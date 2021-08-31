China Zenix Auto International Limited (ZXAIY) Management on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCPK:ZXAIY) Q2 2021 Results Earnings Conference Call August 31, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Thank you for joining us today and welcome to Zenix Auto's 2021 second quarter annual financial results conference call. My name is Kevin Theiss. I am Zenix Auto U.S. Investor Relations Advisor. Joining us today are Deputy CEO, Mr. Junqiu Gao and Mr. Martin Cheung, CFO.

This conference call script contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as aim, anticipate, believe, continue, estimate, expect, going forward, intend, ought to, plan, potential, project, seek, may, might, can, could, will, would, shall, should, is likely to and the negative forms of these words or other expressions.

Among other things, the quotations from management in this conference call as well as Zenix Auto's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. Zenix Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its Annual Report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Zenix Auto's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainty. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following, our growth strategies, our future business development, including our ability to successfully develop new tubeless steel wheels and the ongoing introduction of aluminum wheels, our ability to expand our distribution network, overall growth in the aftermarket and OEM markets in China and elsewhere, which depend upon a number of factors beyond our control, including economic growth rate and vehicle sales and changes in our revenues and certain costs or expense items as a percentage of our revenues.

In particular, readers should consider the risks outlined under the heading Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in our current reports filed from time to time on Form 6-K. The consequences of the Coronavirus outbreak to global economic conditions and the global automobile industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our company in particular have been material and the future cannot be predicted. Zenix Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in the press release, script and in any attachments are as of this date only and Zenix Auto undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Mr. Cheung will provide a brief overview and he will review the 2021 second quarter and first six months financial results. Thereafter, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. For the purposes of today's call, all the second quarter numbers are unaudited. The financial results will be presented in RMB and U.S. dollars. Zenix Auto prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Thank you Kevin. So let me start with a brief discussion on our overall market in the second quarter of 2021. The Chinese economy expanded in the second quarter of 2021 as GDP grew by 73.9% year-over-year, another robust quarterly result after the unprecedented 18.36% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2021. GDP for the first six months of 2021 was 12.7% above a year ago. It's should noted that, Chinese economy was significantly weakened in the second quarter and first half of 2020 due to COVID-19 disruptions in China and globally. After robust growth in the 2021 first quarter, the Chinese commercial vehicle sector experienced a notable slowdown in the second quarter.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, CAAM, in the month of April 2021, commercial vehicle unit sales grew by only 2.3% year-over-year with bus sales 23.1% higher and truck sales 0.7% above a year ago. In May 2021, the commercial vehicle unit sales declined by 7.4% year-over-year, as bus sales increased by 23.2% but truck sales decreased by 9.7%. In June 2021, the commercial vehicle unit sales worsened as sales declined by 16.8% year-over-year with bus sales up 23.5% and truck sales down 20.2%.

In the second quarter of 2021, our revenue increased by 5%yoy due to a 10.4% increase in wheels sales to the Chinese OEM market combined with a 14.5% gain in the sale of aluminum wheels. Our sales into the Chinese aftermarket and international markets remains weak and partially offset these sales gains. Our second quarter aftermarket sales in China were lower by 7.1% year-over-year to RMB110.6 million or $17.1 million, based on a 7% year-over-year reduction in unit sales. International sales declined by 6.5% year-over-year to RMB33.3 million, $5.2 million as unit sales in the international markets decreased by 6.1% year-over-year.

For the first six months of 2021, CAAM statistics show that Chinese commercial vehicle sales increased by 20.9% year-over-year with unit sales up by 39.7% and the large truck market unit sales were 19.4%v higher. The sales growth of traditional buses benefited from the phasing out of generous EV subsidies. Truck sales growth in the first six months of 2021 was stimulated by a significant pre-buy of National V emission compliance vehicles in the distribution channels before the stricter National VI emission standards for diesel engine were nationally mandated beginning in July 2021. Continued emphasis on enforcing stricter and the overwhelming regulations that impact new infrastructure projects also generated high OEM truck sales, especially for heavy duty trucks.

Sales of tubed steel wheels comprised 35.1%v of the revenue of the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 30% in the same quarter of 2020. This higher sales of tubed steel wheels reflected a trend towards greater sales of lower priced steel wheels. All revenue for the first six months and June 30, 2021 increased by 12.4% year-over-year to RMB924.5 million, $143.2 million. Sales to the Chinese OEM market increased, by 28.6% year-over-year to RMB663.2 million or $102.7 million with aftermarket sales down by 9.3% year-over-year to RMB203.1 million or $31.5 million and international sales decreased by 30% year-over-year to RMB58.2 million or $9 million. Our sales of aluminum wheels increased by almost 37.9% and accounted for 14% of revenue in the first six months of 2021 as we increased our production and achieved higher economy of scale.

Our gross loss of the second quarter of 2021 was much higher at RMB83.3 million or $59.4 million compared to a gross loss of RMB4.2 million in the same quarter of 2020. The higher gross loss resulted from a significant increase in raw material cost, especially for steel and aluminum combined with the lower unit sales in the Chinese aftermarket and international markets. We increased our selling prices but high material cost exceeded increases in our average selling prices.

Research and development expenses increased by 9.1% year-over-year to RMB19.9 million or $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarialy due to the effects of higher net prices used in developments. Our diluted loss per ADS were $0.73 in the second quarter of 2021 and $1.12 for the first six months of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, Zenix Auto had bank balances in cash of TMB434.63 million or $67.3 million and fixed bank deposits with a maturity period over the three months of RMB210 million or $32.5 million.

On August 10, the Board of Directors received a letter proposing a preliminary non-binding going private transaction from Mr. Jianhui Lai, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Chairman Lai and Newrace Limited, a company wholly owned by Chairman Lai to acquire all the outstanding shares including shares underlying the American depository shares, ADS, currently beneficially owned by Chairman Lai, Newrace Limited and the affiliated companies, together that we call the Purchasers. The Purchasers currently beneficial own approximately 69.5% of the issued and outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis, which gives them 69.5% of the total voting power that may be exercised in a general meeting shareholders. The proposed purchase price is $0.9 per ADS or 0.225% based on one ADS representing four shares in cash, representing a premium of around 309% over the ADS closing trading price of $0.22 per ADS on August 6, 2021. If the transaction proceeds, the company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Newrace, the ADSs including the shares underlying the ADSs will be terminated from registration under the Securities Exchange Act. The Board has established a special committee comprised of independent and disinterested directors consisting of Mr. To Wai Suen, Mr. Zhang Xiandai and Mr. Zhang Yichun. The special committee has recently engaged Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as the U.S. legal advisor and Duff & Phelps, A Kroll Business operating as Kroll, LLC as its financial advisor to help evaluate this proposal.

The company cautions that this proposal constitutes only a preliminary indication of the Purchasers' interest and does not constitute any binding commitment not agreement, arrangement or understanding between the company and the Purchasers relating to any proposed transaction, will be created until such time as definitive documentation has been executed and delivered by the Purchasers to the company and all other appropriate parties. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made by the Purchasers, that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to the proposal or any other transactions or that this or any other transaction will be approved or consummated.

Now let me go over some highlights for the second quarter of 2021. Revenue for the second quarter was RMB527.2 million, S$81.7 million as compared to RMB502 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue on a year-over-year basis was mainly attributable to increase in sales to the Chinese OEM market, increase in average selling price and a slower rate of contraction in the domestic aftermarket segment and international markets.

Sales to the Chinese OEM market were RMB383.3 million or $59.4 million as compared to RMB347.3 million in the same quarter of 2020. Total unit sales in the OEM market increased by 3.5% year-over-year as compared to the same in the second quarter of 2020.

Aftermarket sales in China were RMB110.6 million or $17.1 million as compared to RMB119.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Total unit sales in the aftermarket decreased by 7% year-over-year. Increase in new vehicle sales and slowdown in infrastructure projects negatively impacted our overall market for aftermarket sales in China but the market contracted at a slower rate in the second quarter of 2021.

International sales were RMB33.3 million, $5.2 million as compared to sales of RMB35.6 million in the same quarter of 2020. Total unit sales in the international markets decreased by 6.1% year-over-year as compared to the same in the second quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, domestic OEM sales, domestic aftermarket sales and international sales contributed 72.7%, 21% and 6.3% of revenue, respectively.

Sales of tubed steel wheels comprised 35.1% of the revenue of the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 30% in the same quarter of 2020. Tubeless steel wheel sales represented 48.7% of the revenue of the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 54.8% in the same quarter of 2020. Sales of aluminum wheels accounted for 13.4% of the revenue of the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 12.3% in the same quarter of 2020.

Gross loss of the second quarter of 2021 was RMB82.3 million, $12.7 million as compared to a gross loss of RMB4.2 million in the same quarter of 2020. The increase in gross loss was mainly due to a significant increase of raw material cost, namely steel and aluminum, which offset the increase in our product prices.

Selling and distribution costs increased by 2.9% year-over-year to RMB38.9 million or $6 million in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to RMB37.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in selling and distribution costs was primarily due to higher advertising and promotion costs in the second quarter of 2021 as compared with the same quarter last year. As a percentage of revenue, selling and distribution costs were 7.4% in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to 7.5% in the same quarter a year ago.

Research and development, R&D, expenses increased by 9.1% year-over-year to RMB19.9 million, $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to RMB18.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. R&D expenses, as a percentage of revenue, were 3.8% in the second quarter of 2021 and 3.6% in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in R&D expenses as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to increase of raw material costs in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the same quarter last year. The company maintains its R&D initiatives for new product development associated with new material development, new product design and new production equipment development.

Administrative expenses of RMB31.3 million, $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 decreased by 1.3% year-over-year as compared to RMB31.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease of administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2021 as compared with that in the same quarter last year was primarily due to our cost control measures. As a percentage of revenue, administrative expenses were 5.9% in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 6.3% in the second quarter of 2020. Such decrease reflected the higher revenue and lower expenses in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the same quarter last year.

Net loss and total comprehensive loss were RMB244 million or $37.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to net loss and total comprehensive loss of RMB78.6 million in the same quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted loss per ADS were RMB4.73 or $0.73 in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB1.52 in the second quarter of 2020.

In the second quarter of 2021, the company recorded net cash outflow from operating activities of RMB74.8 million, $11.6 million as compared with a net cash outflow of RMB150 million in the second quarter of 2020. Capital expenditure for the purchase of property, plant and equipment in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB2 million or $0.3 million as compared with RMB35.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Quick ratio in the second quarter of 2021 was 1.01. During the second quarters of 2021 and 2020, the weighted average number of ordinary shares was 206.5 million and the weighted average number of ADSs was 51.6 million.

Now we disclose highlight of the first six months financial results. Revenue for the first six months ended June 30, 2021 was RMB924.5 million or $143.2 million as compared with RMB822.7 million in the first six months of 2020. Sales to the Chinese OEM market increased by 28.6% year-over-year to RMB663.2 million or $102.7 million in the first six months of 2021 and represented 71.7% of revenue. Aftermarket sales decreased by 9.3% year-over-year to RMB203.1 million, $31.5 million in the first six months of 2021 and represented 22% of revenue. International sales decreased by 30% year-over-year to RMB58.2 million, $9 million in the first six months of 2021 and represented 6.3% of revenue.

Sales of tubed steel wheels in the first six months of 2021 increased by 22.9% year-over-year as compared to that in the same period in 2020 and accounted for 36.5% of revenue. Sales of tubeless steel wheels in the first six months of 2021 increased by 0.05% year-over-year as compared to that in the same period a year ago and accounted for 45.8% of revenue. Sales of aluminum wheels in the first six months of 2021 increased 37.9% year-over-year as compared with that in the same period a year ago and accounted for 14% of revenue.

Gross loss for the first six months ended June 30, 2021 was RMB144.1 million or $22.3 million as compared with a gross loss of RMB6.3 million during the same period in 2020. Net loss and total comprehensive loss for the first six months ended June 30, 2021 was RMB372.5 million or $57.7 million as compared with a net loss and total comprehensive loss of RMB139.2 million during the same period in 2020. Basic and diluted losses per ADS for the first six months ended June 30, 2021 were RMB7.21 or $1.12 as compared with basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB2.70 during the same period in 2020.

Now, I will go over some key balance sheet highlights. As of June 30, 2021, Zenix Auto had bank balances and cash of RMB434.3 million or $67.3 million and fixed bank deposits with a maturity period over three months of RMB210 million, $32.5 million. Account receivables were RMB370.4 million or $57.4 as compared to RMB395.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Total bank borrowings were RMB558 million or $86.4 million. Total equity attributable to owners of the company was RMB1,662.3 million or $257.5 million.

Yes. Hi. Thank you once again for a very detailed presentation, which sounds historically similar to the presentations I have listened to quarter-after-quarter-after-quarter. It goes into tremendous detail about everything, but I guess it really doesn't answer one question. Besides the sun coming up in the west, what needs to happen, in your esteemed opinion, for this company ever in any lifetime time to operate profitably? And that's a question that really never seems to be answered. And secondly, it would seem that you could liquidate this company according to your figures on the balance sheet for $3 or $4 a share and quarter-after-quarter-after-quarter, you keep beating your head against the wall, trying to run a business that you either don't have the ability to run profitably or that just doesn't seem to ever be able to turn a profit no matter what management talent is observing. So, I mean long term, what is an answer to this besides watching you run this into the ground quarter-after-quarter-after-quarter until there's absolutely nothing left? I guess that's my question.

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language]

So Mr. Gao provided some more detail. the reasons that caused the gross loss. It's pretty much all attributable to the macro environment. First is, after the pandemic outbreak, we are seeing a global level commodity upswing. Mainly for our business, steel price has skyrocketed. As steel has been the main raw material for our products, so our gross margin took a major hit.

Then secondly is that our business, if you look at our business units and business lines, aftermarket has traditionally been a major part of our business. And aftermarket not only contributed the largest volume, but also contributed largest gross profit in the past, because in aftermarket, our product we can price at very high price and the cost is very low in comparison with other customers. So aftermarket has been a profit center for us for many, many years.

But I think the new administration took over, they shifted heavily into environmental crackdown. One of the policy drove the profitability impact was anti-overloading policy. Government has been cracking down anti-loading on the trucks which,. as a result of that, significantly reduced the wear and tear of the trucks. And together with the increased OEM new truck sales, our aftermarket business has been shrinking over time. And that's also affecting our blended gross margin because aftermarket has been a profit center. Now it's the margin has declined and commitments also shaking.

So lastly is our labor. The labor cost in China has increased. We are a labor intensive business. So that's also affected out gross margin.

[Foreign Language]

So looking into second half of the year, to be brutally honest with you, the environment, it could get worse. On the OEM side, if you look at the truck business, commercial vehicle businesses and truck in particular, in the month of July, the total China truck sales, overall markets sold 270,000. That's about half of the volume of the sales in the months of April. So as you know, we also mentioned it earlier prepared remarks. The sales of the new emission standard has kind of came in on July 1. So the pre-sales of the old emission vehicle has dominated the first half of the year. So the second half of the year, we will see a drop-off in the demand. if you look at the heavy duty truck sales.

[Foreign Language]

Okay. So, I didn't finish earlier. So Mr. Gao mentioned, the heavy duty trucks in the months of July, 75,000 units. That's also significantly less in the same period last year.

Due to the COVID impact, the economic environment has been difficult in China. Also, we are seeing a slowdown on infrastructure projects in China as well. So all-in-all, it's not easy. Now, we also want to show you a few other challenges. So we have three major challenges and we will tell you how we are countering those challenges.

First is our, like many other manufacturing companies and business in China, we are facing a labor shortage. And most of out, the bulk of our labor force or the average labor force is in their 50s right now. And many of them are facing retirement age. But the challenge is we are having difficulty to recruit younger workers. Somehow, the younger generation are not interested to take our labor work, in particular in the factories. And so what we are doing is to increase the machine automations.

So that's our solution to counter the higher labor costs and also the label shortage to use machine to maintain production level and also reduce cost. And we are increasing more and more automated production lines. And we also looking at it and discuss with a few global suppliers and we find their equipment are expensive. And so what we are doing is, we are in close discussion and collaboration with one of the top research institute in China to develop our own automated production line. So that's the first area we are working on. We see that challenge and we are working on it.

The second area, as where I mentioned earlier, the aftermarket has been historically a profit center. The change in government policy has affected our business. So what we are doing right now is to shift our business to more OEM oriented. So we have been signed FAW, so third largest truck producer in China. And we are working diligently to increase our market share with that big truck producer.

And in addition to that, we are working with Sinotruk, which is our old customer. We have been working with them on different models. So lately, they are introducing a new model they are working with a European truck giant, Scania. And so they are releasing a new model and we are getting our wheels into that particular model as well.

[Foreign Language]

So speaking of Scania, as you already know, that's the high-end heavy duty truck producer in the world and especially they have a large market share in Europe. I think they are in the process of opening a new factory in Yangtze River Delta, China. And so we working with them closely. They need aluminum wheels for this high end heavy truck. And so, our goal is to -- we are developing our models that fit their new trucks in heavy duty. So that's a very great development. We are working closely with Scania.

And now speaking of the aftermarket overall, the market size is shrinking. But we are also doing something proactively. We continue to develop new product. And for example, we developed the new model for the aftermarket has a strong key anticipation function feature. And that product has been well received. Even it's a relatively new product, but we are gaining market share. And even the small pace, we are seeing as very strong growth. And so even in the environment like this, especially the aftermarket area, we are still working on to get this product. So this product, by the way, has a very high margin. So we are working hard to reverse such trend in the margin category.

[Foreign Language]

So the third and last challenge, as we mentioned earlier, is the overall macro environment. And the last 10years, China has done a lot of infrastructure projects. But we are coming to a point most of the project are done, which means if there's no other new project coming online, the demand for trucks will start to taper off. So that being said, we are doing the best we can to continue to look for opportunity, whether into the OEM business or on the production side how to cut costs. So we are working proactively finding solutions. It's not an easy environment to operate, but we are giving you enough details of all things we are doing.

And hopefully that can answer to some of your questions. So long answer to a short question, but we are working hard on it.

Joel Marcus

Okay. If I could follow-up, I mean, I appreciate that you actually laid out some avenues moving forward that do sound promising. But certainly it seems to be a long torturous road. Why hasn't this company thought of selling itself to a major truck manufacturer? I mean, liquidating and returning proceeds to shareholders?. I have to repeat. I don't know that I could say that this company is being operated in the interest of shareholders. I mean, it certainly seems to be in the interest of management to keep this going, But I mean, is it really in the interest of shareholders? And number two, I would assume that the gentlemen on this call our shareholders. Could I ask how do you feel about the offer? I mean, would the gentlemen on the call vote in favor of the offer and allow the majority to gain control and take the liquidating distribution from that? So basically, why hasn't this company actively been seeking to sell itself in the past, to return as much as possible to shareholders? And secondly, how does management feel and how do the gentlemen on this call feel about the offer to take it private? And how do you intend to vote your shares? And how would you advise outside shareholders to vote their shares?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language]

Okay. To your first question, we have to give you a little longer answer. But basically the OEM in China, for example, the largest OEM like FAW, Dongfeng, Sinotruk, those truck commercial vehicles OEMs, they have been proactively, they used to have a wheel division to produce wheels. But they have been proactively divesting those assets because those are labor intense, margin are lower and they have been getting rid of this business, spin them off. And what they want to introduce is market-driven competition to drive down the cost and to lower the cost for that when they procure those wheels. So either way, all type business has, you don't see OEM own those business anymore. Most of them are independent suppliers. So that's been an ongoing trend for China commercial vehicle sectors. So it's not viable to approach OEM to buy a company like us.

Martin?

Martin Cheung

Okay. So on the second part of the question about the comments of the offer, I don't think I am in a position to comment or whether it's fair or not. But I think the company has then and has been disclosed a special committee has been established. Suitable appropriate professionals have been appointed. And there will help the shareholders and the management and they will give their advice to the Board whether to accept or to give their advice to shareholders whether they should accept the offer, the current offer. As the management of the company, my duties and my work, we will make sure that all the process would be fair and transparent and according to the market practices. So I think that's I can comment it on the offer front. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Larson with City National. Please proceed with your question.

Matthew Larson

Hello. Thanks for taking my call. On the offer, I know you can't go into a lot of detail, but if it proceeds when do you expect it to close if all the agreements come into line on whatever is required to get the full approval of the deal?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language]

Martin Cheung

Thank you for your question. And honestly, I don't have a concrete time timetable on when the proposal could be completed. So what I can, well, what I was told is the process, the special committee is in the process of talking to their professionals and probably next step would be, based on their advices, they would negotiate with the offer. But honestly, I don't have information because it has been handled by our special committee established recently. But I believe whatever significant progress that could be made, we will have relevant announcements to be made accordingly. I don't have a time table for the time.

Matthew Larson

Okay. And then since the Chairman and his investment arm own 69%, almost 70%, does it require any sort of majority of non-affiliated shareholders? Or is it just a straight majority vote that would allow the deal to go through or not?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language]

Martin Cheung

Well, from what I understand from the lawyers and advisors and it's a simple majority and as disclosed in the announcements, Mr. Lai, Chairman is entitled to vote this off. So it would be a simple majority voting mechanism.

Matthew Larson

Got it. Thanks so much. Appreciate the information. Having a good day.

Martin Cheung

Thank you.

I want to thank everyone for participating today. Martin, do you have any final comments?

Martin Cheung

Well, thank you for participating in the call and look forward to seeing you in the next quarter. Thank you.

