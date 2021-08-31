BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This month, Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) shares have finally hit an important threshold of 300 rubles per share on the Moscow Exchange. The recently published results will certainly bolster the stock price steadily higher that level. At the same time, we may see some volatility after the earnings call because much will depend on the gas price guidance of the management.

H1 Results Overview

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Revenue in Q2 increased by 77.7% YoY to 2.067 trillion rubles. The growth is mainly due to the increase in revenue from export sales of gas to Europe and other countries.

Net Income in Q2 was 3.5 times higher YoY, amounting to 521 billion rubles. That's significantly higher than the consensus forecast of Interfax, which was at the level of 466 billion rubles.

Capital expenditures in H1 2021 were about 832 bn rubles, up 15% YoY because of higher transportation capex due to the construction of 800 km pipeline between Kovykta and Chayanda fields in Eastern Siberia. These fields serve as a source for gas deliveries to China. Also, the higher capex was caused by the construction of the Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok pipeline in the Far East of Russia. Nevertheless, the management lowered the capex guidance for 2021 to 1.829 trillion rubles from the level of 1.832 trillion rubles, which was published at the end of May.

Net debt decreased to 3.39 tn rubles, which is 23.9% off the peak of Q3 2020, though still higher a multi-year average. Anyway, the debt load today isn't much of a concern as the company can easily maintain debt amid extraordinarily high gas prices.

On dividends: in H1 2021, Gazprom earned 17.85 rubles per share of dividends. It means that if Gazprom paid dividends at least semi-annually, it would deliver a ~6% dividend yield at current prices. That's a very solid result considering that Q2 results are usually weak due to maintenance works.

We can conservatively assume the same amount (17.85 rub/share) of dividends in H2 2021 and get 35.7 rubles per share for the whole year (~13% dividend yield). This is in line with our dividend forecast in Atlas, but today I think such a forecast is too conservative. At current gas prices, Gazprom can easily earn 40-45 rubles per share for 2021 or even more.

But there's a caveat with gas prices. Gazprom's average far abroad export gas price amounted to $224 per 1000 cubic meters, which is 27% below the price at the TTF hub. It means that Gazprom likely sold forward a considerable amount of gas, and this may limit the company's ability to fully benefit from exceptionally high spot prices. Therefore, today all eyes are on the earnings call, where the management should share their guidance on gas prices. If the guidance will be too conservative, we may see a temporary correction in the stock price.

The Outlook

Natural gas prices are still trading near historical highs without signs of moderation. On August 30, spot gas prices in Europe for the first time in history hit the mark of $590 per 1,000 cubic meters. It should be noted that volatility is also extreme: just a week ago, natural gas prices dropped by $100 in a couple of days amid the false information about gas supplies through Nord Stream 2. In this regard, any positive information on gas supplies may trigger a serious correction in gas prices.

As for fundamentals, they remain tight both in Asia and Europe.

Source: S&P Global Platts

According to S&P Global Platts, natural gas demand in Asia will continue to grow on expectations of a cold winter. In Europe, there's no enough LNG supply, and Gazprom isn't in a hurry to increase supplies. Thus, two key bearish factors for the natural gas market are the potential ramp-up of Nord Stream 2 (even though I doubt Gazprom will use the pipeline actively this year) and milder-than-expected temperatures in H2 2021.

What's Up With Nord Stream 2?

You probably saw the news that Nord Stream 2 will not be exempted from the Third Energy Package regulation. I discussed that risk way back in December, so there's nothing new for me in this news.

To be honest, I don't pay much attention to everything that's happening around Nord Stream 2 because it has very little impact on Gazprom's case at the moment. Gazprom is obliged to at least partially use the Ukrainian pipeline up until 2024, so there's not much incentive to use NS2 in the next couple of years. The NS2's max utilization level of 50% is well enough for Gazprom for now. In case of a cold winter, the European Commission can also allow Gazprom to use more pipeline capacity as an exception.

What's absolutely clear is that Gazprom can't simply bypass the regulation by creating a separate entity that could own the rest 50% of the pipeline to formally comply with the regulation. In the meantime, the situation around NS2 creates room for some lobbyism on the side of Rosneft, which has been busy increasing its natural gas production in the last couple of years.

Recently, the CEO of Rosneft Igor Sechin asked Vladimir Putin to allow Rosneft to supply gas to Europe. Currently, Gazprom has a monopoly on European gas supplies, and the proposal of Sechin, at least formally, does not contest this exclusive status. The idea of Sechin implied cooperation with Gazprom on the basis of an agency agreement. To make the proposal more attractive for the government, Rosneft offered to pay more taxes to the budget than Gazprom does.

Given that Sechin can be rarely stopped from fulfilling his ambitions, I think this won't be the last attempt to lobby formal or informal demonopolization of gas exports to Europe. Thus, in the longer term, I can't exclude a scenario where Gazprom will use 50% of NS2 most of the time, use up to ~75-80% in case of really cold weather (as an exception to the regulation), and the rest 20-25% will be sold to Rosneft so the company could export gas on par with Gazprom. That's surely a bold scenario, but I won't consider it impossible.

The Bottom Line

I keep holding my quite large position in Gazprom as the company continues benefiting from the favorable market environment. However, we should keep in mind that the effect of gas prices might be not full because of the usage of futures for gas sales.

I try to use every correction in the stock price to buy more shares, and if you're willing to increase your position in Gazprom, I would advise doing the same.