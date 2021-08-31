Zero Coupon Municipals Are About To Get Significantly Less Attractive

Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

The basics of municipal bond yields

Most of us know that municipal bonds are tax free. That's not entirely and wholly true, they can be subject to state taxation if the issuer is out of state for the buyer, picking them up at a discount in the secondary market can lead to tax being due and other such details. However, the base idea is that there is no tax due on either interest or capital gains from municipal (so, state, county, city etc) bonds.

That sounds great, earning money without having to pay tax! Except, of course, markets do complete, the economic thigh bone is connected to the economic hip bone and so on. So what happens is that the ravening hordes hoping to avoid taxes bid the price up/the yield down (bond yields move inversely and proportionally to price) until the post tax return on an equal but taxable investment is about the same as the yield on the tax free investment.

Not wholly and exactly but close enough for that to be a reasonable starting assumption. To those not paying tax a tax free investment is therefore not a useful addition to the portfolio. To the taxpayer the value depends upon exactly what tax rate is to be paid. The higher the tax that would be charged upon a standard investment the more that tax free bond is worth to that specific investor.

That is, the value of a tax free investment depends upon the tax rate that is being avoided by having that specific investment. We therefore find ourselves in a world where the value of an investment depends upon who the buyer is. A slightly strange world really but there we are.

Zero coupon bonds

Zero coupon bonds are those that don't pay a regular interest coupon. Instead they're issued at a discounted price which when held to maturity and repayment would equal a useful interest rate.

They're also subject to capital gains tax, not income tax.

Likely Biden tax changes

There's a stated desire to increase the capital gains tax for richer - or higher income perhaps - investors floating around at present. The idea is to move that capital gains tax rate up to the same as the income tax rate for those making more than $1 million a year - 39% and just above.

Well, we can all have our own views on that, personally I think it very silly but then I'm not even American let alone a Democrat. The merits of the policy however aren't our interest as investors. We want to know what happens as a result of it.

So, the thing to understand is how these fit together. The value of a tax free investment to any individual investor is strongly determined by what would be the tax rate they'd have to pay on a non-tax free one. The taxes high income investors are avoiding by buying zero coupon munis are just about to double - assuming the law goes through. So, zero coupon munis become more valuable relative to taxable zero coupon bonds to those investors. That much is obvious.

The other thing we need to add here is that high income investors are the backbone of the municipal market. For exactly the obvious reason about taxation of course. There's no point in non-taxpayers accepting the lower yields of munis in order to avoid tax. There's no point in having munis inside a tax free wrapper (like a 401(k) and the like) for the same reason, why accept the lower yield in order to dodge the tax already dodged?

The people to whom the tax break is valuable are those who would pay high tax rates on alternatives. Munis are largely bought by higher rate taxpayers that is, also by those with too much income to be able to put it into one of the tax free wrappers.

Tax and prices

So, the idea is to raise the capital gains tax rate on those high income folks. Not just raise it, double it. We also have a tax free form of investment that is of specific value to higher rate taxpayers. Those higher rate taxpayers who are most of the market already.

So, what do we think will happen to prices here? Yields will go down because this investment is now even more attractive - avoiding 39% plus capital gains is more attractive than avoiding 20% after all.

Trading this

I'm sure it is possible to work out some convoluted manner of trading this price change. I'm also not sure that it's worth it. The prediction is that zero coupon munis will become less attractive relative to zero coupon corporates. No doubt people run ETFs and the like in each of those and it's possible to go long one, short the other and arbitrage the price change.

However, a speculation like that does depend upon how long it's going to take for prices to stabilise at the new equilibrium and I'd not be sure about how long that will be. Munis aren't exactly an actively traded investment for most people, those that are held are most often held to maturity. This is true of most bonds of course, there are, for the median and modal bond, two trades in its existence, issuance and redemption. So it could take some time for prices to stabilise at that new equilibrium and who wants to keep an arbitrage open near indefinitely?

The importance

Assuming that we're not earning over $1 million a year and thus likely to have to pay the new, higher capital gains tax, municipals are about to become less attractive to us. For the greater interest from those who are is going to bid up prices and down yields. No, we can't ride the rise in prices in the secondary market because most of the tax advantages seem to accrue to bonds held from issuance to maturity.

So, really what this is telling us is that munis become an investment that we, as not top, top, tax rate payers don't want to be in.

The point in a nutshell

Prices of tax free assets depend upon the tax rates that they are free of. The higher the tax rate being avoided the lower the yield upon them. The municipals market is already dominated by higher rate taxpayers. The near doubling, suggested at least, of capital gains tax rates for the richest taxpayers will reduce yields on zero coupon municipals. This makes them markedly less attractive for us lower rate tax payers. We would, likely enough, be better off investing in tax payable and comparable bonds and paying the tax.

The investor view

Only those facing high tax rates should be in tax protected investments like municipal bonds anyway. For the prices do get bid up, yields bid down, by those facing said high taxes. We, as lower - or no - rate taxpayers can end up with a yield (compared to risk) lower than if we'd bought regular stuff and paid the taxes.

The coming, likely, changes in tax will have a specific effect upon zero coupon municipals. They'll be a great place for those top end taxpayers to avoid the new near 40% capital gains tax rate. Yields will reflect that, making them unattractive to us lower rate taxpayers.

Better deals will be found in regular markets, the end income/capital gain will be higher after tax is paid.