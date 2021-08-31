Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

I continue to rate NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares as Neutral or Hold. I previously wrote about NVDA in an article published on August 3, 2021 prior to the company's Q2 FY 2022 (YE January 31) financial results released in mid-August. This current article offers my updated view of Nvidia following its Q2 FY 2022 earnings.

Nvidia's good stock performance in the past month following my earlier article is likely driven by above-expectations quarterly earnings, continued progress in relation to its planned acquisition of ARM (ARMHF), and the positive long-term outlook for the cryptocurrency mining market. However, I think that a potential valuation de-rating for Nvidia in the near term could be in the cards, if the ARM acquisition does not go through and cryptocurrency mining demand wanes.

Taking into account both the short-term risks and long-term growth drivers for the stock, I continue to assign a Neutral rating to Nvidia.

NVDA Stock Price

In the past month, NVDA's share price has gone up by 15% from $197.50 as of August 2, 2021 to $226.88 as of August 30, 2021 since I published my prior article. Apart from better-than-expected Q2 FY 2022 financial results that were reported earlier in the month (which I will discuss in the next section), Nvidia Corporation also benefited from positive news flow which boosted its stock price.

A piece of important news is that Nvidia continues to move forward with the company's proposed acquisition of ARM. The ARM deal will come under the scrutiny of the regulatory authorities in the European Union in September, and NVDA has indicated earlier at its recent Q2 earnings call that "we are working through the regulatory process" for the ARM transaction.

Another key news event which happened in the last month is that market research firm Allied Market Research published a new report forecasting that the cryptocurrency market (on a worldwide basis) will grow from $1.49 billion (as of 2020) to $4.94 billion in the next decade. This is definitely positive for Nvidia Corporation, as I noted in my August article that "the growth in 'crypto mining' drove the significant increase in its (Nvidia's) gaming revenue" in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Year-to-date in 2021, Nvidia Corporation's stock price has jumped by +73%. In contrast, the three major stock indices, Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq, only rose by 15%-20% over the same period. In determining if Nvidia Corporation's current stock price out-performance is sustainable, it is necessary to review NVDA's recent second-quarter earnings, which is the topic of the subsequent section.

Nvidia Stock Earnings

Nvidia announced the company's earnings in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 (May 1, 2021 to July 31 period) on August 18, 2021 after trading hours. This sparked off another significant share price run for the stock, as NVDA's stock price increased by 4% on the next day (August 19, 2021) and its shares rose by a cumulative 19% in the two weeks following the Q2 results announcement. As I noted in the preceding section, Nvidia Corporation's Q2 FY 2022 financial performance was one of the key (if not most significant) factor driving the company's share price increase in the last month.

Nvidia Corporation's top line expanded by 15% QoQ and 68% YoY to $6,507 million in the most recent quarter. Notably, NVDA witnessed strong growth for both of its key markets: gaming and data center.

NVDA's gaming market revenue grew by 85% YoY and 11% QoQ to $3,061 million in Q2 FY 2022. This suggests that gaming demand has been largely sustained, despite earlier concerns that the number of gamers and overall gaming hours will decline significantly as the coronavirus pandemic gets under control and economies reopen.

Looking forward, the near-term outlook for the gaming market remains positive.

Nvidia Corporation's new GPUs (Graphics Processing Units), GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, were launched in the market in June 2021. As per the chart below, the new GPUs offer superior performance and should be a key driver of NVDA's sales going forward. Notably, Nvidia's RTX platform, which it defines as "dedicated RT (Ray Tracing) Cores for ray tracing and Tensor Cores for AI (Artificial Intelligence) that enable groundbreaking technologies at breakthrough speed", has only achieved a mere 20% penetration rate (of the company's total GeForce installed base) as of end-July 2021. Also, the introduction of new laptop models to the market will be another key growth driver, with Nvidia Corporation emphasizing at its Q2 FY 2022 earnings call that "laptops are our fastest-growing segment of computing and we have the largest wave of laptops coming."

Nvidia Corporation's New GPUs

Source: Nvidia Corporation's Q2 FY 2022 Financial Results Presentation Slides

The medium to long term growth drivers for Nvidia's gaming market include the new RTX series and its cloud gaming service. According to an August 1, 2021 article published on the Wccftech website, "NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards" which could potentially offer "a 2.5x performance jump" are rumored to be available in the market by the end of 2022. Separately, NVDA's GeForce NOW is now the leading cloud gaming service in terms of the number of games available (over a thousand), and subscription fees from GeForce NOW could be a meaningful source of revenue in the future.

Separately, Nvidia Corporation's data center revenue increased by 16% QoQ and 35% YoY to $2,366 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. In my prior article for Nvidia published a month ago, I mentioned that "Nvidia's new A100 datacenter GPU is still at the initial stage of adoption", and NVDA has worked very hard at driving up adoption rates. The company revealed at the recent Q2 FY 2022 results briefing that "our flagship A100" GPU is "continuing to ramp across hyper-scale and cloud computing customers" in the last quarter, which has been a key factor in the data center market's robust revenue growth in the recent quarter.

Moving ahead, Artificial Intelligence or AI is the most important growth driver for Nvidia Corporation's data center market, and the company has introduced new AI offerings such as Fleet Command and Base Command (details in the charts below) to capitalize on this critical growth opportunity. At the company's Q2 FY 2022 earnings call, Nvidia Corporation noted that these new AI offerings are part of "our strategy to accelerate the adoption of AI by the enterprise customers" based on the view that "enterprises will be deploying and taking advantage of AI to revolutionize the industry." In terms of quantifying the actual financial impact of AI on the data center segment, Nvidia's data center revenue could potentially more than double from current levels, with the company estimating the AI business opportunity to be in the "billions of dollars" range.

Nvidia's New AI Offerings

Source: Nvidia Corporation's Q2 FY 2022 Financial Results Presentation Slides

Nvidia Corporation's revenue and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share in the second quarter of the current fiscal year were above market expectations by 3% and 2%, respectively. The company's Q2 FY 2022 non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.04 was equivalent to QoQ and YoY growth rates of +43% and +71%, respectively. It is clear that NVDA's excellent financial results were a key reason for the company's 15% share price increase in the last month, but the more important question is whether Nvidia's current stock price momentum can be sustained. In the final section of the current article, I offer my thoughts on Nvidia's attractiveness as a potential investment candidate.

Is Nvidia A Buy, Sell, Or Hold After Q2 Earnings

I think Nvidia is a Hold after Q2 earnings.

I am positive on Nvidia's long-term growth drivers highlighted earlier in this article, like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards, the GeForce cloud gaming service, and AI-related growth opportunities for the data center market. But such positives have been priced into NVDA's valuations to a large degree, with Nvidia trading at consensus forward FY 2022 and FY 2023 normalized P/E multiples of 54.5 times and 49.2 times, respectively based on S&P Capital IQ data.

There are two key risk factors which could possibly lead to a meaningful correction in NVDA's stock price in the short term.

One key risk is that the ARM acquisition does not obtain the go-ahead from regulators. Nvidia did note at the Q2 FY 2022 earnings call that "some Arm licensees have expressed concerns and objected to the transaction, and discussions with regulators are taking longer than initially thought." In an August 19, 2021 research article, Morningstar highlighted that its valuation of Nvidia will increase by an incremental $25 per share assuming the ARM acquisition is successful. It is obvious that the ARM acquisition has been factored into Nvidia's current valuations to some extent, and Nvidia's share price might take a hit from any negative developments relating to the ARM deal.

Another key risk is weaker-than-expected cryptocurrency mining demand going forward. It is noteworthy that Nvidia's revenue derived from Cryptocurrency Mining Processors, or CMP, (which is recorded in the OEM & Other segment rather than gaming) in Q2 FY 2022 was $266 million or -33% below the company's earlier guidance. The company also guided for "a minimal contribution from CMP going forward" at its recent earnings call, while stressing that "the contribution of crypto to gaming revenue is difficult to quantify." As I noted earlier, Allied Market Research is expecting significant growth in the cryptocurrency market in the next 10 years. But a sharp drop in cryptocurrency mining demand in the short term could still be a negative surprise for Nvidia Corporation's revenue in subsequent quarters.

Considering the above-mentioned factors, a Hold or Neutral rating for Nvidia is justified in my view.