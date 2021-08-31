Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is one of the largest apparel retailers in the world across its brand portfolio that includes "Gap", "Old Navy", "Banana Republic", and "Athleta". While the pandemic has represented a significant disruption to the broader industry which was already under pressure over the past decade, Gap is emerging as a turnaround leader. Indeed, the company just reported its latest quarterly result highlighted by impressive operating and financial trends benefiting from a strategy of consolidating its brick-and-mortar presence while expanding online and focusing on areas of strength. The attraction here is an improved long-term outlook led by momentum particularly from its Athleta premium fitness brand and the Old Navy segment generating strong growth. We are bullish on the stock which looks attractive following a recent selloff while offering significant upside potential over the next several years through underlying value.

(Seeking Alpha)

GPS Q2 Earnings Recap

Gap reported its fiscal Q2 earnings on August 26th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 which beat the consensus by $0.24. Similarly, the revenue at $4.2 billion climbed by 28.4% year-over-year and was also ahead of estimates. A key point here is that the strength this quarter was more than simply a benefit against a weak comparison period in Q2 2020. Net sales were also 5% higher than Q2 2019 as a pre-pandemic benchmark while margins are also up based on several cost-cutting initiatives and efficiency measures implemented as part of the company's restructuring strategy.

(Source: company IR)

The gross margin this quarter at 43.3% was up 820 basis points from 35.1% in the period last year and also higher from 38.9% in Q2 2019. Part of this dynamic is related to an increasing share of online sales which are up 65% on a 2-year basis and now represent 33% of the total business. Gap is also getting a boost from an ongoing effort to close underperforming stores. Year-to-date Gap has closed 24 North America Gap and the Banana Republic locations, on track to close about 75 this year compared to 189 in 2020.

(Source: company IR)

Notably, Gap has sold off its "Janie and Jack" premium children's brand, along with the smaller "Intermix" designer line this year which all ties into the strategy to streamline operations. The company is increasing investments towards Athleta and Old Navy including an ongoing expansion internationally. The trend along with the top-line trends has supported a higher adjusted operating income margin reaching 10.2%, up from 2.2% in the period last year and 8.3% in Q2 2019. Management believes the operating momentum is balancing out some near-term wage costs and some inflationary pressures.

Firm-wide comparable store sales are up 3% y/y and 12% versus 2019. Within this figure, Athleta and Old Navy each up 27% and 18% on a 2-year stacked basis are the growth drivers, with net sales even higher. During the earnings conference call, management noted that Athleta gained some visibility from the Tokyo Summer Olympics as a sponsor to high-profile athletes which helped to raise brand awareness. Banana Republic is a laggard with comparable sales are still down 5% compared to 2019 pressured by soft demand for business-casual outfits as a lingering weakness going back to the pandemic disruptions with companies maintaining remote work-from-home arrangements.

(Source: company IR)

Gap ended the quarter with $2.7 billion between cash, equivalents, and short-term investments against $2.2 billion in long-term debt. The net-cash profile and otherwise solid balance sheet are a strong point in the company's investment profile. Gap is also free cash flow positive generating $523 million year-to-date. On that point, the underlying cash flows provide good coverage to the stock's current $0.12 per share dividend representing a quarterly payout of approximately $46 million. The dividend yield's about 1.9%. Gap repurchased $55 million in shares during Q2 as part of its $200 million buy-back authorization for this year.

GPS Management Guidance

The results in Q2 were strong enough for management to revise higher full-year guidance. Gap now expects net sales growth of "about 30%" compared to "low-to-mid twenties" from the Q1 earnings. The target for adjusted EPS between $2.10 and $2.25 is up from a range of $1.60 to $1.75 last quarter. The firming profitability here would be driven by the higher growth momentum as well as the positive trend in margins.

(Source: company IR)

Longer-term, management cites 3 areas the company is focusing on to drive sustainable long-term growth. First, Gap believes there is room to expand its addressable market by entering new product categories. One example is the company's recent push to offer more women's plus-size apparel, which has received a positive reception with the Old Navy brand. Management sees the women's plus-size apparel representing a $120 billion market it believes the company can capture an increased share of going forward. Celebrity partnerships including a deal with Kanye West for the "Yeezy Gap" line also help with reach.

Second, the company is also making an effort to build a community with more brand attachment through an updated tiered loyalty identifying over 65 million active customers. On this point, 40 million members are integrated into the loyalty program including store credit cardholders. With Athlete, Gap is capturing a lifestyle component while building a brand signature that is expected to support a higher lifetime customer value. Finally, the company's digital transformation is ongoing. In addition to the strength in online sales, the company continues to invest in technology and infrastructure meant to unlock value.

GPS Stock Forecast

What's interesting about GPS is that despite the overall solid Q2 report, shares have been under pressure and are currently down 30% from a high near $38.00 in May. This exceptional volatility is likely driven by some underlying skepticism in the market regarding the company's growth outlook along with recent concerns over slowing consumer spending pressured by the resurgence of Covid. That said, we are bullish on this pullback considering the current level as an attractive opportunity to pick up shares that can likely benefit from continued operating and financial momentum.

(Seeking Alpha)

We are particularly encouraged by the company's North America fleet "rationalization" on track to close 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023. It's impressive that even with about 200 fewer stores compared to 2019, the company has been able to generate positive net sales growth on a 2-year stacked basis. This highlights the strength of the outperforming Old Navy and Athleta brands that are effectively capturing market share by growing above industry rates. In other words, Gap is transforming into a more profitable business focused on high-growth opportunities.

According to consensus estimates, in line with management guidance, revenues are forecast to reach $17.8 billion for this year, the "fiscal period ending on January 31st, 2022". If confirmed this would be a company record and also up 7% compared to 2019. The EPS estimate at $2.22 for this year reverses a loss of -$0.56 in 2020, and above the $1.97 result in 2019. Looking ahead, the expectation is that growth moderates next year into the low single digits considering the tough comparables this year based on the post-pandemic "reopening" boost. Still, EPS is forecast to maintain more positive momentum climbing 11% in 2022 and 17% in 2023 to $2.86. Our take is that these estimates can prove to be too conservative with Gap well-positioned to outperform through next year as part of the bullish case for the stock.

(Seeking Alpha)

Is Gap Stock Undervalued?

There is a good case to be made that the outlook for Gap is as strong as ever considering the significant improvements to the operating environment and financial conditions over the past few quarters. In terms of valuation, the 2021 EPS guidance suggests shares of GPS are trading at a forward P/E of 12x or 11x based on the 2022 consensus EPS. Notably, these levels represent a discount compared to the company's 10-year median average P/E closer to 14x. We believe that GPS is undervalued at the current level and should trade at a premium to its historical multiples average based on the improved outlook.

Data by YCharts

The key here to understand the attraction in Gap is the strength in Athleta and Old Navy segments which generated 35% and 21% sales growth in Q2 versus Q2 2019. These are exceptional growth rates for any major company in the apparel industry. Again, these two brands currently represent 65% of the total sales of Gap with an expectation to reach 70% by 2023.

(Source: company IR)

We make a comparison in Athleta with Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) which is in effect is a direct competitor, bott focusing on premium fitness clothing. For context, Lululemon is expected to grow sales 35% this year according to consensus while the stock trades at a forward P/E of 60x. With Old Navy, focusing on budget "essentials" we draw parallels to a discount retailer like TJX Companies (TJX) trading at a forward P/E of 25x.

Data by YCharts

Our point here is that if we look at Athleta and Old Navy as a stand-alone, the value in the two companies within GPS should warrant a higher firm-wide earnings multiple given the growth opportunity. To be clear, there are key differences between each company and we're not suggesting GPS is "better" than LULU or TJX in this example but simply that its valuation has room to converge higher. The sense here is that the poorer trends from the Banana Republic and moderate rebound in "The Gap" are unjustifiably dragging lower the entire company's valuation.

Is Gap Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

The bullish case for The Gap is that the company can maintain its growth momentum in Athleta and Old Navy while stabilizing the trends from The Gap and Banana Republic brands. A scenario where the pandemic is contained over the next year allowing for a return to international travel and foreign tourists into the United States can be positive for stores sales getting a new boost of demand. By this measure, we see upside to the current consensus estimates for growth. The company's extensive retail footprint in North America and expanding international locations has a significant runway to capture high-level macro themes including a tailwind of economic growth and expanding middle-class of consumers from emerging markets in Asia.

We rate shares of GPS as a buy with a year-ahead price target of $37 representing a 15x multiple on the consensus 2022 EPS, "the fiscal period ending January 2023". The recent share price correction has likely priced in some of the near-term uncertainties and sets up a good buying opportunity at an attractive valuation. Keep in mind that GPS already traded as high as $38 earlier this year and we believe it can rebound back. A string of positive quarterly results going forward can help to improve sentiment towards the stock as the market begins to recognize the success of the restructuring plan and growth drivers.

The other side to the discussion is the risk that growth and earnings simply underperforms. Risks related to uncertainty over the labor market strength and slowing economic momentum would likely pressure growth. The potential that the Covid situation deteriorates forcing shoppers to avoid retail also remains a concern that could add to further volatility in shares. Monitoring points for the rest of the year include the trends in comparable sales and margins.