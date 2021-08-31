naumoid/iStock via Getty Images

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was already a well-established play in medical monitoring before COVID-19, with leading share in pulse oximetry through its proprietary Signal Extraction Technology (or SET), and had already started offering some hospital automation components, but COVID-19 has definitely accelerated the business plan. Hospital administrators have gained more appreciation for the potential of combining more widespread general floor monitoring with automation.

There’s a lot of potential left in the Masimo story, including increased penetration of Rainbow (advanced monitoring beyond the core SET pulse oximetry offerings), increased automation, and home/remote offerings through the SafetyNet platform. The “but” is that investors have to pay a steep price for that exposure, with Masimo already trading at around 12x ’22 revenue. Bullish investors will point to the multibillion-dollar addressable opportunities like hospital automation and Opioid SafetyNet as justification, but at this price there’s little safety net if the company trips up on execution.

A Quiet-Looking Quarter With Some Positive Underlying News

I like to use the analogy of a duck moving across a pond for quarters like Masimo’s second quarter. It may not look like much is going on, but underneath the surface there’s quite a bit more action. Flat revenue and only 5% reported operating income growth don’t look like a lot, but there were still some important accomplishments.

Revenue was basically flat as reported (down very slightly on an organic basis), good for a 3% revenue beat. That weak-looking growth is mitigated by a tough +31% comp in the year-ago quarter, and while the number of circuit boards and instruments shipped declined 56%, installed boards in the field (which ultimately drives high-margin sensor use) rose 8%.

Single-use sensor volume increased 35% yoy and 5% qoq, with better than 25% yoy growth in SET and capnography, and better than 90% yoy growth in SpHb (an advanced monitoring metric on the Rainbow platform), O3, and SedLine. Sensor growth has been driven/helped at least in part by a return to more normal procedure counts.

Gross margin improved about 80bp year over year to 64.7%, while operating income rose 5% as reported (margin up 60bp to 21.3%) or 12% on an adjusted basis (margin up 230bp to 23.4%, beating by 80bp).

Management sounded confident that the recent resurgence of COVID-19 infections didn’t pose that much risk to surgical procedure normalization, but I’m a little more skeptical. At the same time, the company is seeing a near-term impact to gross margins from essentially fronting equipment to hospitals – selling/placing hardware at lower margins that will eventually drive higher-margin disposables revenue.

COVID-19 May Have Catalyzed Automation

Masimo saw a significant increase in revenue during the pandemic in 2020 as hospitals scrambled for monitoring equipment, and as pulse oximetry measures vital signs like oxygen saturation, it’s easy to see why Masimo’s hardware and sensors were in demand.

As the pandemic has eased, usage has spread beyond critical cases and toward more general monitoring use. Before COVID-19, Masimo’s SET sensor penetration for general use was only about 10%, but it has already increased to 20%-30% at some hospitals. Unlike some competing (cheaper) offerings, the accuracy of Masimo’s pulse ox sensors means they produce useful data without problematic false readings.

Taking that a step further, Masimo has spent several years developing and assembling technologies to automate and integrate the data that monitoring equipment like the SET sensors produce, collecting and presenting that data in centralized hubs, while also working with electronic medical records systems.

What this means in simpler English is that a smaller number of nurses can monitor the vitals of a larger number of patients from a central location. That helps maximize the effectiveness of those nurses on chronically short-staffed floors, particularly with the comparative lack of false alarms from Masimo’s sensors forcing nurses to actively check on patients in response to alerts.

How far this automation can go is an open question. I’ve heard Masimo talk about 80% to 90% penetration on general floors, and while that sounds very ambitious, it’s possible if widespread use can be shown to reduce hospital length of stay (including detecting/heading off problems earlier in their emergence) and overall costs.

Bringing It Home

Another outgrowth of Masimo’s technology that is approaching “prime time” is home/remote use – using Masimo sensors, software, and portals to monitor patients at home, with data reported back to their health care providers.

Under the umbrella of “SafetyNet”, Opioid SafetyNet will be the first major launch, with the company launching first in Europe and later in the U.S. pending FDA approval (probably 2022). With active monitoring of patients taking opioids, it’s at least plausible that Opioid SafetyNet will become a viable path for once again prescribing opioid painkillers where they are medically indicated, without the same risk of accidental (or intentional) overdose, overuse, and other related problems.

Time will tell if Opioid SafetyNet produces the hoped-for benefits, but there are other potential indications for home pulse-ox monitoring that make a lot of sense, including COPD and congestive heart failure, both of which are conditions that affect literally millions of people in the U.S.

I also have to wonder if Masimo is planning some larger-scale consumer/home-use product developments. The company is not only pursuing patent infringement litigation against Apple (AAPL) relating to the pulse oximetry feature of the Series 6 watch, but has recently asked the ITC to step in and block import of the watches. Masimo is arguing that the pausing of the legal case while the patents in question are examined effectively gives Apple the opportunity to sell the infringing technology for at least a year.

While this may be something Masimo is doing to protect a potential consumer/home-use market, the reality is that Masimo has always been a fierce defender of its own IP, having successfully sued Medtronic (MDT) and Philips (PHG) in the past, and winning significant damages/royalties in the process.

The Outlook

Masimo has developed good technology, but hasn’t always had the easiest time maximizing the value of that technology. Rainbow, for instance, is only a little more than 10% of revenue after years of availability, and the clinical arguments for paying up for advanced metrics like total hemoglobin (SpHB), pleth variability index (or PVi) and oxygen reserve index (ORi) have come together slowly (and still aren’t universally agreed on). Labor-saving automation and general floor monitoring seem to be on a better track now, but SafetyNet could prove to be a slower-developing opportunity absent compelling clinical outcomes data.

Were Masimo valued like a regular med-tech, those challenges or questions about the adoption curve wouldn’t be so pressing, but at close to 12x ’22 revenue, the expectations are a lot higher.

With that sort of valuation, it’s not surprising that Masimo looks expensive on discounted cash flow and other valuation approaches. Free cash flow margins in the high-teens to low-20%’s should be achievable on revenues of $1.5B or higher, but the current valuation basically demands over 20% annualized FCF growth over the next decade.

Is that possible? The basic monitoring parameters business could generate $4B to $5B with more widespread regular use on general floors. Further adoption of higher-value hospital automation could add over $1B, businesses like TNI and Lidco (which I haven’t discussed in this article) could both be $1B opportunities, and SafetyNet could address a multibillion-dollar opportunity across indications like opioid use, CHF, and COPD. Add that up to a bull-case addressable market of $11B to $15B for a company that has mid-40%’s share in its core market, and it doesn’t strike me as ludicrous.

The Bottom Line

Masimo’s valuation relative to its potential addressable markets may not be ludicrous, but I don’t think it’s exactly an undiscovered gem today either. A lot will have to go right for the stock to “grow into” it’s current valuation, and I prefer situations where there’s more ignored, misunderstood, or underappreciated upside to the story. If you like med-tech growth, though, and you’re not afraid of paying a high price to get it, these shares could be worth a look.