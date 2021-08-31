Andy/iStock via Getty Images Intellia Overview

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is a $11.7bn market cap specialist biotech developing proprietary CRISPR-Cas-9 therapeutics.

Alongside CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) and Editas Medicine (EDIT) (you can find my recent deep dive notes on both companies here and here), Intellia is a frontrunner in the race to bring a first CRISPR gene therapy to market.

Intellia's share price leapt from $80, to $172 - a gain of ~115% - in late June this year after the company released landmark data from a Phase 1 trial of its lead candidate NTLA-2001, in patients with Transthyretin (ATTR) Amyloidosis, a disease characterised by the misfolding of the TTR protein, leading to the buildup of amyloid fibrils, which disrupt the proper functioning of tissues and organs, including nerves, heart, kidneys and eyes.

Intellia's results showed that, in 6 patients, a mean reduction of serum TTR was observed - with 3 patients in the higher dose 0.3mg/kg arm experiencing an 87% mean reduction. This represents an improvement on a current standard of care - Alnylam's (ALNY) RNAi gene silencing therapy Onpattro, which achieves ~80% mean reduction.

What was most notable about the results however was that they marked the first time ever that an in vivo gene editing therapy - administered via intravenous injection - had demonstrated safety and efficacy in an in-human trial.

Although the data set was small, and the durability of NTLA-2001 must still be established in further trials, the breakthrough was one that the market had hoped for ever since scientists began working with the CRISPR-Cas9 system as a means to edit the human genome, and potentially not only treat, but cure genetic diseases.

CRISPR stands for clustered, regularly interspaced, short palindromic repeats, and it is used by bacteria as a defence mechanism to identify and memorise viral sequences of DNA - whilst the enzyme Cas-9 uses CRISPR to identify and cleave these strands of DNA, disabling pathogenic viruses.

The origin of CRISPR. Source: Intellia website

This mechanism can be adapted - using Guide RNA, which directs CRISPR-Cas9 to a specific target - to "knock out" or repair genes, or to insert a replacement DNA sequence in humans.

There are 2 types of CRISPR therapy - in vivo, when DNA is edited inside the patient's body, as with NTLA-2001 - and ex vivo - when a patient's (autologous) or a donor's (allogeneic) cells are harvested, taken to a lab and genetically engineered to repair a specific mutation, and then reintroduced back into the patient.

Intellia has a pipeline of ex-vivo therapies, including an asset targeting Sickle Cell Disease, as part of a collaboration with Novartis (NVS), in early stage clinical trials, a CAR-T cell therapy targeting acute myeloid lymphoma ("AML"), at the Investigational New Drug ("IND") enabling stage, and it is also researching T-cell directed therapies targeting solid tumors, an allogeneic therapy, and further undisclosed disease targets - that latter in collaboration with Novartis.

The in-vivo pipeline supports the majority of Intellia's current double-digit billion market cap, however - most notably NTLA-2001, but also NTLA-2002, indicated for Hereditary Angioedema - a rare genetic disorder characterised by swelling of the limbs, face, intestinal tract and airway - and at the IND enabling stage.

For NTLA-2001, Intellia has an influential and well-resourced partner in Regeneron (REGN) (my recent note here), who fund 25% of the global development costs, in exchange for a 25% share of commercial profits, should the therapy win approval. In May last year, Regeneron and Intellia expanded their partnership to co-develop potential therapies for treatment of hemophilia A and B.

CRISPR's "Big 3" Drug Developers

Prior to its June data readout in ATTR Amyloidosis, Intellia was the least valuable of the 3 major CRISPR-Cas-9 drug developers, but since its success with NTLA-2001, it has now become the most valuable.

Jennifer Doudna - who was awarded the Nobel Prize for her work on CRISPR-Cas9, alongside Emmanuelle Charpentier - was one of the original co-founders of Editas, alongside the Harvard scientists George Church, Feng Zhang, and David Liu, but left the company, and joined Intellia soon after. Charpentier, meanwhile, is a scientific founder of CRISPR.

All 3 companies have been locked in patent disputes over who owns the rights to the CRISPR-Cas9 technology for almost a decade - Editas licenses its technology from Harvard's Broad Institute, whilst Intellia and CRISPR license theirs from the University of California, Berkeley, where Doudna is Li Ka Shing Chancellor's Chair Professor in the Department of Chemistry and the Department of Molecular and Cell Biology. Both institutions lay claim to the first patents issued in regard to the technology.

The disputes have rumbled on and add an extra layer of risk to any investment, but the 3 companies - Editas, CRISPR and Intellia, are at least focused on different targets with their lead candidates.

Whilst Intellia advances its in-vivo opportunities in ATTR Amyloidosis and Hereditary Angioedema, CRISPR is focused on its ex-vivo opportunity in Sickle Cell Disease - part of a lucrative partnership with Vertex - who paid $900m for 60% of the commercialisation rights - and Editas will shortly publish data from Phase 1 trials of its in-vivo ocular therapy EDIT-101, indicated for the ocular condition Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10.

Whether by design or accident, each company has to some extent avoided direct competition with the others, although all 3 are developing Sickle Cell Disease therapies - with CRISPR's the most advanced, and all 3 have CAR-T cell therapy programs.

Investment Thesis

Gene therapy is unquestionably one of the most exciting fields of study in medicine, because uniquely, gene therapy offers the prospect of a "one-time" cure for patients, as opposed to a lifetime of regular treatments.

That is why the market can value a company like Intellia at a market cap >$10bn, despite it's not having advanced any assets beyond Phase 1, and in that trial, has published data from only 6 patients!

It has taken a long time for CRISPR gene therapy developing companies to come to the boil, but there is now a sense of momentum building up, and I would personally recommend holding at least one or two gene-therapy stocks in a diversified investment portfolio - one of the "Big 3" perhaps, plus one of the next-generation companies coming through - Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) (my recent post here) is an exciting prospect, pioneering not CRISPR but "base editing", whilst Caribou Biosciences (CRBU), is an allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy pioneer.

Companies founded on CRISPR-Cas9 patents. Source: synbiobeta.

At the present time, I must admit that while I am bullish on CRISPR, Beam and Editas, my current feeling is that Intellia's recent share price surge may mean that investors are better off waiting for a price correction before opening a position in the company, with such a long clinical trial process ahead for NTLA-2001, and many hurdles - durability, safety, efficacy - to clear in larger trials.

Nevertheless, Intellia is a stock that is well worth watching closely, in my view, not just because of the ATTR Amyloidosis opportunity, but also due to the power of CRISPR-Cas9 technology, and the disease targets that may be in range once proof-of-concept has been established.

In the rest of this post, I'll discuss NTLA-2001 in some more detail, and touch on the company's other pipeline opportunities, before offering some final thoughts.

As a final point, it's important to remember that CRISPR-Cas9 is certainly not the only gene-therapy game in town, and I will also briefly discuss rival companies using differentiated approaches, from Big Pharma in Car-T cell therapy, to gene silencing companies using RNA-interference, like Alnylam. I'll briefly look at some of the potential drawbacks of CRISPR.

NTLA-2001 - Intellia's Hope For A First CRISPR-Cas9 Commercialised drug

A significant amount of credit must go to Intellia and its management team - led by CEO John Leonard, formerly Chief Scientific Officer of AbbVie, who came out of retirement to take the role, and Chief Medical Officer, David Lebwohl, formerly CMO at Vertex subsidiary Semma Therapeutics, and Novartis, for its work with NTLA-2001, although the therapy has to some extent borrowed from the pioneering work of other companies and scientists.

Alnylam, for example, has already brought a gene-silencing therapy to market for ATTR Amyloidosis that targets the TTR gene, and achieved a high efficacy bar of 80% TTR serum reduction, as mentioned above. Onpattro has made modest sales of $215m in the first 6 months of 2021, having earned $306m of revenue in FY20.

Onpattro however, requires a multi-hour infusion every 3 weeks, whereas NTLA-2001 offers the prospect of a "one and done" treatment, by permanently knocking out the TRR gene, which is what makes its early data readout so exciting, alongside the fact that no serious adverse safety events were reported in any of the 6 patients evaluated to date. It had been thought the therapy could put too high strain on the liver, but there were no signs of blood clots or elevated liver enzymes, according to CEO Leonard.

Intellia intends to enroll up to 30 subjects in its Phase 1 trial, at differing dose levels, and will initiate the single dose expansion cohort of the trial before the end of the year, which could use a dose as high as 1mg/kg (3mg/kg and 6mg/kg doses were used in preclinical studies in non-human primates, achieving 95% serum TTR reduction) - results from the 1mg/kg cohort 3 of the dose expansion part of the trial will be released before the end of the year, management told analysts on the Q221 earnings call.

A 1mg/kg could achieve even higher levels of serum TTR reduction, showing a clear advantage over Onpattro, but the higher dose may also trigger adverse safety issues. The study will follow patients for a total of 2 years, which will provide valuable insight into whether the treatment may have long-term safety concerns - instances of cancer, for example, have been linked to the suppression of certain genes.

bluebird bio (BLUE) - another gene therapy developer - recently had a trial in Sickle Cell Disease placed under a clinical hold by the FDA owing to cases of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and one of myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) detected in prior clinical trials of its LentiGlobin cell therapy. The trials have since recommenced, however, and it was bluebird's lentiviral delivery system that was thought to be the potential cause, as opposed to the gene therapy itself.

The other aspect of NTLA-2001 that helped the drug shatter analysts' expectations on efficacy - 1 patient on the 0.3mg/kg dose experienced a 96% reduction in serum TTR - its lipid nanoparticle ("LNP") delivery system.

Lipid Nanoparticles have been compared to a "Magic School Bus" that delivers drug payloads to their target destinations without their being degraded. They are a vital part of the messenger-RNA vaccines developed by Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) - without them, mRNA would be degraded by the body's immune system after a few minutes, and would be unable to penetrate cell membranes.

Precisely engineered LNPs are now also solving the single biggest issue faced by gene-silencing, and gene editing companies - delivery. Most gene-therapy companies, including Intellia, have been using viral vectors to gain entry to cells, but LNPs potentially offer greater flexibility and control, underpin the success of Intellia's in vivo pipeline, and hand the company a potential competitive advantage over CRISPR Therapeutics and Editas, whose lead candidates use viral vectors.

The next set of data from NTLA-2001 will be critical - if positive, it could potentially pave the way for a pivotal trial, and also help Intellia to expand the therapy beyond ATTR patients with polyneuropathy, to those with cardiomyopathy, and the wild-type form of the disease.

Intellia has been reluctant to discuss pricing for NTLA-2001, making peak sales forecasts tricky. Estimates suggest that there are ~50,000 patients who suffer from the hereditary form of ATTR Amyloidosis - either polyneuropathy or cardiomyopathy, and 200k - 500k patients with the wild-type form of the disease.

Intellia's list price is likely to be high - likely >$1m, because of the one-time nature of the treatment. 50k patients therefore implies a $50bn market, but theoretically, as patients are cured, the market will shrink. This is yet another imponderable about the impact of gene therapies on the medical treatment landscape - will they eliminate certain diseases altogether?

Previously, CEO Leonard has commented:

“We've never offered an approach or a price. That is a strawman put up by people who do that at their own peril. So I would say that we're going to be in an excellent position to bring not only medical value to patients, but I fully expect it will bring value to the healthcare system and that's our objective here.”

In truth, investors probably do not need to concern themselves too much about peak sales for gene therapies. What matters in the near term - until the end of this decade, for example, is that companies show proof-of-concept, durability, and long-term safety.

That is why, if Intellia's data in larger patient sets looks as good as it has done in its first in-human data readout, in 1 year's time, I would expect the company's market cap to exceed $15bn, and perhaps test $20bn.

Further In Vivo and Ex Vivo Opportunities

After NTLA-2001, next on the list in the in-vivo pipeline is NTLA-2002, indicated for Hereditary Angioedema ("HAE"). According to Intellia, HAE is estimated to affect 1 in 50,000 people, with an estimated 11,000 to 21,500 diagnosed HAE patients in the U.S. and Europe.

Although there are multiple therapies approved to treat HAE, and reduce the frequency and severity of the swelling attacks it causes, NTLA-2002 offers a permanent solution - blowing all other therapeutic options out of the water - by "knocking out" the KLKB1 gene, permanently reducing the activity of plasma kallikrein activity - a proven clinically effective prophylactic treatment for HAE, with no known adverse safety effects.

Again, the delivery system uses LNPs, and in non-human-primate ("NHP") trials, a "therapeutically relevant impact on attack rate" was achieved over a 52-week period. Intellia has submitted its IND application, and expects to initiate a Phase 1 trial this year.

For the rest of its in vivo pipeline, Intellia is beginning to look beyond "knockout", and into "insertion" i.e. of new genetic code, to target conditions such as Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency ("AATD"), and hemophilia - an indication being pursued in partnership with Novartis.

Within in-vivo, provided its breakthrough results in ATTR are repeatable and sustainable, the sky seems to be the limit for Intellia, although at the present time the FDA remains sceptical about gene therapies, according to many sources.

The agency is reluctant to fast-track gene therapies in indications that already have approved therapies, it is thought, insisting on longer-term data, meaning HAE, ATTR, and hemophilia approvals potentially remain years away for Intellia no matter the strength of early data. The FDA is also reluctant to conduct gene therapy trials in the US - NTLA-2001 trials are being conducted in the UK and New Zealand, and only Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) has been permitted to trial a gene-therapy - indicated for the rare genetic disease mucopolysaccharidosis - in the US.

As discussed, most of the value of Intellia is derived from its in-vivo pipeline, but there is no question that the ex-vivo pipeline could spring a surprise, especially with an influential partner such as Novartis on board.

Novartis already has an approved CAR-T cell therapy for the hematological cancers ALL and DLBCL, but sales have been underwhelming - $474m in FY20 - and Intellia has its own cell engineering platform looking at HSCs, Natural Killer ("NK") cells, T-cells and immune enhancing edits.

The company has its own proprietary autologous asset in NTLA-5001, targeting the Wilms' Tumor 1 antigen, expressed in ~90% of AML cases, and management told analysts on the Q121 earnings call that a first clinical trial application had been submitted, with a study expected to initiate in the UK before the end of the year, in AML patients.

Intriguingly, Intellia also announced that in partnership with Blackstone Life Sciences - a subsidiary of the private equity group, it has launched its own Universal CAR-T company, which will combine Intellia's allogeneic approach with "a clinically-validated universal CAR T construct" developed by privately held biotech GEMoaB. The new company has already received $250m of funding from Blackstone, and Intellia is in line to:

receive a significant equity stake of this new company along with two options to co-develop and co-commercialize two allogeneic Universal CAR T candidates in the U.S. and key European countries. Source: John Leonard, Q221 earnings call

As discussed, although CRISPR, and bluebird Bio, since the hold on its clinical trials, have leadership in the SCD space, I would not rule out Intellia making an impression here too.

OTQ923 / HIX763 is the candidate being jointly developed by Intellia and Novartis, and it appears to have the same mechanism of action as CRISPR's candidate CTX-001, targeting an increase in the expression of the fetal hemoglobin, in order to compensate for the damaging effects of the sickle hemoglobin produced by SCD patients.

Once again, the use of lipid nanoparticles could be a significant differentiating factor. Both CRISPR and bluebird's therapies target the BCL11A gene, which keeps Hbf levels low, and both have been able to show substantial increases in Hbf over a sustained period, as elimination of vaso-occlusive crises.

There are >10 competing gene therapies targeting SCD in development, and it is a large market opportunity, with a global prevalence of 20-25m patients.

Conclusion - I am Waiting For Further Validation Before Getting Overexcited

In many ways, Intellia's results in ATTR Amyloidosis singlehandedly re-ignited the market's enthusiasm for gene therapy companies, and most notably companies working with CRISPR.

Its results went beyond analysts' most optimistic expectations, and provided they are repeatable and sustainable, with no unexpected safety issues, it has opened the door for Intellia to initiate a pivotal trial, and perhaps win a first ever approval for a CRISPR-Cas9 gene therapy within 2-3 years.

It may not be a substantial market opportunity - and as discussed, the revenue implications of "one-time-only" therapeutic options have not been fully investigated or discussed yet - but the power and potential of gene-therapy is such that that will scarcely matter to the market, and the likelihood is that the closer NTLA-2001 gets to approval, the higher Intellia's share price will rise.

There are a lot of ifs, buts, and maybes to consider in relation to investing in gene-therapy companies, however, and perhaps Intellia is currently subject to the greatest downside risk, having doubled in value in the last 3 months, which is why I am remaining neutral on the stock at the present time.

Still, more data is due very soon from the NTLA-2001 trial, which ought to be catalytic to the share price - either to the upside or downside - so investors looking for near-term upside cannot really afford to sit on the sidelines for too long.

It seems to me that Intellia's early adoption of the lipid nanoparticle delivery system has been a big win for the company - neither CRISPR nor Editas' lead candidates use LNPs.

CRISPR has a major win in SCD on the horizon, but faces intense competition, whilst Intellia has few gene-therapy competitors in ATTR Amyloidosis.

Personally, however, I would perhaps wait for further data from NTLA-2001 before investing in Intellia. Granted, that may mean missing on a >50% share price gain if the next set of data from Phase 1 trials is positive, but guards against catastrophic downside if it isn't.

I suspect that if Intellia's technology is validated, however, it will open the door to the successful development of many more genetic disease candidates, in HAE, AATD, hemophilia etc, and it will still be possible to buy into a company at a reasonable price, whose valuation ought to realise steady gains as it works to implement its validated technology in as many fields as possible.

Gene-therapy is a miraculous approach to medicine, and after many years, several companies are within 2-3 years of potentially releasing a commercial therapy. They will soon be challenged by a next-generation of companies and techniques, but until the end of the decade, it will be fascinating to see how Intellia, CRISPR, and Editas progress.