, such as the intelligent HCI portfolio, HPE Primera, HPE Nimble Storage, and 3PAR storage solutions as well as cloud volume backups, StoreOnce, and massive data solutions run on HPE Apollo servers. This segment also provides solutions in the form of traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products.

A&PS involves consultative services in technology expertise and advice, implementation services, and solution services. Customers who want to, or are going through some sort of digital transformation are relying on this segment. They enable IT Agility, operational simplification, and so forth.

Intelligent Edge focuses on secure edge-to-cloud solutions, specifically under the Aruba brand, wide-area networking under Silver Peak, and secure connectivity for businesses of any size. It includes wired and wireless LAN products, such as access points, switches, routers, and sensors. Aruba includes a software portfolio that includes cloud-based networks. Like most segments, it also has operational support and service.

The company also has Financial Services And Corporate Investments which provide leasing and financial solutions to clients, as well as R&D and Communication and Media for the latter.

The company sells its products directly through HPE or resellers that also sell HPE products and services. There are distribution partners that supply solutions, OEM manufacturers that integrate HPE products into their offerings, and independent vendors that provide their clients with software solutions that may include HPE products. System Integrators may use them independently, and advisory firms not tied to HPE may offer HPE products. This means that sales and sales patterns are highly channel-dependent but very broad.

HPE believes its strengths to be the ongoing digital transformation, IT solutions as a growing opportunity for all corporations, a strong balance sheet with investment-grade credit rating, a completely global portfolio and distribution system, customized financial solutions for any client size, and a very experienced leadership team.

On the surface, this sounds excellent. HPE is BBB-rated, and at a market cap of over $20B, is one of the larger companies in its field. It's also completely doubtless that the future will offer companies like HPE, if they act correctly, significant potential tailwinds.

It's also a clear shift that organizations may no longer want IT as a tailored solution with products on-site, essentially "purchasing" the products and being left to manage it, but would rather purchase IT as a service.

The compute segment alone has a total addressable market of $51B, and the company is growing its business here by near-double digits on an annual basis. Most of the company's business areas have addressable markets on the order of $30B+, with the company well-positioned and brand-recognized to deliver at the very least acceptable results going forward. The company's growth business areas, such as Aruba/Silver Peak, are growing even faster.

The upside for HPE in the pandemic environment has been clear. Secure remote working solutions, returning to offices, it all offers a company like HPE advantages - and these upsides are unlikely to disappear in the next few years. There are clear trends on why the company's earnings will continue to show current trends.

There are also significant use cases that showcase the company's strengths in these areas...

The company has added contract work for its supercomputing segment on the order of $2B+, including from NERSC, Los Alamos, Oak Ridge, Argonne, And Livermore. Supercomputers are growing in importance, and HP is likely to reap the rewards from such a development. The fact is, most of the company's segments are showing excellent development during COVID-19, and they've landed significant new clients, including banks, industrial clients, consumer cyclical and defensive, and are likely to continue doing so. The as-a-service business revenue is improving, and the company expects it to continue to improve.

So, HPE is a foundationally attractive company with a number of growing business segments. The company has an attractively conservative balance sheet with less than 40% LT debt/cap, and a yield of 3.11% as of today. It's BBB rated, and despite its short tradition, actually has a long history under its belt.

Let's look at the most recent results.

HPE - How has the company been doing?

Since splitting from its parent company, HPE has actually performed quite well, delivering returns in the double digit. These returns, while still underperforming the broader S&P 500, come in at around 12% CAGR. Looking historically, what the company has done is its shift to as-a-service, which offers the company better margins as opposed to its previous sets of products and services.

During the latest quarter, the company offered 9% YoY revenue growth, strong demand with growth businesses, in particular, delivering double-digit growth and in line to deliver the company's ambition for FY21. Growth businesses include Intelligent Edge as well as HPC & MCS. The company's core businesses still deliver double-digit revenue increases (Compute), or at least 3% (Storage). The company reports that its shift to as a service continues, with an overall 30% YoY growth in the business model.

The company also notes expansion in gross and operational margins, and delivered a 70% YoY EPS increase on a non-GAAP diluted basis for 2Q21, which was above the high-end of the outlook range, as well as record-high 1H21 FCF of nearly $1B. The company, as a result, raised its FY21 FCF guidance.

HPE has $9.4B on of liquidity, and its overall fundamentals are showing excellent results. With margins up, investments showing good returns, and some decent EPS expansion, the company is on its well to deliver a good year.

HPE certainly isn't perfect. Its leverage is on the high side, and with as fresh a tradition of dividends and the company overall that HPE has, it's important to note the potential downsides here. In this case, the downside, as argued by some, is the slow-growing nature of its core operations and the relative underperformance of its server operations.

For some, this may be enough. For me, I want to show the other side of the coin here.

HPE - What is the valuation?

Because the other side of the coin is not unappealing in the least when you put it into conservative context. HPE is an IT company in both hard- and software yielding 3.11% and trading at less than 9X P/E. While it is no longer as cheap as it once was, during the pandemic, when we should have bought it, it's recently come off its heights.

The company is a BBB-rated IT business with deep roots trading at a P/E of 8.6 or an earnings yield of well over 10%. That's excellent, no matter what way you slice it. Its limited history means that the company won't go up to 15X or above here, but we can use the relatively well-established discount average to see where the company might go going forward. HPE has managed a 6-year EPS growth of 15.8% and is expected to continue growing this 11.8% CAGR until 2023 - though this does include a 40% EPS bounceback in 2021, followed by 2 years of meager, single-digit growth.

Still, the upside based on today's numbers makes for an appealing trend based on a 9.23X 5-year forward P/E average.

The company would have to trade at a P/E below 7X on a forward 2023E basis to deliver negative returns during such time, meaning it would need to drop to pandemic levels of valuation. While possible, I don't see it as likely. I would also argue that the company, on a 5-year history, has managed to beat estimates by more than 10%, 60% of the time. Analysts and contributors have a clear trend of underestimating what this company can do, and what they end up doing.

This, to me, makes for a not-unappealing scenario.

Analyst targets are as follows.

The number of "BUY" recommendations has increased as of last quarter, signaling increased confidence in results. I would also argue that analysts here don't have a tendency of grossly overvaluing the company, as HPE usually reaches the target stock price mean (over the past 5 years at least).

While there is a risk to be had here, I hold the stance that for what HPE is, and what the market is demanding in terms of price for the company, it can be considered as a "BUY".

Thesis

My current stance on HPE is as follows:

HPE is a fundamentally appealing company in the IT sector. What's more, its future is at least acceptable according to estimates, and it's not ridiculously priced.

HPE is one of the few investable ideas in a dividend-paying IT company on the market today at below fair value.

The company has a potential 11-12% annual RoR from the current valuation, making the upside what I consider "good."

Risks that need considering are the company's legacy operations which are lower margin, as well as the limited amount of history it actually has.

At current multiples, I consider HPE a "BUY" with a 5-10% undervaluation in the IT sector.

