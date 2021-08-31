Kosal Hor/iStock via Getty Images

Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) is one of my favorite Scandinavian basic materials companies, but like any company, I don't like owning a cyclical at overvaluation. While there is the potential that Hydro may outperform and rise to levels of 70-80 NOK/share, I view this as remote and not part of any realistic prospect.

In this article, I'll take another look at Hydro and solidify my current stance on the company.

Norsk Hydro - How has the company been doing?

We'll dive straight into the problem - performance under the umbrella of overvaluation. To put the problem succinctly, the company is currently seeing record levels of results. These include:

Record Aluminium prices, supported by solid LME and premiums

Excellent operational results with savings and efficiencies ahead of expectations.

Strong performance in growth initiatives in key segments.

Stronger ESG position

Sales of undesirable/other segments, in this case rolling, completed.

The company recorded near record-level of Adj. EBITDA and cash flow.

The improvement program has already generated 3.7B NOK worth of savings in 2020 and is on track for its total 2021 target of 5.1B (including 2020).

On a segment level, results were a bit more colorful. The company's bauxite/alumina results were down due to increased costs, with EBITDA for the segment more or less flat. This segment also includes Alunorte. Production is good, up above nameplate capacity, but feedstock costs are up, and some one-off decommission costs impacted the segment. 3Q21 is expected to see continued high production, and lower one-offs, but a continued increase in feedstock prices as well as maintenance of machinery.

However, at the heart of it all lies a continued market underbalance for Aluminium, which continues to guarantee massive premiums for companies like Norsk Hydro, which is one of the best and largest businesses in its area in the entire world.

However, as soon as this market balance shifts the other way, which we can see historically that it could easily do, especially with one geography (China) demanding so much of the metal, prices are likely to go down. With that, should come Hydro's valuation and share price, no matter how good the company is.

The Aluminium Metal segment was the star of the show during the quarter. It saw record results on higher prices in all metals and volumes, only partially offset by prices and FX. The company has already locked in more than 67% of 3Q21 primary production prices at excellent rates, meaning even in the unlikely sudden decline, the company is unlikely to suffer adverse immediate effects.

Even the smaller Metal Market segment saw good profit, nearly quadrupling 1Q21 results due to higher recycling volumes, better margins, and positive FX. However, 3Q21 is likely to be lower, due to some maintenance and expected volatility in FX and trading.

The company expects the extrusion segment to continue growing in 3Q21, but that growth to be down from 2Q21, with this quarter at record levels. This came in from market recovery and improvement efforts both as well as lower variable costs.

Last, the energy segment is seeing essentially flat development sequentially and some growth YoY due to higher power prices and some other price effects. However, things look more volatile going forward due to price uncertainty and low reservoir levels, so don't expect too much in the next quarter or two.

Overall, it's fair to say that Hydro made some significant progress on its strategy during eh last 2 years. I also want to revisit one of my initial arguments for Norsk Hydro, which is that the EU and other bodies will likely tax, tariff, or ban the import of non-green produced Aluminum, a similar procedure as we'll see with concrete/cement. It's, therefore, a good idea when investing in these cyclical companies, to choose those companies that have already righted their production in accordance with this future.

Norsk Hydro is already there.

Furthermore, the company is adding more capacity to its recycling, about 185kt, with 25 new recyclers and new sorting plants spread around the EU and USA.

The company's net debt has increased somewhat on a sequential basis, due to dividend payouts and some investments. However, current market conditions will enable the company to significantly reduce its debt by the end of the year. In the end, I don't view debt as anything significant for Hydro, as the company currently has a net debt/EBITDA of around 1X, with a <2X target. Capital returns for the company are simply looking very excellent, and the company is ahead of most of its targets.

This brings us to valuation, the reason I view an investment as unfavorable at this particular point.

Norsk Hydro - What is the valuation?

We can't really give much credence to analysts here - because while they have been increasing their price targets along with the company's outperformance, to where it currently stands at 70.27 NOK/share, nearly 16.2% over the current share price, this signifies a remarkable premium to non-record results, and the analysts, despite these increases, have not shifted "BUY" recommendations as this would indicate, with a significant portion still having "HOLD" recommendations.

The simple fact is, analysts have a tendency to overestimate how high this company can go, and are very slow in lowering their targets to more humane levels during a downcycle.

I believe we're on the cusp of another downcycle, which may begin in half a year, a year or two years. What I do know is that the cycle that's been repeated 2-3 times over the past 10 years is about to begin again. From trends, we know at what valuations to the company's fundamentals we want to buy Hydro - anything under 35 NOK becomes interesting, 30 NOK is a "BUY", and anything under 30 NOK is a very strong and interesting long term buy, because of the very real potential of 4-5 year returns in the triple digits.

It's very easy to get caught up in the trends of a company such as this. We need to remember however, Hydro is inherently cyclical, and these cyclical tendencies will not disappear. The reasons for current outperformance are not just because they have excellent operations, but because there's a high global demand for the company's products. Once this reverts, it wouldn't matter if Hydro sold even better products if there's very little demand for them, or we're seeing an oversupply situation.

Hydro at its heart, is a slave to the supply/demand ups and downs of the market, and like any basic materials company, more so than others. In my view, the best way to handle these companies is to "BUY" cheap and sell it expensive, then wait for the cycle to repeat.

This was a quintessential example of that - and I look forward to guiding you towards more examples of this in the future.

For now, I view the company as a "HOLD" due to what I view as overvaluation.

Thesis

My current stance on Norsk Hydro is the following:

Norsk Hydro is currently overvalued to a non-record fair value, as in a normalized as opposed to current EPS. Current trends are cyclical and will turn around eventually.

The potential returns from today's levels are sub-par compared to what other investment alternatives in the market offer us.

At current valuation, Norsk Hydro is a "HOLD" with not much of what I consider to be an upside.

The company will become an incredibly appealing investment once more once things turn around a little and we can see yields of 3-4% again.

Norsk Hydro is currently a "HOLD" due to overvaluation.

Thank you for reading.