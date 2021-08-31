SZC: An Infrastructure Fund With A Renewable Emphasis

inakiantonana/E+ via Getty Images

One of the most popular investment themes over the past year was renewable energy. There were a lot of reasons for this, the most obvious of which was the fact that a sizable number of young idealistic people armed with government stimulus checks were buying stock in what they considered to be forward-thinking companies. That does not necessarily mean that this is bad area to be invested however as renewable energy does have a very bright future. We will discuss this later in this article. Unfortunately, the popularity of this investment theme has driven up the price of renewable stocks and made it nearly impossible to generate a reasonable yield off of these companies. Fortunately, there is a way around this and that is to invest into a closed-end fund that specializes in the renewable energy sector. There are numerous utility funds that invest in renewables but very few that specialize in green energy. In this article, we will discuss the Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:SZC), which currently yields 5.70%. This is admittedly lower than we usually like to see in a closed-end fund but when we consider the assets that it invests in, the yield is reasonable. Therefore, let us investigate and see if this fund could be right for your portfolio.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s web page, the Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has the stated objective of investing in both equity and debt securities of infrastructure companies. This is a category that includes energy infrastructure, industrial infrastructure, sustainable infrastructure, and communications infrastructure companies. Curiously, the fund does not state whether it is aiming to maximize total return or current income but as most funds that invest in both debt and equity are targeting a total return strategy, we can assume that this fund is also seeking to maximize total return. The one thing that we do notice here is that despite the name of the fund, it is not exclusively investing in renewable energy companies. It does appear to have a focus on those companies that are leading the way to the future though, which does explain the name.

The largest positions in the portfolio certainly illustrate the diverse types of infrastructure companies that the fund invests in. Here they are:

We can certainly see numerous types of infrastructure here. We can see a few renewable energy companies such as Atlantica (AY) and Clearway Energy (CWEN), which works well with our thesis that the fund is a way to invest in this sector. We can also see a number of pipeline operators including Energy Transfer (ET), MPLX (MPLX), DCP Midstream (DCP) and a few others. These are certainly not renewable energy companies but they could be well positioned for the future of energy. As we will see in a few moments, natural gas is likely to see surging demand over the next several years and these companies are well positioned to profit off of this. These companies also boast some of the highest distribution yields in the market so they do a good job of providing the fund with income that it can eventually pass through to its investors. Finally, we see a telecommunications company in Vodafone (VOD). These companies are critical as commerce increasingly goes digital and remote work becomes more and more common, a trend that was greatly accelerated by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the fact that the largest positions in the fund are from a wide variety of sectors, the fund as a whole is quite heavily invested into the renewable energy sector:

As we can see, approximately 16.6% of the fund is invested into sustainable infrastructure companies. However, it is also possible that some clean energy investments are included into the outsized energy category but this is mostly midstream fossil fuel companies. This reinforces the likelihood that the fund is targeting a high level of total return and not just income. This is evident because of the fact that most clean energy stocks do not pay a dividend and instead deliver their returns to investors through capital gains. Admitted, there may be some readers that point out that the debt of clean energy companies does provide current income. White this is indeed true, only 6.76% of the fund’s assets are invested in fixed-income securities so it seems quite likely that the majority of the fund’s clean energy holdings are common equities. This increases the fund’s potential to generate capital gains but does ultimately limit its income somewhat. However, as closed-end funds tend to pay out much of their capital gains through their distributions, it is questionable how much the difference matters.

The fund is more diversified internationally than might be assumed by simply looking at its largest positions. We can see this here:

As we can see, 64.42% of the fund’s assets are invested in the United States. The United States accounts for a little less than a quarter of global gross domestic product and approximately 40% of total global market capitalization so the fund is overallocated to the United States relative to its actual representation in the global economy. This is fairly typical for a global fund and as regular readers know I typically have somewhat of a problem with it. I am making an exception in this case however due to the fund’s substantial allocation to midstream and energy infrastructure companies as shown in the above charts. These types of companies are not often found outside of the United States and Canada so the fund’s significant allocation to these firms necessitates that the fund’s portfolio be heavily exposed to the United States. When we consider this, the fund’s management appears to be doing a good job at diversifying the fund’s assets internationally.

The reason why this international diversity is nice to see is because of the protection that it provides us against regime risk. Regime risk is the risk that some government or other authority will take some action that has an adverse impact on a company that we are invested in. We saw a great example of this earlier this year when the incoming Biden Administration unilaterally cancelled the permits for the construction of the KeystoneXL pipeline and essentially rendered all of the money that has already been spent on its construction by TC Energy (TRP) wasted. The only way to protect ourselves against this risk is to ensure that only a relatively small proportion of our portfolios is exposed to any individual country. Thus, it is nice to see that the fund appears to be following a similar philosophy.

Energy Infrastructure Fundamentals

As we have already seen, the Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is primarily invested in energy infrastructure companies, both traditional and renewable. As such, we want to take a look at the fundamentals of these companies. Fortunately, the fundamentals of both types of company are quite positive. As might be expected, this is being driven by the global fears with regards to climate change. These concerns have caused countries all over the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates that are intended to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the things that they have been doing is encouraging the development of renewable electric generation facilities. The other thing that they have been encouraging is the conversion of aging coal power plants to use natural gas instead. This is because natural gas burns much cleaner than other fossil fuels and is reliable enough to support a modern electric grid, which renewables are not with current technology.

According to the International Energy Agency, these trends will continue going forward. The agency projects that the global demand for natural gas will increase by 29% over the next twenty years while the demand for renewables will increase much more:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

It is easy to see how the renewable companies that the fund invests in will benefit from this trend. After all, these are the companies actually constructing the electric generation facilities that will provide this renewable power. It is harder to see how the traditional energy infrastructure companies will benefit. After all, these companies do not actually produce crude oil or natural gas. However, it is important to keep in mind that the United States is one of the few regions of the world that has the ability to significantly increase its production of natural gas in order to meet this demand. Someone will then have to transporting this newly produced natural gas from the basins to the market in order for it to be sold. The fund is invested in the companies that provide these transportation services and as volumes increase so should their cash flows.

Distribution Analysis

As briefly mentioned earlier, one of the defining characteristics of closed-end funds that sets them apart from other types of funds is that they typically pay their capital gains out to investors in the form of distributions. This is one reason why these entities tend to boast higher distribution yields than many other things in the market. We can therefore expect that the Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund will also pay out a regular distribution to its shareholders, much like other closed-end funds. This is indeed the case as the fund currently pays out a monthly distribution of $0.2132 per share ($2.5584 per share annually), which gives the fund a 5.70% yield at the current price. The fund’s distribution has steadily declined over time:

Source: CEF Connect

Although many closed-end funds have seen their distributions decline over time, it is still something that could prove to be unattractive to those investors that were hoping to get a steady and secure source of income off of the renewable energy sector. Another thing that may be concerning to these same investors is the fact that the majority of these distributions are classified as return of capital:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any kind of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital though. These things include the distribution of unrealized capital gains and the distribution of money received from investment partnerships. These are both things that this fund may be doing so we should investigate in order to determine how sustainable these distributions are likely to be.

Fortunately, we have a fairly recent report that we can consult for that purpose. The fund’s most recent financial report (consult the web page for a direct link) corresponds to the six-month period ended May 31, 2021. As such, this report will give us a good idea of how well the fund performed in the very strong market that we saw in the first half of the year after the traditional energy sector struggled significantly in 2020. During that six-month period, the fund brought in a total of $3,465,915 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio, although $2,174,361 of that came from partnerships and so was classified as return of capital income. The fund also brought in $541,087 in interest. Thus, it officially had a total of $1,832,641 in reportable income but remember that this figure excludes those distributions from the partnerships. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $312,722 available for the shareholders. However, once we add the partnership distributions back in, the fund actually had $2,487,083 to distribute to the shareholders. The fund actually distributed $3,328,113 so it did fail to cover the distribution with just the money coming in net of expenses. However, the fund has other ways to get money such as through capital gains. The fund had a total of $16,887,521 in realized and another $10,893,104 in unrealized capital gains during the period. Thus, it easily covered its distributions during the six-month period. It is worth noting that it failed to cover the distributions in 2020 even after we take the capital gains into account but the strong performance over the first half of 2021 has partially solved that issue. Assuming that the fund delivers to perform reasonably well over the remainder of this year then the distribution is reasonably safe.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off of the asset. In the case of a closed-end fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a situation implies that we are acquiring the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. That is fortunately the case right now. As of August 27, 2021 (the most recent date for which data was available as of the time of writing), the Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund had a net asset value of $54.64 per share but only trades for $45.43 per share. This gives the shares a 16.86% discount to net asset value. This is an incredibly large discount in today’s market but it is a bit less than the 19.54% discount that the fund has had on average over the past month. Nonetheless, the size of this discount clearly shows us that the price appears to be quite acceptable at the present level.