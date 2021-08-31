Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Bullish rating on Razer Inc. (OTCPK:RAZFF) [1337:HK]; I previously wrote an article on Razer that was published more than three months ago on May 20, 2021.

A secondary listing in the US for Razer in the future is possible, based on the CEO's recent media interview, and the company's comments at the 1H 2021 earnings call. Apart from significant share repurchases, a potential secondary listing is the important corporate action that Razer can take to drive the re-rating of the company's valuations. In addition, Razer achieved strong revenue growth and turned around from a loss to a positive profit in the recent 1H 2021 interim period.

I continue to rate Razer's shares as a Buy. Its forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples are much lower than its closest peer, and a secondary listing in the US could help to close the gap in valuations.

Secondary Listing In The US Could Be A Real Possibility

In my late-May 2021 article on Razer, I highlighted that a "listing in the US in the medium term could be a potential re-rating catalyst for the stock." It looks like this could possibly happen much earlier than expected.

On August 26, 2021, Razer's CEO disclosed in an interview with CNBC that "'I've definitely considered' a secondary listing in the U.S.", and the CEO added further that "we've got nothing to announce at this point in time but it’s something that we do look at." Earlier at the company's 1H 2021 results briefing on August 25, 2021, Razer revealed that "we are definitely looking at possibilities for us to list in other exchanges" and asked investors to "stay tuned" and "sign on to our Investor Relations updates along the way."

Two and a half months ago, Financial Times also reported on June 14, 2021 that "some of Singapore’s largest offshore-listed companies have considered whether to hold 'homecoming' share sales in the city-state", and these companies included Razer based on the publication's sources.

In my opinion, a secondary listing in either the US or Singapore makes a lot of sense.

Razer generated 42% of its 1H 2021 revenue from the Americas region, which is the company's largest geographic market. In addition, Razer's closest hardware peer, Logitech International (LOGI), is listed on the Nasdaq. Razer trades at about a third of Logitech's forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples (more details in the final section of the article), and the lack of comparable peers in the Hong Kong market could be one of the major factors contributing to Razer's relatively lower valuations.

With respect to a potential listing in Singapore, it is worth noting that Razer has two headquarters, Irvine and Singapore, and that Razer's CEO and co-founder is a Singaporean. As such, it is reasonable to assume that Razer is more well-known and recognized in Singapore, as compared to its current listing venue, Hong Kong.

In a nutshell, a secondary listing for Razer in the US (or Singapore) is a real possibility, and that could help to re-rate the company's shares in the future. Furthermore, a secondary listing is not the only corporate action that Razer can take to unlock value for its shareholders. Razer also stressed at the company's recent 1H 2021 results briefing that "we will be continuing to explore our share buyback plans moving forward from here." As of June 30, 2021, Razer had approximately $517 million in "cash and bank balances", which accounts for around 24% of the stock's current market capitalization.

Good 1H 2021 Results

Razer announced its 1H 2021 financial results on August 25, 2021, and the company's financial performance in the first half of this year was good.

Its revenue jumped by +68% YoY from $447.5 million in 1H 2020 to $752.0 million in 1H 2021. The company's core hardware business saw its segment revenue grow by +77% YoY from $382.7 million to $677.3 million over the same period. Razer's services revenue also increased by a decent +14% YoY to $72.8 million in the most recent interim period.

Razer also turned around from a net loss of -$17.7 million in 1H 2020 to a net profit of $31.3 million in the first half of this year. Besides top line expansion, Razer also benefited from a more favorable sales mix (with increased revenue contribution from higher-margin products) and excellent cost management, which are reflected in the company's financial numbers. Razer's gross profit margin widened by +5.1 percentage points YoY to 27.1% in 1H 2021, while its operating expenses-to-revenue ratio contracted by -4.0 percentage points YoY to 21.8% in the first half of 2021.

Going forward, the market's focus is on the sustainability of the core hardware business' revenue growth and the company's future strategy in the fintech space.

Prior to the release of the company's 1H 2021 results, there were concerns that the normalization of gaming demand in tandem with the reopening of economics will hurt Razer's sales of gaming peripherals and laptops. But that has not been the case as seen with the strong sales growth for the company's hardware business in the first half. Notably, Razer mentioned at its recent interim earnings call that "we will still see continued growth, whether it's FY 2021 and moving forward in FY 2022", as it still witnessed "heightened activity" even though "markets opened up."

More importantly, geographical expansion and new products are expected to be the key medium-term growth drivers for Razer's core hardware business. Razer has yet to penetrate non-US markets with its premium laptops, although it is already the leading player in the premium laptop category in the US. Separately, although Razer is best known for its gaming keyboards, the company has already expanded into new gaming product categories like gaming chairs and consoles. There is also potential for Razer to further explore new product categories and cross-sell these to its current customer base as well.

Another key area of focus at Razer's 1H 2021 results briefing was the company's decision to discontinue Razer Pay (B2C e-wallet) in Singapore and Malaysia by September 30, 2021. At its recent earnings call, Razer stressed that "Razer Fintech" is largely "driven by our B2B business", and the company noted that it is important in "deciding where it's best to invest, and we'll get the ROI (Return On Investment) that we want." Also, Razer's Chief Strategy Officer was quoted in an August 26, 2021 Nikkei Asia news article highlighting that "the e-wallet business involves a lot of user acquisition costs", and that "it was the decision that the B2B business has the opportunity."

I think it is encouraging that Razer chose to make a tough decision to pull the brakes on Razer Pay, after the company assessed that continuing to competing in the B2C e-wallet space was not an optimal financial decision. In contrast, many companies have focused too much on sunk costs, and refused to pivot to new areas that have greater opportunities when they had the choice.

In the case of Razer, focusing more on the B2B fintech segment, where competition is relatively less intense and potential returns could be better, should be positive for the company's goal of growing sales contribution from the higher-margin software & services businesses like fintech. Razer has typically been valued by the market at below three times forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue in the past three years, according to S&P Capital IQ data. If Razer can grow its software & services revenue at a faster pace going forward after discontinuing its efforts in the B2C e-wallet space, it should be another valuation re-rating catalyst for the stock.

Valuation and Risk Factors

Razer is valued by the market at 0.99 times consensus forward FY 2021 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue and 0.76 times consensus forward FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue, based on its last traded share price of HK$1.89 as of August 30, 2021. In comparison, the market values Logitech (a key hardware peer for Razer) at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 2.98 times and 2.73 times, respectively.

As I mentioned earlier in this article, a secondary listing in the US and a larger sales contribution from software & services businesses (which command higher valuation multiples) in the future are the key re-rating catalysts for Razer.

Razer's key risks include a delay associated with any potential secondary listing, a slowdown in the core hardware business' sales growth momentum, and unexpected challenges & difficulties in growing its software & services businesses.