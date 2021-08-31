Helin Loik-Tomson/iStock via Getty Images

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) is one of the leading providers of treatment for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The company's revenue continues to grow at a significant pace despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Xhance's sales in the second quarter of 2021 were approximately $18.4 million, up 78.6% from the same period last year. In addition, OptiNose has a high gross margin that has remained stable since the launch of Xhance at around 87%, well above the pharmaceutical industry average, contributing to the company's positive cash flow as early as 2023. Moreover, the number of physicians who prescribe more than 15 Xhance prescriptions amounted to 1,414 people in the 2nd quarter of 2021, which is 37.5% more than in the 2nd quarter of 2020, which confirms the continued interest and the introduction of Xhance into medical practice.

In the next 12 months, the company is expected to announce the results of two-phase III clinical trials. They will likely be positive, based on the results of an interim study that evaluated the efficacy and safety of Xhance in the treatment of 189 patients with chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps. Additional FDA approval for this indication will increase the potential patient population by about 20 million who can use Xhance and thus significantly increase the company's revenue by 2023. In addition, OptiNose has opened a patient enrollment for a clinical trial aimed at evaluating the efficacy and safety of OPN-019 for treating COVID-19 patients. The company conducted in vitro testing against SARS-CoV-2 with OPN-019, which contributed to a 99.99% reduction in virus count. Thus, in my assessment, the likelihood is high that OPN-019 will be an effective drug in reducing viral load in COVID-19 patients, which could increase the investment interest in the company.

With the fast-growing sales of Xhance, several medicines that could increase the company's revenue by tens of millions of dollars in the next 2-3 years if approved by regulators, OptiNose could be an excellent choice for long-term investors.

Company's Financial Position

Despite the persistence of the difficult situation caused by COVID-19 for more than a year and a half, which still affects the financial position of many companies in the pharmaceutical industry, OptiNose's business continues to grow at a significant pace. Under the leadership of Peter Miller, the company's revenue grew to $18.4 million in Q2 2021, up 78.6% from Q2 2020.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on 10-Q reports

In addition, the company expects to receive at least $80 million in 2021, which is 62.9% more than in 2020. Several reasons are driving the revenue growth, namely an increase in Xhance market share from 4.4% to 5.4% YoY and a decrease in restrictive measures that have been introduced due to COVID-19, which have improved patient flow and also access to sales representatives to the offices of otolaryngologists. According to my estimates, this trend will continue in the coming years.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on 10-K reports

The company has a strong gross margin that has remained stable since the launch of Xhance at around 87%. This value is higher than that of global pharmaceutical companies. This shows that OptiNose's management is more efficient in running the business than other companies in the medical sector.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Macrotrends

The company temporarily continues to increase spending on research and development. R&D expenses were $8.2 million in Q2 2021, an increase of $2.7 million compared to Q2 2020, due to an increase in the number of patients in clinical trials aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of Xhance in the treatment of chronic sinusitis and the preparatory processes required to initiate a clinical study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of OPN-019. In addition, R&D expenses remain stable and, in my estimate, this trend will continue until the end of Q2 2021.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on 10-Q reports

However, the company's expenses should begin to decline as early as Q2 2022, because two-phase III clinical trials will end in the first half of 2022. They were responsible for the $10.7 million increase in R&D expenses in 2019 relative to 2018. Thus, already from the 2nd half of 2022, I expect that quarterly spending on research and development will decrease by more than 50% and amount to about $2-2.5 million, which will contribute to the growth of the company's cash flow starting from 2022.

Let's take a closer look at the therapeutic area in which the company is striving to gain a large market share. Let's also analyze the only FDA-approved drug whose sales are growing at a significant rate from quarter to quarter and the reasons why this trend will only intensify in the future. OptiNose has two approved medicines, Xhance and ONZETRA Xsail. The main drug, whose sales are growing by 60% year after year, is Xhance. Xhance is used to treat chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Chronic rhinosinusitis is a disease in which prolonged inflammation of the sinus mucosa continues for at least 12 weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 11.6% of the US population has been diagnosed with chronic rhinosinusitis, so about 28.9 million adults suffer from this disease, which in my opinion creates a significant need for effective treatments that can improve the quality of life of millions of people.

In addition, as the US population grows, the potential number of patients who can use Xhance will increase, which will positively affect the company's revenue growth and cash flow that can be used to repay OptiNose's loan. While maintaining the percentage of diagnosed adults with chronic rhinosinusitis at about 11.6%, by 2040, I expect the following possible trends, depending on the projected birth rate in the United States.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on UN DESA

According to a large-scale study, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP) affects about 25-30% of patients with CRS. Thus, the target market for Xhance is about 10 million people in 2020 and could grow by 5.1% -16.4% to 12-13.4 million people by 2040 in this indication alone, which also creates huge opportunities for continued growth in sales of this drug in the coming decades. In clinical practice, the initial anti-inflammatory therapy for CRSwNP is a variety of intranasal corticosteroids, including nasal sprays and aerosols. However, they have significant limitations in the effective delivery of the drug to areas of inflammation, including nasal polyps. Chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyposis mainly affects the mucous membrane in the ostiomeatal complex and also the middle meatus.

When using nasal sprays, most of the drug remains in the anterior, nonciliated region of the nose, which is less vascular. In addition, this is one of the reasons that many patients experience partial dripping of the drug from the nose, which causes an instinctive urge to sniff the liquid back and this leads to it being drawn down the lower part of the nose into the laryngopharynx. Thus, I believe that when using nasal sprays, most of the drug does not reach the areas of inflammation, but only the area with large nasal polyps, which significantly reduces the effectiveness of their use. However, the mechanism of action of Xhance allows for the occlusion of the palate, thereby creating an enclosed space separating the nasal cavity from the gastrointestinal tract. This allows the active substance Xhance to completely penetrate all parts of the middle meatus and ostiomeatal complex, where polyps are most often located and mucosal inflammation occurs.

Source: OptiNose − Form 10-K

Results from a phase III clinical trial also confirmed the effectiveness of Xhance. For example, according to the Patient Global Impression of Change (PGIC), about 68% of patients had "much improved" and "very much improved" symptoms, compared with 31.5% of participants who received placebo after 16 weeks of treatment. While after 24 weeks of using Xhance, the proportion of patients with "strong" and "very strong" increased to 83.4% in the group receiving 372 mcg of this drug. Thus, clinical studies have confirmed the ability of Xhance to improve the quality of life of millions of people suffering from CRSwNP.

I believe that the results of numerous studies confirming the high efficacy and safety of this drug are also reflected in a significant increase in the number of Xhance prescriptions and an increase in market share. For example, the total number of prescriptions was 82.9 thousand in the 2nd quarter of 2021, an increase of 32.6% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2020. In addition, Xhance continues to increase its market share year after year, which confirms the high interest in this drug, which can significantly improve drug delivery to all nasal cavities and thereby improve the quality of life of millions of people suffering from CRSwNP.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on corporate presentations

In addition, the total number of physicians prescribing Xhance continues to grow from quarter to quarter, confirming the high interest and positive patient experience with this drug. Moreover, the number of physicians who prescribe more than 15 Xhance prescriptions amounted to 1,414 people in the 2nd quarter of 2021, which is 37.5% more than in the 2nd quarter of 2020, which also confirms the continued interest and introduction of this drug into medical practice. I estimate this trend will only grow as the COVID-19 pandemic improves, which will create even higher demand for Xhance, thereby increasing the company's cash flow in the coming years.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on corporate presentations

In addition, the company has a second approved drug, ONZETRA Xsail, which is used to treat acute migraine headaches in adults. The patents and marketing rights for this drug have been transferred to OptiNose's subsidiary Currax. Under the agreement, OptiNose raised $3.7 million in 2019, $0.8 million in 2020, and also $1 million in early 2021. OptiNose is currently eligible to receive money only for reimbursement of certain expenses, and therefore, I do not expect a significant contribution to the company's revenue from this drug in the future.

Product Pipeline

OptiNose is a small-cap company that is reflected in the small number of drugs in development. However, several product candidates could increase the company's revenue by tens of millions of dollars in the next 2-3 years, if approved by regulators. Let's take a closer look at the OptiNose pipeline.

OPN-375

Xhance (OPN-375) is approved for the treatment of adults suffering from CRSwNP in 2017. The company is currently working to expand the use of this drug, namely, conducting two clinical trials aimed at evaluating the efficacy and safety of Xhance for the treatment of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps (CRSsNP). Additional FDA approval for this indication will increase the potential patient population by about 20 million who will be able to use Xhance. In addition, according to a large-scale study, the cost of treating patients with chronic rhinosinusitis was more than $60 billion in 2011. With total inflation of 21.37% since 2011, total spending has grown substantially and could now be more than $70 billion, creating huge potential for significant growth in Xhance sales if approved by the FDA.

Patients with chronic rhinosinusitis suffer from chronic inflammation of the sinus mucosa that lasts more than 12 weeks. In addition, patients with these ailments have several of the same diagnostic symptoms, such as nasal congestion, and loss of smell and taste. As stated earlier in the article, Xhance has been shown to improve these symptoms, thereby significantly improving the quality of life of patients. Through a clinical study of 189 patients diagnosed with CRSsNP, we can see the efficacy and safety of Xhance in the treatment of this disease. So, for example, when using the Sino-nasal Outcome Test, 189 patients using OPN-375 showed a significant decrease in mean SNOT-22 scores throughout the study period, especially with a significant improvement in symptoms in the first month. In addition, the median SNOT-22 reached 9.0 by month 12 of treatment, even slightly better than the median score of 9.3 in healthy individuals.

Source: Wiley Online Library

Based on the Patients' Global Impression of Change scale, about 87.3% of patients reported an improvement in symptoms after treatment with Xhance. In addition, the results obtained were similar both in the group of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis without polyps and in the group of patients with polyps.

Source: Wiley Online Library

Taken together, the results from this clinical trial indicate that OPN-375 has a high chance of showing positive results in two-phase III clinical trials in the first half of 2022. In my opinion, the company will submit an application (sNDA) to the FDA as early as late 2022/early 2023. In addition, Xhance also has tremendous potential to be the first and best drug to treat chronic rhinosinusitis and thereby improve the quality of life for millions of people in the United States, which will drive OptiNose's revenue and cash flow growth in the coming years.

OPN-019

OPN-019 is a product candidate that is being developed to treat COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms. The COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 and is still affecting the health of millions of people around the world. In addition, this virus continues to mutate, leading to more dangerous variants, one of which is the Delta variant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the "Indian" variant has caused over 99% of recent COVID-19 cases and has also been responsible for the decline in the effectiveness of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, leading to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Source: COVID Data Tracker|CDC

Currently, several drugs are approved, consisting of monoclonal antibodies. However, there are several limitations in their use, namely, the use of these drugs can only be carried out a few days after the onset of symptoms, thus many COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms simply wait for recovery at home, and monoclonal antibodies are quite expensive. However, OPN-019 can solve these problems, as it consists of the already proven Exhalation Delivery System used in Xhance and an antiseptic. The company conducted in vitro testing against SARS-CoV-2 with OPN-019, which contributed to a 99.99% reduction in virus counts. In addition, the company continued research on other pathogens and this antiseptic reduced the number of viral particles by more than 99.9%. Thus, in my assessment, the likelihood is high that OPN-019 will be an effective drug in reducing viral load in COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms. To confirm this assumption, the company has opened a patient enrollment in Mexico and plans to enroll about 30 patients. The aim of this clinical study is to determine the magnitude and rate of decrease in viral load after the use of OPN-019. In my opinion, if the results of the research are positive it could help increase interest from government agencies such as HHS and funding for larger studies. Thus, I believe that OPN-019 can increase investment interest in the company in the short term and if the company starts larger studies and shows positive results on them, it will bring millions of dollars in profit in the future.

Inexia License Agreement

In early 2019, OptiNose entered into a licensing agreement with Inexia. In accordance with the terms of the license agreement, the company granted the rights to EDS and other intellectual property necessary for the development and future commercialization of therapies based on positive modulators of Orexin. Under this partnership, OptiNose is eligible to receive payments of $45 million. In addition, the company will receive tiered royalty payments for the sale of this drug, which in my opinion will help improve OptiNose's financial performance in the future.

In 2021, Inexia became a subsidiary of Centessa Pharmaceuticals and currently continues to develop intranasally administered OX2R for the treatment of type 1 narcolepsy. Although the overall prevalence of type 1 narcolepsy is estimated by various sources at 25-50 cases per 100,000 people, I believe there is a great need for effective treatment of this rare neurological disease. Currently, Centessa's product candidate is in the preclinical stage of development, and in my opinion, there is evidence that it will be effective in the treatment of type 1 narcolepsy. This is due to TAK-994, developed by Takeda, which is also an orexin agonist. The Japanese company's drug is effective in early clinical trials and has also received breakthrough therapy designation, supporting the hypothesis that an orexin agonist may be effective in treating patients with this disease.

Thus, a drug under development by Orexia Therapeutics may be effective in treating this disease, but large-scale clinical trials are needed to confirm this. If it really turns out that the OX2R agonist is not only effective but also safe, then this could bring tens of millions of dollars to OptiNose. However, according to my analysis, it is not worth expecting payments under this agreement in the near future.

Risks

Stock Dilution

Currently, OptiNose is a loss-making company. As of July 30, 2021, cash and equivalents were $93.9 million and the quarterly net loss was around $20-25 million. In addition, the company has a long-term debt of $126 million due to the issuance of senior secured notes to Pharmakon Advisors. Although the bonds mature in September 2024, the company has to make quarterly payments and the fixed interest rate is 10.75% per annum, which puts pressure on OptiNose's cash flow. Combined with the above factors, I believe OptiNose will need additional capital to fund its operations, which include phase III clinical trials, an increase in the number of employees in connection with plans to increase Xhance sales, etc. In my estimation, there is a possibility that the company will dilute shareholders by a public offering of common stock in the next 12 months.

Development and commercialization of medicines

Currently, OptiNose is developing OPN-375 for the treatment of patients with CRSsNP and also OPN-019 for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The process of developing new drugs takes on average 8-10 years and at the same time, the costs of conducting preclinical and clinical studies amount to hundreds of millions of dollars. Even if approved by regulatory authorities, there is a risk that the drug will not become a commercially successful product and, as a result, the sales profit will be lower than the costs that were spent on its development and/or marketing.

OptiNose Forecast and Price Target

To determine OptiNose's target price, I used a discounted cash flow model until the end of 2024, using the Enterprise Value/Revenue ratio to estimate the company's value. I have made certain assumptions based on historical data and forecasts of OptiNose's management for 2021 and my assessment of Xhance sales and the company's pipeline progress over the next 4 years.

Source: Created by author

When determining the company's target price, several criteria were taken into account, namely: EV/Revenue ratio is 8.1x, calculated based on data from various pharmaceutical companies. In addition, this ratio for OptiNose is significantly lower than the average value of the selected companies, which is one of the signals indicating an underestimation of OptiNose on Wall Street.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Yahoo Finance

Between 2022 and 2023, I expect OptiNose's revenue to grow 60%, which is in line with the management's forecast of $80 million in 2021, a 63% increase over 2020. In addition, I believe that the gross profit margin will remain stable at 87% until the end of 2024, despite the impact of COVID-19 on the pharmaceutical industry, as it has been in the 86-90% range since the launch of Xhance. In developing the DCF Model, I predicted that the company would repay the senior notes as planned, namely

Source: Author's elaboration, based on 8-K report

In addition, from the second half of 2022, I expect that quarterly spending on research and development will decrease by more than 50% from the current value and will amount to about $2-2.5 million. The reason for this is the end of two-phase III clinical trials that have been hugely expensive over the past 3 years. Thus, my forecast for the key financial indicators of OptiNose, taking into account the above assumptions, is as follows,

Source: Created by author

Based on the DCF Model and my assumptions that the company's revenues will continue to grow at least 60% year after year, the development of OptiNose product candidates will be successful and the FDA will approve OPN-375 for the treatment of patients with CRSsNP and also considering the risks related to the company's business and macroeconomics, my target price is $12 per share by 2024.

Source: Created by author

Conclusion

OptiNose's revenue continues to grow from quarter to quarter. Xhance sales increased 78.6% in Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020. The number of physicians who prescribe more than 15 Xhance prescriptions was 1,414 in Q2 2021, which is 37.5% more than in Q2 2020, which also confirms the continued interest and introduction of this drug into medical practice. I estimate this trend will only grow as the COVID-19 pandemic improves, which will create even higher demand for Xhance, thereby increasing the company's cash flow in the coming years. In addition, the company is expected to announce the results of two-phase III clinical trials in the next 12 months. They are highly likely to be positive based on the results of the interim study. Additional FDA approval for this indication will increase the potential patient population by about 20 million who will be able to use Xhance. Also, OptiNose has opened a patient enrollment for a clinical trial aimed at evaluating the efficacy and safety of OPN-019 for treating COVID-19 patients. In in vitro testing against SARS-CoV-2, OPN-019 contributed to a 99.99% reduction in viral counts, increasing the likelihood of OPN-019 being an effective drug.

In the 2nd quarter of 2021, I continued to invest in the company, due to the above factors, increasing my share by 1.5% in the portfolio. I believe that Wall Street underestimates the company and thus, by the end of the year, I plan to increase OptiNose's share by another 0.5%. With the fast-growing sales of Xhance, several drugs that could increase the company's revenue by tens of millions of dollars in the next 2-3 years, OptiNose could be a great choice for long-term investors. I will sell the shares of the company when the target price of $12 per share is reached.