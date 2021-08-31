JasonDoiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

We review our investment case on PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in this article.

We originally upgraded our rating on PayPal from Neutral to Buy in May 2020. Since then, PYPL share price has risen 107%, including 23% year-to-date. However, Q2 2021 results (released after the close on July 28) disappointed, sending shares down more than 10% in the following three trading days:

Librarian Capital PayPal Rating History vs. Share Price (Last 1 Year) Source: Seeking Alpha (30-Aug-21).

Shares closed up 3.6% on Monday (August 30) after CNBC reported that PayPal was exploring whether to add stock trading to its U.S. offering.

We believe PayPal continues to show promise as a potential multi-year compounder. We maintain our forecasts, which show annualized returns in the mid-teens in the Upside Case and in low-single-digits in the Downside Case.

Buy Case Recap

Our investment case on PayPal consists of the following:

Payment networks are great businesses, thanks to their mission-critical nature, network effect, recurring revenues, natural pricing power and operational leverage; there is a structural shift to electronic payments

As a 2-sided payment platform with visibility over both parties in every transaction, PayPal has key advantages in data, speed, security, etc.

PayPal also has a long-term vision of building an integrated payments ecosystem that includes both online and in-store purchases, payments (including P2P and B2C), consumer rewards, Buy Now Pay Later, etc.

There is significant potential in new geographies, beyond the U.S. and the U.K. which were historically 65% of revenues (in 2019)

PayPal's margin expansion potential in future years is not fully appreciated by investors, as management has chosen to rapidly increase investments

As of its February 2021 investor day, PayPal is targeting an 2020-25 EPS CAGR of 22%, powered by a 15% CAGR in Active Accounts, a 25% CAGR in Total Payment Volume ("TPV"), and continuing EBIT margin expansion. The 2025 Free Cash Flow ("FCF") target is $10bn+, doubling from $5.0bn in 2020 (FCF as defined by management, which excludes stock-based compensation):

PayPal 2025 Outlook Source: PayPal investor day presentation (Feb-21).

Our forecasts for PayPal have consisted of two scenarios:

Upside Case: in line with the 2025 outlook, with an exit P/E of 55x

Downside Case: EPS CAGR at 5 ppt lower than Upside Case; P/E of 45x

We continue to believe in our forecasts, despite the short-term setback from Q2 2021 results, as we will explain below.

What Were the Negatives in Q2 Results?

The main negative in Q2 2021 results was the downward revision in full-year guidance - Non-GAAP EBIT margin is now expected to show "flat to modest expansion", compared to an approx. 100 bps expansion before, and FCF is expected to be "more than $5bn", compared to "approx. $6bn" before:

PayPal 2021 Guidance - Latest vs. Previous Source: PayPal results presentations; underlined by Librarian Capital.

With the revision, PayPal has actually raised its guidance for TPV growth (from approx. 30% to 30-35%), and kept the guidance unchanged for Net New Active ("NNA") accounts, revenue growth and EPS growth. The discrepancy between a higher TPV growth and an unchanged revenue growth is due to mix, while the discrepancy between a lower EBIT margin and an unchanged EPS growth is likely due to credit reserve releases.

Actual Q2 2021 results also contained negative headlines. On a non-GAAP basis, including a $104m benefit from reserve releases, EBIT grew 11.4% and EPS grew 7.7% year-on-year in Q2, both below the growth rate guided for the full year; excluding reserve releases, both EBIT and EPS fell year-on-year:

PayPal Key Financials (Q2 2021 vs. Prior Periods) Source: PayPal company filings.

However, most of the negatives could be blamed on the one-off impact of the long anticipated eBay (EBAY) migration, and PayPal's core growth metrics and margin outlook both remain on track, as we will show.

eBay Was Main Reason Behind Negatives

eBay was the main reason for the negatives in the 2021 outlook and Q2 results.

PayPal had historically been eBay's exclusive payment processor, having been part of eBay prior to its 2015 IPO. The two sides agreed in 2018 to end this relationship from July 2020, with PayPal becoming just one of the payment options on eBay, and Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) taking over as the primary processor.

PayPal has always incorporated the loss of eBay business in its outlook, but the "pacing" (not the "magnitude") of the loss was larger than expected in Q2.

During the quarter, PayPal TPV from eBay declined by 37% (41% excluding currency) while its revenues from PayPal declined by 51%, compared to a decline of 3% in Q1. Excluding eBay, PayPal TPV would have grown 48% (instead of 40%) and revenues would have grown 32% (instead of 17%):

PayPal TPV and Revenue Growth - eBay vs. Non-eBay (Since 2020) Source: PayPal results presentation (Q2 2021); annotated by Librarian Capital.

eBay was also responsible for a third of the 37 bps year-on-year decline in Take Rate in Q2, both through the volume loss and a change in its mix. (The rest of the decline was roughly spread evenly between currency volatility and hedge losses, and other mix.)

For full-year 2021, eBay is now expected to be a 7 ppt headwind to revenue growth, compared to 6 ppt previously; eBay is expected to be a $0.85 headwind to EPS (implying a 22 ppt headwind to EPS growth).

eBay Negative Is A One-Off

The negative impact from eBay is a one-off by nature, because of the limited volume now left and its low historic contribution to PayPal's growth.

With the decline in Q2, eBay fell to "under 4%" of PayPal's total TPV. The revised 2021 outlook assumes eBay would fall to 2.5% of PayPal's TPV and "around 3%" of its revenues by year end, with its migration from PayPal being "essentially 100% complete" by the end of Q3. Further declines, even if they were to happen, would be much less meaningful to PayPal results.

eBay had also been a drag on PayPal's growth historically. Its TPV grew at a CAGR of just 1.5% in 2016-19, and only grew 13% in 2020:

PayPal TPV Growth - eBay vs. Non-eBay (2016-20) Source: PayPal results presentation (Q2 2021).

We expect eBay to be an immaterial issue for PayPal in the future.

No other PayPal partner has the potential to cause the same disruption as eBay. The next 15 largest marketplaces added up to just 10.5% of PayPal's TPV (or $118bn out of $1,120bn) over the last 12 months.

Growth Metrics and Margin Outlook on Track

PayPal's other growth metrics and margin outlook remain on track during Q2.

Total active accounts reached 403m in Q2, up 16% year-on-year. NNA of 11.4m during the quarter was comfortably above pre-COVID levels (10.0m organic in Q1 2020, and 9.3-9.8m each quarter during 2019), though continuing to decelerate from prior quarters:

PayPal Active Accounts & Net New Accounts (Last 6 Quarters) Source: PayPal results presentation (Q2 2021).

Management attributed this partly to churn from the unprecedented 21.3m NNA in the prior-year quarter, and reiterated their confidence in reaching the 52-55m full-year NNA target.

Merchant Services TPV (which excludes eBay) grew 48% year-on-year in Q2 2021, on top of a 28% growth last year. P2P TPV grew 41% (38% last year) to reach $90bn, led by Venmo TPV growing 58% (52% last year) to $58bn:

PayPal TPV by Source (Q2 2021) Source: PayPal results presentation (Q2 2021), Librarian Capital estimates.

While EBIT margin fell in Q2 2021, due to the loss of eBay revenues and investments, management remains confident it will expand over time:

"I would not describe margins as levelling out at all. The margins in our business want to go up. Structurally that's the way our business is ... when you think about the structure of our business over an investment horizon spanning two to five years absolutely the margins are going up." John Rainey, PayPal CFO (Q2 2021 buyside call)

Continuing Progress as Payment Ecosystem

PayPal also continued to make progress in developing key areas of an integrated payments ecosystem.

In Venmo, 300k new business profiles were created by customers in Q2, taking the total to more than 500k. (Business profiles were piloted in June 2020 and made available to all Venmo users in January 2021.) There was also "strong adoption" of crypto trading since the capability was introduced in the U.S. in April. Management confirmed Venmo is "on track" to reach its $900m revenue target this year.

In in-store payments, total TPV grew 39% year-on-year to reach $6.3bn in Q2, helped by PayPal's QR codes (now accepted by 1.3m merchants) and iZettle point-of-sale card readers (launched also in the U.S. in June).

In Buy Now Pay Later ("BNPL"), $1.5bn of TPV was processed in Q2, taking the total to $3.5bn. (PayPal launched its BNPL offering first in France in June 2020, then in the U.S. in August and the U.K. in October.) So far 650k merchants and 7m consumers have taken part in more than 20m BNPL transactions. The offering has been deployed in Australia and will be launched in other European countries during H2 2021. Management described the loss experience so far as "exceptional" (positive) and BNPL accounted for just $875m of PayPal's approx. $4bn receivables at the end of Q2.

In digital wallets, PayPal reached "code complete" on the first iteration of its consumer "Super App". They "are beginning to slowly ramp" and plan to reach full ramp in the U.S. "in the next several months". New releases with new functionalities will follow in future quarters. Features planned include savings products, bill pay and direct messaging.

Is PayPal Stock Overpriced?

At $288.47, PayPal stock is trading at 74.3x 2020 EPS and 63.7x last-twelve-month EPS (on non-GAAP basis); the FCF Yield is under 1.0% in both cases:

PayPal Valuation & Cashflows (Since 2018) NB. Net income includes unrealised gains on equity investments (approx. $70m in 2018 and $160m in 2019). Source: PayPal company filings.

PayPal does not pay a dividend.

We believe PayPal stock merits a long-term P/E of 45-55x (depending on scenario, more below). While current P/E multiples are higher, we believe whether a stock is "overvalued" depends on its prospective returns from the current price, not on multiples based on snapshot financials.

Our return forecasts show good prospective returns at the current price.

PayPal Stock Forecasts

We keep our forecasts unchanged from our last update in May.

Our Upside Case, based on PayPal achieving its 2025 targets, assume:

2021 Non-GAAP EPS to be $4.69

2022-24 EPS growth to be 23.0%, 21.5% and 19.0% respectively

No dividends

A flat share count

P/E to be at 55.0x at 2024 year-end

Together these imply a 2020-24 EPS CAGR of 21%:

Illustrative PayPal Returns - Upside Case Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at $288.47, the Upside Case shows an exit price of $459 and a total return of 59% (14.9% annualized) by 2024 year-end.

Our Downside Case again assumes a 5 ppt lower EPS growth (compared to the Upside Case) in each of 2022-24, and a P/E of 45x at 2024 year-end:

Illustrative PayPal Returns - Downside Case Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

The Downside Case shows an exit price of $331 and a total return of 15% (4.2% annualized).

Is PayPal Stock a Buy? Conclusion

While there were negatives in Q2 results, they were mostly due to the loss of eBay business - long-anticipated and one-off, though faster than expected.

PayPal's growth metrics and margin outlook remain on track, and it continues to progress in key areas of its integrated ecosystem.

We see an attractive risk/reward, where the Upside Case would provide a mid-teens annualized return while the Downside Case is still profitable.

We reiterate our Buy rating on PayPal.

