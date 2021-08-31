Nathan Howard/Getty Images News

Cyclical investments can make for attractive investment opportunities. That is especially if an investor can time the ups and downs of the cycles in question. Few industries are more cyclical in nature than the rail car industry. In recent years, the industry has been hit by a slowdown in demand. This was driven initially by a glut in the space but then the COVID-19 pandemic caused further troubles for it. Naturally, this resulted in significant pain for companies like FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL), which base the majority of their revenue on the construction and sale of rail cars. In recent years, FreightCar America has taken quite a beating. Fortunately, the most recent data provided by management does indicate that an improvement in the space is occurring. However, unless we see a significant turnaround, even that improvement should not warrant any material upside for shareholders near term.

A deterioration

Times have been hard for FreightCar America. But before we delve into recent financial performance for the company, we should discuss just what kind of business it is we are dealing with. For the most part, the company engages in the manufacture and sale of railroad freight cars. These include, but are not limited to, coal cars, bulk commodity cars, covered hopper cars, and intermodal and non-intermodal flatcars. These operations also involve the conversion of rail cars for repurposed use.

Although revenue from me manufacture and sale railcars has taken a beating in recent years, it still accounts for the vast majority of the company's overall sales. However, the business does have some other operations. In 2020, for instance, it generated nearly $4.4 million in revenue, down from $6.5 million a year earlier, as a result of leasing its railcars to clients. The company also sells parts for the rail cars that it sells. A couple of years ago, the company entered into a joint venture in which it owned 50% interest to manufacture rail cars in Mexico. In October of last year, in a bid to simplify its operations, the company acquired the remaining 50% of that venture. Since then, the company has shut down its Roanoke production facility and has shifted all of its production to the facility in Mexico.

Despite this simplification, things are still tough for FreightCar America. To see this, we need only consider financial performance generated by the company in recent years. In 2016, for instance, the company generated revenue of $523.73 million. This figure dropped each year since, falling to $409.47 million in 2016 and then to $316.52 million in 2018. In 2019, it totaled $229.96 million and in 2020, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue declined to $108.45 million. The bulk of this decline came from a reduction in railcar sales. At the end of 2015, the company had 14,791 railcars in its backlog. As of the end of its 2020 fiscal year, this figure had declined to just 1,389. A mixture of order completions and contract cancellations, exacerbated by weak orders, resulted in this drop.

As revenue declined, profitability took a beating. The railcar manufacturing space is not known for being particularly high margin. In 2016, the company generated a profit of just $12.32 million. This profit quickly turned into a loss, worsening each year until hitting $84.44 million in 2020. In fact, the aggregate net loss generated by the company over the past five years, ending in 2020, comes out to $210.44 million. Operating cash flow has been only marginally better. In both 2016 and 2020 this figure was positive. But in 2018, 2019, and 2020 it was negative. Last year, the company saw a net outflow of $58.91 million, the worst scene in at least the past five years.

For some investors, there might be something of a light at the end of the tunnel. Because so far this year, the business is seeing a resurgence in demand. In the first half of 2021, revenue came in at $69.72 million. This is more than triple the $22.66 million generated in the first half of 2020. The number of railcars on order has increased to 2,200 as of the end of the latest quarter. This shows the company is now getting some orders and that the future might be slightly better for it then the past has been. However, not everything has been great.

According to management, the company saw its net loss total $40.43 million in the first half of 2021. This is higher than the $29.74 million loss generated in the first two quarters of 2020. Admittedly, the net loss did narrow in the second quarter of the year, totaling just $2.57 million compared to the $12.79 million reported one year earlier. However, operating cash flow is still taking a beating. In the first half of this year, this figure totaled $44.11 million. This is over twice the $20.78 million cash outflow the company experienced in the first half of 2020. Even in the second quarter, the figure was worse than it was a year earlier, rising from $14.76 million in the red to $21.83 million in the red this year.

If there is one thing to be happy about it is that the company does not appear to have a significant amount of debt. On a net basis, this figure comes out to $31.19 million. This means the immediate risk of a failure in the enterprise is fairly small. However, and left the business can see a sustained improvement in its operations and use cash flow to strengthen its financial condition, its days moving forward are not looking particularly great.

Takeaway

Whenever I write an article, I like to try and value the company in question. However, you can't really value a firm like this. With negative earnings and cash flow and consistently deteriorating financial metrics, business can't really be valued in any reasonable sense. What I can say is that the business is certainly a risky prospect at this time. Ultimately, if performance continues to improve like we have seen in the latest two quarters, there could be hope for the enterprise and its shareholders. But an investment should only be made in a company like this with money that investors don't mind losing. Because although financial performance is in some ways improving, it is nowhere near enough to bring the company into a position where investors should see this as an attractive reward prospect relative to the risk that they incur by buying it.