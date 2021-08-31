Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) has quickly built up a great track record in creating value for its investors, while the company still operates somewhat under the radar of many investors.

When the company went public in August 2014, I concluded that I saw little appeal in this debt-loaded and slow-growth offering. The company has slowly grown into the valuation. The impact of solid execution, organic growth, bolt-on M&A and margin expansion, and now the pandemic, has resulted in a big payday for investors, perhaps too big of a payday.

Former Take

When looking at the prospects for Catalent at the time it went public in 2014, I concluded that previous owner Blackstone saddled the company with debt as growth was a bit underwhelming at the time. This came despite its sophisticated technologies and developments solutions, aiding the pharmaceutical sector, all helping to drive long term growth.

The company is a key partner for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to bring products to the market faster. The company has developed oral, injectable and respiratory technologies, involved in many FDA approvals at the time. This means that the company is very diversified as the company produced some 70 billion doses per annum across thousands of consumer products. Scale is key as the company only lives by the grace of being more efficient and effective vs internal manufacturing processes of major pharmaceutical companies.

The company went public at $20.50 per share as proceeds resulted in net debt being reduced to $1.9 billion, This debt position came on top of a $2.4 billion equity valuation, for a $4.3 billion enterprise valuation at the time. This valuation was based on a business which generated $1.80 billion in sales in 2013, up 6% on the year before, as the company posted a $47 million loss.

This was the result of the Blackstone deal and the leverage incurred, with operating profits reported at $204 million. With expensive interest costs eating all the earnings at the time, the resulting earnings multiples were high, but remember that this was a completely different market in terms of valuations. High debt and expensive interest expenses made investors careful as that conclusion, that of caution, was correct for the first period after the offering.

What Happened?

After the offering in the summer of 2014, shares have traded in a $20-$30 range until the summer of 2017, when shares have risen above the $30 mark, as shares rose to $60 in the weeks ahead of the pandemic. Following the outbreak of the pandemic, shares have doubled, now essentially trading at an all-time high of $130 here.

After posting $1.80 billion in sales in 2013 and posting operating margins in the low double digits, the company has embarked on steady operating growth and at times announced some bolt-on acquisitions. In 2017, the company announced the $950 million acquisition of Cook Pharmica, and in 2018 a smaller $133 million purchase of Juniper Pharmaceuticals was announced, followed by a $1.2 billion deal for Paragon Bioservice in 2019.

If we fast-forward to August 2019, some five years after the offering, the company has grown to post revenues at a run rate of $2.9 billion, which suggests 60% growth in just five years as a result of a combination of growth and deals, as operating margins have grown to mid double digits. Unfortunately, a substantial part of this growth has been financed with dilution as well, just over 20% to be more precise.

The company reported GAAP earnings of just $0.90 per share, with adjusted earnings reported at $1.81 per share, twice the earnings posted on a GAAP basis. The reconciliation did not entirely reveal how much of the discrepancy stems from amortization charges which I am happy to adjust for, as realistic earnings probably run somewhat in between both metrics. With EBITDA reported at $600 million for the year, valuations were still reasonable given the enterprise value of around $9.3 billion at the time.

Pandemic Impact

In March 2020, when the pandemic was in full swing, the company actually announced a relative bolt-on acquisition with the $315 million purchase of MaSTherCell Global, as the timing was a bit unfortunate, to say the least. Recognizing the potential from more leverage causing an overhang on the stock, the company actually announced a $500 million stock offering at the same time as well, as the company tapped equity markets again for a largely similar round early in the summer. By this point in time, shares had already recovered to a fresh high at that point in time.

In August, when the pandemic was nearly half a year into full swing, the company posted its 2020 results with revenues up 23% to $3.1 billion, but the pandemic actually accelerated sales growth as fourth quarter sales were up 31% to nearly $950 million. The company reduced net leverage to 2.8 times EBITDA, as adjusted earnings per share rose from $1.81 per share on a diluted basis to $2.11 per share, with pretty much all the growth realised in the fourth quarter as the company is actually benefiting from the pandemic.

Growth was driven by the biologics business which doubled its sales on an annual basis in the quarter as the pandemic made that segment (temporarily) the largest segment. This business played a major role in partnering up with major vaccine manufacturing candidates and on the back of the continued momentum, the company guided for 2021 sales at $3.45-$3.60 billion. This suggested further growth, albeit that this more or less implies that the run rate would come down a bit.

During the remainder of 2020, the company posted solid operating performance as this momentum was carried into 2021. The company posted solid first two quarters, each accompanied by a hike in the full year guidance and in April, the company announced a strategic collaboration with Moderna, on the front-line fighting in the current battle with Covid-19.

Late in August, results for the year revealed that revenues came in at $4.0 billion, far ahead of the initial guidance. With adjusted earnings seeing a big increase from $2.11 per share to $3.04 per share, leverage ratios have fallen to 2.2 times.

High Expectations, A Bolt-On Deal, Final Remarks

With shares trading at $130 here, valuations have been rising to high multiples at over 40 times earnings here. At these valuations, equity is valued at over $22 billion, with an enterprise value near $25 billion. This values the operations at just over six times sales and at essentially 25 times EBITDA with EBITDA trending at around a billion here.

Part of these high valuation multiples stems from a solid outlook as the pandemic is far from over. Full year sales for 2022 are seen at a midpoint of $4.4 billion, with EBITDA seen around $1.165 billion and adjusted earnings seen at round $3.40 per share.

Alongside the release of the full year results, the company announced a $1 billion acquisition of Bettera Holdings, a manufacturer of gummy, soft chew and lozenge segments in a deal which is set to add $150 million in revenues, for a 6.6 times sales multiple, largely in line with its own sales multiple.

The deal will temporarily boost leverage ratios to roughly three times as the company believes that the deal should be accretive to adjusted earnings, without quantifying this statement. Even this nice deal will make it hard to see earnings in excess of $3.50 per share in the upcoming year, for a forward-looking earnings multiple near 40 times. This and reasonably high leverage, with part of the business still bolstered by the pandemic, means that expectations are quite high.

Given this dynamic, I am leaning quite cautious here as the combination of high valuation and potential reversal of some current excess profits, creates a potential painfully dangerous set-up. On the other hand, a continued boom from the pandemic and improved operational growth profile is appealing as well, and Catalent has been doing quite well, which in the long haul has proven a dangerous bet against.

While I am certainly not betting against the company here, it certainly feels rich to bet with the company as well here.