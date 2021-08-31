Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is often seen with skepticism amongst investing circles. Where some feel the company won’t be able to scale well since it has to tweak its platforms for most customers, others believe its subdued margin profile makes it a poor investment option. But the company has actually performed really well on multiple fronts in the latest quarter – such as rapid customer growth, continued revenue growth across most of its geographies and relatively better gross margins – which should dispel such concerns and reassure investors that the company is on the path to sustainable growth. Let's take a closer look.

The Scalability Concerns

Let me start by addressing one of the biggest concerns surrounding Palantir – its ability to scale. Its customer qualification and onboarding process may involve tweaking its data connectors to accommodate the customer’s data, tweaking dashboards to meet the requirements of end-users, performing ETL on the raw data so that it connects with its platforms and maybe also adding custom features to qualify for certain deals. The company has to do all of this, and maybe more, at little to no cost to the customer initially. Palantir actually disclosed this very risk factor in its 10Q filing, although with much less color:

…our sales model often requires us to spend months and invest significant resources working with customers on pilot deployments at no or low cost to them, which may result in no or minimal future revenue.

Altogether, this seems like a manpower-intensive customer onboarding process rather than the plug-and-play model that most software companies strive for. Let’s say if the key engineers responsible for the onboarding of a customer, fall sick, abruptly leave the company or are unable to find solution to a technical problem in a timely manner, then the onboarding could potentially stall. So, it’s understandable why investors are skeptical about Palantir's scalability.

For the record, Palantir's customer base is comprised of government agencies and commercial enterprises of various sizes, across the globe.

Having said that, I’d like to point to readers that this scalability risk hasn’t yet deterred Palantir from growing rapidly. Its customer base has actually grown by an impressive 35% year on year, which suggests that the company is far from hitting its scalability ceiling for the time being at least.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com, company 10Q/10Ks)

Next, it's also important to see how Palantir fares against its peers in this regard. After all, if its peers are adding customers at an even faster pace, then Palantir, perhaps, isn’t doing such a great job at expanding its customer base. So, I compiled the customer count data for several of its peers for two of their most recent quarters. The results of this study were quite interesting.

As it turns out, Palantir’s pace of sequential customer growth is significantly higher than some of the other prominent firms in the software infrastructure industry. Maybe the smaller base effect is helping in Palantir’s case, or maybe the company is far away from a growth saturation. Either way, this quick comparative study suggests that Palantir is growing relatively fast, it's able to comfortably handle the influx of new customers and that investors need not worry about Palantir’s scalability bottleneck for the time being at least.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com, company 10Q/10Ks)

If the company's customer onboarding process was truly as bottlenecked as the bears believe it to be, or if its platforms were generic in nature that can be easily replicated, then its rate of customer growth wouldn't be higher than its peers and/or it would've faltered at least some time in its prior quarters. But it's evident from the charts above that this isn't the case with Palantir.

Moving forward, I contend that the company's pace of rapid customer growth could continue in the coming quarters as well. Not many know that Palantir has more than doubled its sales team in the last three quarters alone.

(Company 10Q/10K, earnings transcripts, and author's estimates)

Per the company’s management, this rapid pace of sales hiring could continue in H2 2021 as well.

We hired more than 100 sales people in the 1st half of the year, and expect hiring to continue at a strong clip in the 2nd half of 2021.

This is an important development for Palantir and its shareholders. Its significantly expanded sales team would be able to aggressively chase and convert more potential leads, catapult its customer count and, consequently, boost its revenues going forward. So, in essence, Palantir's management is trying to ensure that their rapid pace of growth continues.

Growth Concerns

Besides, Palantir's growth story isn’t limited to just its customer count. The Y-axis in the chart below reveals that Palantir's quarterly revenue has grown faster than most of the other US-listed software infrastructure stocks. At the same time, the X-axis reveals that Palantir's quarterly gross margin is more or less at par with most of its peers. This indicates that Palantir is able to win new orders at a relatively faster rate, without having to undercut its peers. This highlights Palantir's moat, and, in my opinion, also makes it an attractive growth investment opportunity.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Moreover, the company's revenue growth isn’t driven by a one-time event. In fact, Palantir has posted healthy and consistent revenue growth across three of its four reporting regions over a span of several quarters, ever since its direct listing last year. This highlights how customers across various geographies - be it commercial or government customers - are finding value in the Palantir ecosystem.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com, company 10Q/10Ks)

Overall, I contend that Palantir's revenue would continue growing at an elevated rate in the coming quarters as well, because:

Its newly added customers are likely to ramp up their spending as their usage, dependency and integrations on Palantir's platforms, grow over time. Palantir has been actively adding sales personnel to its roster which should, in theory, bring in more customers into its sales funnel and result in more closed deals for the data analytics firm.

Final Thoughts

Palantir is trading at an EV-to-revenue (quarterly) multiple of 128x, and it may come across as too pricey at the first glance. However, fact of the matter is that several of its rapidly growing peers are priced at even higher multiples. So, relatively speaking, Palantir isn't all that expensive.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Also, granted that Palantir has the scalability-risk factor considering the human involvement in onboarding its customers. But as we saw earlier in this article, the data analytics firm hasn't exhibited any serious signs of revenue or customer growth plateauing ever since its direct listing. It seems like Palantir's top brass is well aware of this risk, and they're managing it well internally.

As far as the outlook is concerned, Palantir's rapid pace of sales personnel hiring is likely to result in more closed deals, which, in my opinion, will drive its revenue to new highs. So, overall, I continue to be bullish on the company.

